2022 Barracuda Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Barracuda Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

The Barracuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Ryan Armour, Wesley Bryan, Chesson Hadley and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 41st tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 41st event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $3.7 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Barracuda Championship field

Pep Angles

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Mark Baldwin

Paul Barjon

Ricky Barnes

Nino Bertasio

Lucas Bjerregaard

Jonas Blixt

Albert Boneta

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Julien Brun

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Alejandro Cañizares

Greg Chalmers

Kevin Chappell

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

Joshua Creel

Sean Crocker

Brian Davis

Cam Davis

Brett Drewitt

Jason Dufner

Derek Ernst

Matt Every

Tommy Gainey

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Daniel Gavins

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Fabián Gómez

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Kyle Green

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Chase Hanna

Joachim B Hansen

Nick Hardy

David Hearn

Benjamin Hebert

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

J.J. Henry

Mark Hensby

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Rasmus Hojgaard

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Scott Jamieson

Tom Johnson

Sung Kang

Jim Knous

Espen Kofstad

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Joakim Lagergren

Martin Laird

Francesco Laporta

Hank Lebioda

Hugo León

Tom Lewis

David Lingmerth

Hurly Long

David Longmire

Michael Lorenzo-Vera

Justin Lower

Ben Martin

Max McGreevy

Parker McLachlin

Maverick McNealy

John Merrick

Niklas Norgaard Moller

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

James Morrison

Grayson Murray

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Ollie Osborne

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Haydn Porteous

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Robin Roussel

Matt Ryan

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Chase Seiffert

Marcel Siem

Greyson Sigg

Roger Sloan

Austin Smotherman

Sebastian Soderberg

Kevin Stadler

Joel Stalter

Robert Streb

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Julian Suri

Callum Tarren

Santiago Tarrio

Vaughn Taylor

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Omar Uresti

Dawie van der Walt

Bo Van Pelt

Johannes Veerman

Camilo Villegas

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Johnson Wagner

Justin Walters

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Dale Whitnell

Ashun Wu

Dylan Wu

Top 50 players in 2022 Barracuda Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.