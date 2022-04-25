2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

Here are our 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta preview

The Mexico Open at Vidanta is this week, and the tour goes back to Mexico during the non-fall portion of the schedule after the end of the WGC Mexico Championship in Mexico City. The event is now in Vallarta, with a Greg Norman-designed course hosting the field that features a half-dozen of the world top 50.

2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm is world No. 3 for one, but he's also won in the past on Greg Norman-designed courses on the European Tour.

2. Abraham Ancer: Ancer has fared well in the past in Mexico events, and he's the second highest-ranked player in the field.

3. Kevin Na: Na has been in the top 26 in each of his last three starts, including two finishes in the top 15.

4. Gary Woodland: Woodland has been difficult to figure out this year. He's either finishing inside the top 10, or he's missing the cut.

5. Tony Finau: Finau has struggled this year relative to his susccesses of 2021. However, we're banking on him liking a Greg Norman design, as he does at Mayakoba.

6. Cameron Tringale: Tringale is a player that's in the top 50, and it's kind of easy to forget he's there. However, he was T-12 in his last start at Harbour Town.

7. Nate Lashley: Lashley has done well in the opposite-field events this year, and this, in many ways, feels like one with the depth of field and the weather environment.

8. Patrick Reed: Reed is starting to find some things with his old instructor, and he's posted a bunch of mediocre finishes of late. Maybe he thrives against a weaker field.

9. Scott Stallings: Stallings has been playing well of late, with a few finishes around the top 15 range in his last three starts.

10. Anirban Lahiri: Lahiri is probably through or close to through his spurt dating back to The Players, but he has been playing well.