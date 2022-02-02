AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am history, results and past winners
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am history, results and past winners

02/02/2022
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the PGA Tour's Monterey Peninsula event on the schedule. The event is the third tournament in the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am became a PGA Tour event in 1937, known then as the Bing Crosby Pro-Am. It originally wasn't played at Pebble Beach, rather moving there in 1947 after an initial run at Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. The tournament has evolved and moved over the years, but it has been at Pebble Beach since 1947.

In its time with Pebble Beach as host, the PGA Tour has used a handful of courses at the same time during the first three rounds of the tournament, with the field consolidating on Pebble Beach for the final round.

Entertainer Bing Crosby was the long-time host of this invitational tournament, back in an era when the West Coast Swing was led by touranments held by celebrities.

Phil Mickelson and Mark O'Meara have won this event more than any other player, taking this event five times each. Sam Snead won four times, including the three of the first five editions of the event.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am format

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

For the opening three rounds, 156 players are split between three host courses each day. All players get one qualifying round on each course, played alongside their amateur partner. Then the top 60 players and ties and the top 25 pro-am teams consolidate after the cut for the final round on Pebble Beach Golf Links, which is the tournament host.

At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am host courses

  • Pebble Beach Golf Links: 1947-present
  • Spyglass Hill Golf Course: 1967-1976, 1978-present
  • Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course): 1965-1966, 1977, 2010-2020, present
  • Poppy Hills Golf Course: 1991-2009
  • Cypress Point Club: 1947-1990
  • Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Dunes Course): 1947-1964
  • Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club: 1937-1942

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am past sponsors

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has had few names and sponsors over the years:

  • Bing Crosby Pro-Am: 1937-1952
  • Bing Crosby National Pro-Am Golf Championship: 1953-1958
  • Bing Crosby National Pro-Am: 1959-1985
  • AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: 1986-2015
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 2016-present

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2021 Daniel Berger 270 −18 2 $1,404,000
2020 Nick Taylor 268 −19 4 $1,404,000
2019 Phil Mickelson (5) 268 −19 3 $1,368,000
2018 Ted Potter Jr. 270 −17 3 $1,332,000
2017 Jordan Spieth 268 −19 4 $1,296,000
2016 Vaughn Taylor 270 −17 1 $1,260,000
2015 Brandt Snedeker (2) 265 −22 3 $1,224,000
2014 Jimmy Walker 276 −11 1 $1,188,000
2013 Brandt Snedeker 267 −19 2 $1,170,000
2012 Phil Mickelson (4) 269 −17 2 $1,152,000
2011 D. A. Points 271 −15 2 $1,134,000
2010 Dustin Johnson (2) 270 −16 1 $1,116,000
2009 Dustin Johnson 201 −15 4 $1,098,000
2008 Steve Lowery 278 −10 PO $1,080,000
2007 Phil Mickelson (3) 268 −20 5 $990,000
2006 Arron Oberholser 271 −17 5 $972,000
2005 Phil Mickelson (2) 269 −19 4 $954,000
2004 Vijay Singh 272 −16 3 $954,000
2003 Davis Love III (2) 274 −14 1 $900,000
2002 Matt Gogel 274 −14 3 $720,000
2001 Davis Love III 272 −16 1 $720,000
2000 Tiger Woods 273 −15 2 $720,000
1999 Payne Stewart 206 −10 1 $504,000
1998 Phil Mickelson 202 −14 1 $450,000
1997 Mark O'Meara (5) 268 −20 1 $342,000
1995 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1995 Peter Jacobsen 271 −17 2 $252,000
1994 Johnny Miller (3) 281 −7 1 $225,000
1993 Brett Ogle 276 −12 3 $225,000
1992 Mark O'Meara (4) 275 −13 PO $198,000
1991 Paul Azinger 274 −14 4 $198,000
1990 Mark O'Meara (3) 281 −7 2 $180,000
1989 Mark O'Meara (2) 277 −11 1 $180,000
1988 Steve Jones 280 −8 PO $126,000
1987 Johnny Miller (2) 278 −10 1 $108,000
1986 Fuzzy Zoeller 205 −11 5 $108,000
1985 Mark O'Meara 283 −5 1 $90,000
1984 Hale Irwin 278 −10 PO $72,000
1983 Tom Kite 276 −12 2 $58,500
1982 Jim Simons 274 −14 2 $54,000
1981 John Cook 209 −7 PO $40,500
1980 George Burns 280 −8 1 $54,000
1979 Lon Hinkle 284 −4 PO $54,000
1978 Tom Watson (2) 280 −8 PO $45,000
1977 Tom Watson 273 −15 1 $40,000
1976 Ben Crenshaw 281 −7 2 $37,000
1975 Gene Littler 280 −8 4 $37,000
1974 Johnny Miller 208 −8 4 $27,750
1973 Jack Nicklaus (3) 282 −6 PO $36,000
1972 Jack Nicklaus (2) 284 −4 PO $28,000
1971 Tom Shaw 278 −10 2 $27,000
1970 Bert Yancey 278 −10 1 $25,000
1969 George Archer 283 −5 1 $25,000
1968 Johnny Pott 285 −3 PO $16,000
1967 Jack Nicklaus 284 −4 5 $16,000
1966 Don Massengale 283 −4 1 $11,000
1965 Bruce Crampton 284 −3 3 $7,500
1964 Tony Lema 284 −4 3 $5,800
1963 Billy Casper (2) 285 −3 1 $5,300
1962 Doug Ford 286 −2 PO $5,300
1961 Bob Rosburg 282 −6 1 $5,300
1960 Ken Venturi 286 −2 3 $4,000
1959 Art Wall Jr. 279 −9 2 $4,000
1958 Billy Casper 277 −11 4 $4,000
1957 Jay Hebert 213 −3 2 $2,500
1956 Cary Middlecoff (2) 202 −14 5 $2,500
1955 Cary Middlecoff 209 −7 4 $2,500
1954 Dutch Harrison (2) 210 −6 1 $2,000
1953 Lloyd Mangrum (2) 204 −12 4 $2,000
1952 Jimmy Demaret 145 1 2 $2,000
1951 Byron Nelson 209 −7 3 $2,000
1950 Jack Burke Jr., Dave Douglas, Smiley Quick, Sam Snead (4) 214 −2 N/A $2,000
1949 Ben Hogan 208 −8 2 $2,000
1948 Lloyd Mangrum 205 −10 5 $2,000
1947 George Fazio, Ed Furgol 213 −3 N/A $2,000
1943-1946 Not Played (World War II) N/A N/A N/A N/A
1942 Johnny Dawson (a) 133 −11 3 $800
1941 Sam Snead (3) 136 −8 1 $500
1940 Ed Oliver 135 −9 3 $500
1939 Dutch Harrison 138 1 $500
1938 Sam Snead (2) 139 −5 2 $500
1937 Sam Snead 68 −4 4 $500

