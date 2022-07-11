2022 Barracuda Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Barracuda Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.
The Barracuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Ryan Armour, Wesley Bryan, Chesson Hadley and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 41st tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 41st event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $3.7 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Barracuda Championship field
- Pep Angles
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Arjun Atwal
- Aaron Baddeley
- Mark Baldwin
- Paul Barjon
- Ricky Barnes
- Nino Bertasio
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Jonas Blixt
- Albert Boneta
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Julien Brun
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Greg Chalmers
- Kevin Chappell
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- Joshua Creel
- Sean Crocker
- Brian Davis
- Cam Davis
- Brett Drewitt
- Jason Dufner
- Derek Ernst
- Matt Every
- Tommy Gainey
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Daniel Gavins
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Kyle Green
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B Hansen
- Nick Hardy
- David Hearn
- Benjamin Hebert
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Scott Hend
- J.J. Henry
- Mark Hensby
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Stephan Jaeger
- Scott Jamieson
- Tom Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Jim Knous
- Espen Kofstad
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Joakim Lagergren
- Martin Laird
- Francesco Laporta
- Hank Lebioda
- Hugo León
- Tom Lewis
- David Lingmerth
- Hurly Long
- David Longmire
- Michael Lorenzo-Vera
- Justin Lower
- Ben Martin
- Max McGreevy
- Parker McLachlin
- Maverick McNealy
- John Merrick
- Niklas Norgaard Moller
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- James Morrison
- Grayson Murray
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Ollie Osborne
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Haydn Porteous
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Seth Reeves
- Robin Roussel
- Matt Ryan
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Chase Seiffert
- Marcel Siem
- Greyson Sigg
- Roger Sloan
- Austin Smotherman
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Kevin Stadler
- Joel Stalter
- Robert Streb
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Julian Suri
- Callum Tarren
- Santiago Tarrio
- Vaughn Taylor
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Omar Uresti
- Dawie van der Walt
- Bo Van Pelt
- Johannes Veerman
- Camilo Villegas
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Johnson Wagner
- Justin Walters
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Dale Whitnell
- Ashun Wu
- Dylan Wu
Top 50 players in 2022 Barracuda Championship field
There are no top-50 players in this field.