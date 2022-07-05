2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.
For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.
We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open and 2022 Barbasol Championship and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.
Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.
This week, we have both the Genesis Scottish Open and the Barbasol Championship. Last week I was out of pocket a little unexpectedly, but I went with Scott Stallings for a good week. Now we look to a major-caliber field at The Renaissance Club and a field up-and-comers in Kentucky.
2022 Genesis Scottish Open One and Done picks
- Lucas Herbert: Herbert has been on fire lately, and he's very much flown under the radar.
- Justin Thomas: Thomas has been brilliant in this event, and you should anticipate the same this week (and next).
- Ryan Fox: The Kiwi has been tremendous of late, and he could be a great sneaky pick for a top 10 next week.
- Mito Pereira: He would be worth a look this week as someone who can handle windy conditions (if they come about).
My pick this week is Lucas Herbert. He's the most under par in this event at Renaissance of anyone in the field.
2022 Barbasol Championship One and Done picks
- Kevin Streelman: The vet is going to get a lot of eyeballs this week because he makes cuts, but he's not playing that great.
- Hayden Buckley: A guy who seems to have figured out some things in the last few weeks, Buckley was great in the US Open.
- Austin Cook: Cook seems to have found something, with a couple of top-20s in his last three starts.
- Mark Hubbard: Many of you know my affinity for the guy, given his record with a typically limited schedule.
My pick this week is Austin Cook.
2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks
- Fortinet Championship: Kevin Na (MC)
- Sanderson Farms Championship: Mito Pereira (T-31)
- Shriners Children's Open: Webb Simpson (MC)
- The CJ Cup at Summit: Marc Leishman (T-38)
- Zozo Championship: Rickie Fowler (T-44)
- Buttefield Bermuda Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-30)
- World Wide Technology Championship: Abraham Ancer (T-7)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open: Talor Gooch (60th)
- The RSM Classic: Russell Henley (T-22)
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: Sungjae Im (T-8)
- Sony Open in Hawaii: Kevin Kisner (T-3)
- The American Express: Adam Hadwin (T-25)
- Farmers Insurance Open: Will Zalatoris (P-2)
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Maverick McNealy (T-33)
- Waste Management Phoenix Open: Hideki Matsuyama (T-8)
- The Genesis Invitational: Dustin Johnson (MC)
- The Honda Classic: Billy Horschel (T-16)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: Keith Mitchell (T-61)
- Puerto Rico Open: Mark Hubbard (T-38)
- The Players Championship: Viktor Hovland (T-9)
- Valspar Championship: Jason Kokrak (MC)
- WGC Dell Technologies Match Play: Sergio Garcia (T-26)
- Corales Puntacana Championship: Joel Dahmen (WD, Montezuma's Revenge)
- Valero Texas Open: Chris Kirk (T-35)
- Masters Tournament: Jon Rahm (T-27)
- RBC Heritage: Matt Kuchar (T-3)
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Ryan Palmer (T-18)
- Mexico Open at Vidanta: Tony Finau (T-2)
- Wells Fargo Championship: Corey Conners (T-21)
- AT&T Byron Nelson: Sam Burns (MC)
- PGA Championship: Scottie Scheffler (MC)
- Charles Schwab Challenge: Jordan Spieth (T-7)
- the Memorial Tournament: Patrick Cantlay (3rd)
- RBC Canadian Open: Patrick Reed (WD/LIV); Tyrrell Hatton (MC)
- US Open: Justin Thomas (T-37)
- Travelers Championship: Denny McCarthy (MC)
- John Deere Classic: Scott Stallings (T-4)
- Genesis Scottish Open: Lucas Herbert
- Barbasol Championship: Austin Cook