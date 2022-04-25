2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Mexico Open at Vidanta. After a week off for many leagues, we're heading to the Pacific side of Mexico, all the way down to the tip into Vallarta. We have a Greg Norman-designed course that's the home for this new event, and we have a field that leaves a lot of room for less-heralded players to thrive.

2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta One and Done picks

Tony Finau: I think there's a case to be made for Finau with the thesis that people who have played well at Mayakoba, another Norman design, could do well here.

Abraham Ancer: Another candidate for the Norman hypothesis, and he's playing well, and he's playing in his home country.

Chad Ramey: Ramey has won and finished T-5 in the oppo-field events, and I would suggest he's primed to do that again.

Sahith Theegala: Theegala has shown flashes that have nearly resulted in wins this season, and he could be on the verge again.

My pick this week is Tony Finau. I'm going to trust my thesis on this and see if it all works out.

