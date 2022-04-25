2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds.

Daniel Berger (now withdrawn) is next best on the table at 16-to-1.

Abraham Ancer is at 20-to-1 betting odds, with Tony Finau at 22-to-1.

This week, we have the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with the PGA Tour coming back to Mexico with the help of the Salinas Group. The Puerto Vallarta region welcomes the world No. 3 and another handful of the world top 50. This is a Greg Norman-designed car (har-har), so there may be some players, particularly of European descent, who could like this course.

