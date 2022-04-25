2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds.
Daniel Berger (now withdrawn) is next best on the table at 16-to-1.
Abraham Ancer is at 20-to-1 betting odds, with Tony Finau at 22-to-1.
2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord
This week, we have the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with the PGA Tour coming back to Mexico with the help of the Salinas Group. The Puerto Vallarta region welcomes the world No. 3 and another handful of the world top 50. This is a Greg Norman-designed car (har-har), so there may be some players, particularly of European descent, who could like this course.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jon Rahm
|600
|Daniel Berger
|1600
|Abraham Ancer
|2200
|Tony Finau
|2200
|Gary Woodland
|2500
|Kevin Na
|2500
|Patrick Reed
|2800
|Cameron Tringale
|3000
|Chris Kirk
|3000
|Brendon Todd
|3300
|Aaron Wise
|3500
|Sebastian Munoz
|3500
|Doug Ghim
|4500
|Kevin Streelman
|4500
|Matt Jones
|5000
|Davis Riley
|5500
|Anirban Lahiri
|6000
|Charles Howell III
|6000
|Russell Knox
|6000
|Cameron Champ
|6500
|Brandon Wu
|6600
|Lanto Griffin
|6600
|Sahith Theegala
|6600
|Aaron Rai
|7000
|Carlos Ortiz
|7000
|Chad Ramey
|7000
|Adam Long
|7500
|C.T. Pan
|7500
|David Lipsky
|7500
|Taylor Moore
|7500
|Vaughn Taylor
|7500
|Alex Smalley
|8000
|J.T. Poston
|8000
|Mark Hubbard
|8000
|Scott Stallings
|8000
|Adam Schenk
|10000
|Adam Svensson
|10000
|Brian Stuard
|10000
|Callum Tarren
|10000
|Kurt Kitayama
|10000
|Patrick Rodgers
|10000
|Wyndham Clark
|10000
|Greyson Sigg
|11000
|Nate Lashley
|11000
|Pat Perez
|11000
|Peter Uihlein
|11000
|Scott Piercy
|11000
|Austin Smotherman
|11500
|Kevin Chappell
|12500
|Kramer Hickok
|12500
|Matt Wallace
|12500
|Michael Thompson
|12500
|Nick Hardy
|12500
|Nick Taylor
|12500
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|12500
|Tyler Duncan
|12500
|Ben Martin
|14000
|Chase Seiffert
|14000
|Ben Griffin
|15000
|Danny Lee
|15000
|Emiliano Grillo
|15000
|Graeme McDowell
|15000
|Joseph Bramlett
|15000
|Andrew Putnam
|16000
|Chez Reavie
|16000
|Hank Lebioda
|16000
|Luke Donald
|16000
|Robert Streb
|16000
|Ryan Armour
|16500
|Aaron Baddeley
|17500
|Andrew Novak
|17500
|Bo Hoag
|17500
|Brice Garnett
|17500
|Hayden Buckley
|17500
|John Huh
|17500
|Justin Lower
|17500
|Peter Malnati
|17500
|Roger Sloan
|17500
|Satoshi Kodaira
|17500
|Stephan Jaeger
|17500
|Lee Hodges
|20000
|Vincent Whaley
|20000