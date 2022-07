2022 Barracuda Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Barracuda Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Maverick McNealy, who comes into the week at +1100 betting odds.

Nick Hardy, Alex Noren and Cameron Davis are next best on the table at 18-to-1.

Taylor Pendrith is at 21-to-1 betting odds.

2022 Barracuda Championship: Preview

This week, we have the Barracuda Championship, with the PGA Tour heading into California as it has two co-sanctioned events this week with the DP World Tour. Remember, this is our modified Stableford event, so there's encouragement to go for most every scoring opportunity.

2022 Barracuda Championship betting odds: Outright winner