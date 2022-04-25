2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting PGA Tour

2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

04/25/2022 at 8:53 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds.

Daniel Berger (now withdrawn) is next best on the table at 16-to-1.

Abraham Ancer is at 20-to-1 betting odds, with Tony Finau at 22-to-1.

2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

This week, we have the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with the PGA Tour coming back to Mexico with the help of the Salinas Group. The Puerto Vallarta region welcomes the world No. 3 and another handful of the world top 50. This is a Greg Norman-designed car (har-har), so there may be some players, particularly of European descent, who could like this course.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 600
Daniel Berger 1600
Abraham Ancer 2200
Tony Finau 2200
Gary Woodland 2500
Kevin Na 2500
Patrick Reed 2800
Cameron Tringale 3000
Chris Kirk 3000
Brendon Todd 3300
Aaron Wise 3500
Sebastian Munoz 3500
Doug Ghim 4500
Kevin Streelman 4500
Matt Jones 5000
Davis Riley 5500
Anirban Lahiri 6000
Charles Howell III 6000
Russell Knox 6000
Cameron Champ 6500
Brandon Wu 6600
Lanto Griffin 6600
Sahith Theegala 6600
Aaron Rai 7000
Carlos Ortiz 7000
Chad Ramey 7000
Adam Long 7500
C.T. Pan 7500
David Lipsky 7500
Taylor Moore 7500
Vaughn Taylor 7500
Alex Smalley 8000
J.T. Poston 8000
Mark Hubbard 8000
Scott Stallings 8000
Adam Schenk 10000
Adam Svensson 10000
Brian Stuard 10000
Callum Tarren 10000
Kurt Kitayama 10000
Patrick Rodgers 10000
Wyndham Clark 10000
Greyson Sigg 11000
Nate Lashley 11000
Pat Perez 11000
Peter Uihlein 11000
Scott Piercy 11000
Austin Smotherman 11500
Kevin Chappell 12500
Kramer Hickok 12500
Matt Wallace 12500
Michael Thompson 12500
Nick Hardy 12500
Nick Taylor 12500
Rafa Cabrera Bello 12500
Tyler Duncan 12500
Ben Martin 14000
Chase Seiffert 14000
Ben Griffin 15000
Danny Lee 15000
Emiliano Grillo 15000
Graeme McDowell 15000
Joseph Bramlett 15000
Andrew Putnam 16000
Chez Reavie 16000
Hank Lebioda 16000
Luke Donald 16000
Robert Streb 16000
Ryan Armour 16500
Aaron Baddeley 17500
Andrew Novak 17500
Bo Hoag 17500
Brice Garnett 17500
Hayden Buckley 17500
John Huh 17500
Justin Lower 17500
Peter Malnati 17500
Roger Sloan 17500
Satoshi Kodaira 17500
Stephan Jaeger 17500
Lee Hodges 20000
Vincent Whaley 20000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.