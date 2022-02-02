AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am history, results and past winners

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the PGA Tour's Monterey Peninsula event on the schedule. The event is the third tournament in the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am became a PGA Tour event in 1937, known then as the Bing Crosby Pro-Am. It originally wasn't played at Pebble Beach, rather moving there in 1947 after an initial run at Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. The tournament has evolved and moved over the years, but it has been at Pebble Beach since 1947.

In its time with Pebble Beach as host, the PGA Tour has used a handful of courses at the same time during the first three rounds of the tournament, with the field consolidating on Pebble Beach for the final round.

Entertainer Bing Crosby was the long-time host of this invitational tournament, back in an era when the West Coast Swing was led by touranments held by celebrities.

Phil Mickelson and Mark O'Meara have won this event more than any other player, taking this event five times each. Sam Snead won four times, including the three of the first five editions of the event.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am format

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

For the opening three rounds, 156 players are split between three host courses each day. All players get one qualifying round on each course, played alongside their amateur partner. Then the top 60 players and ties and the top 25 pro-am teams consolidate after the cut for the final round on Pebble Beach Golf Links, which is the tournament host.

At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am host courses

Pebble Beach Golf Links: 1947-present

Spyglass Hill Golf Course: 1967-1976, 1978-present

Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course): 1965-1966, 1977, 2010-2020, present

Poppy Hills Golf Course: 1991-2009

Cypress Point Club: 1947-1990

Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Dunes Course): 1947-1964

Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club: 1937-1942

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am past sponsors

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has had few names and sponsors over the years:

Bing Crosby Pro-Am: 1937-1952

Bing Crosby National Pro-Am Golf Championship: 1953-1958

Bing Crosby National Pro-Am: 1959-1985

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: 1986-2015

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 2016-present

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY 2021 Daniel Berger 270 −18 2 $1,404,000 2020 Nick Taylor 268 −19 4 $1,404,000 2019 Phil Mickelson (5) 268 −19 3 $1,368,000 2018 Ted Potter Jr. 270 −17 3 $1,332,000 2017 Jordan Spieth 268 −19 4 $1,296,000 2016 Vaughn Taylor 270 −17 1 $1,260,000 2015 Brandt Snedeker (2) 265 −22 3 $1,224,000 2014 Jimmy Walker 276 −11 1 $1,188,000 2013 Brandt Snedeker 267 −19 2 $1,170,000 2012 Phil Mickelson (4) 269 −17 2 $1,152,000 2011 D. A. Points 271 −15 2 $1,134,000 2010 Dustin Johnson (2) 270 −16 1 $1,116,000 2009 Dustin Johnson 201 −15 4 $1,098,000 2008 Steve Lowery 278 −10 PO $1,080,000 2007 Phil Mickelson (3) 268 −20 5 $990,000 2006 Arron Oberholser 271 −17 5 $972,000 2005 Phil Mickelson (2) 269 −19 4 $954,000 2004 Vijay Singh 272 −16 3 $954,000 2003 Davis Love III (2) 274 −14 1 $900,000 2002 Matt Gogel 274 −14 3 $720,000 2001 Davis Love III 272 −16 1 $720,000 2000 Tiger Woods 273 −15 2 $720,000 1999 Payne Stewart 206 −10 1 $504,000 1998 Phil Mickelson 202 −14 1 $450,000 1997 Mark O'Meara (5) 268 −20 1 $342,000 1995 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A 1995 Peter Jacobsen 271 −17 2 $252,000 1994 Johnny Miller (3) 281 −7 1 $225,000 1993 Brett Ogle 276 −12 3 $225,000 1992 Mark O'Meara (4) 275 −13 PO $198,000 1991 Paul Azinger 274 −14 4 $198,000 1990 Mark O'Meara (3) 281 −7 2 $180,000 1989 Mark O'Meara (2) 277 −11 1 $180,000 1988 Steve Jones 280 −8 PO $126,000 1987 Johnny Miller (2) 278 −10 1 $108,000 1986 Fuzzy Zoeller 205 −11 5 $108,000 1985 Mark O'Meara 283 −5 1 $90,000 1984 Hale Irwin 278 −10 PO $72,000 1983 Tom Kite 276 −12 2 $58,500 1982 Jim Simons 274 −14 2 $54,000 1981 John Cook 209 −7 PO $40,500 1980 George Burns 280 −8 1 $54,000 1979 Lon Hinkle 284 −4 PO $54,000 1978 Tom Watson (2) 280 −8 PO $45,000 1977 Tom Watson 273 −15 1 $40,000 1976 Ben Crenshaw 281 −7 2 $37,000 1975 Gene Littler 280 −8 4 $37,000 1974 Johnny Miller 208 −8 4 $27,750 1973 Jack Nicklaus (3) 282 −6 PO $36,000 1972 Jack Nicklaus (2) 284 −4 PO $28,000 1971 Tom Shaw 278 −10 2 $27,000 1970 Bert Yancey 278 −10 1 $25,000 1969 George Archer 283 −5 1 $25,000 1968 Johnny Pott 285 −3 PO $16,000 1967 Jack Nicklaus 284 −4 5 $16,000 1966 Don Massengale 283 −4 1 $11,000 1965 Bruce Crampton 284 −3 3 $7,500 1964 Tony Lema 284 −4 3 $5,800 1963 Billy Casper (2) 285 −3 1 $5,300 1962 Doug Ford 286 −2 PO $5,300 1961 Bob Rosburg 282 −6 1 $5,300 1960 Ken Venturi 286 −2 3 $4,000 1959 Art Wall Jr. 279 −9 2 $4,000 1958 Billy Casper 277 −11 4 $4,000 1957 Jay Hebert 213 −3 2 $2,500 1956 Cary Middlecoff (2) 202 −14 5 $2,500 1955 Cary Middlecoff 209 −7 4 $2,500 1954 Dutch Harrison (2) 210 −6 1 $2,000 1953 Lloyd Mangrum (2) 204 −12 4 $2,000 1952 Jimmy Demaret 145 1 2 $2,000 1951 Byron Nelson 209 −7 3 $2,000 1950 Jack Burke Jr., Dave Douglas, Smiley Quick, Sam Snead (4) 214 −2 N/A $2,000 1949 Ben Hogan 208 −8 2 $2,000 1948 Lloyd Mangrum 205 −10 5 $2,000 1947 George Fazio, Ed Furgol 213 −3 N/A $2,000 1943-1946 Not Played (World War II) N/A N/A N/A N/A 1942 Johnny Dawson (a) 133 −11 3 $800 1941 Sam Snead (3) 136 −8 1 $500 1940 Ed Oliver 135 −9 3 $500 1939 Dutch Harrison 138 1 $500 1938 Sam Snead (2) 139 −5 2 $500 1937 Sam Snead 68 −4 4 $500