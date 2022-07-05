2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open and 2022 Barbasol Championship and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

2022 Genesis Scottish Open

2022 Barbasol Championship

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have both the Genesis Scottish Open and the Barbasol Championship. Last week I was out of pocket a little unexpectedly, but I went with Scott Stallings for a good week. Now we look to a major-caliber field at The Renaissance Club and a field up-and-comers in Kentucky.

2022 Genesis Scottish Open One and Done picks

Lucas Herbert: Herbert has been on fire lately, and he's very much flown under the radar.

Justin Thomas: Thomas has been brilliant in this event, and you should anticipate the same this week (and next).

Ryan Fox: The Kiwi has been tremendous of late, and he could be a great sneaky pick for a top 10 next week.

Mito Pereira: He would be worth a look this week as someone who can handle windy conditions (if they come about).

My pick this week is Lucas Herbert. He's the most under par in this event at Renaissance of anyone in the field.

2022 Barbasol Championship One and Done picks

Kevin Streelman: The vet is going to get a lot of eyeballs this week because he makes cuts, but he's not playing that great.

Hayden Buckley: A guy who seems to have figured out some things in the last few weeks, Buckley was great in the US Open.

Austin Cook: Cook seems to have found something, with a couple of top-20s in his last three starts.

Mark Hubbard: Many of you know my affinity for the guy, given his record with a typically limited schedule.

My pick this week is Austin Cook.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks