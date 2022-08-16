2022 BMW Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 BMW Championship and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have both the BMW Championship, with the playoffs continuing in Delaware at Wilmington Country Club. This is the first time the playoffs are here with this event, but the RTJ Sr. course will feel familiar with lots of length and big, tricky greens.

Tony Finau: Finau continues to fire rounds in the 60s, and he should like this week as well.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa started to put it back together again last week in Memphis, and his ballstriking should be key here.

Jon Rahm: Rahm hasn't had his best season, but this is the kind of course he should like.

Rory McIlroy: He MC'd in Memphis on a course that should favor him, and I'm willing to chalk that up to rust.

My pick this week is Collin Morikawa.

