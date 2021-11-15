2021 The RSM Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 The RSM Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Sea Island Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Ga.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Webb Simpson is on 14-to-1, while Cameron Smith is on 18-to-1.

Corey Conners, Harris English and Louis Oosthuizen sit on 25-to-1.

2021 The RSM Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the The RSM Classic, with the event boasting a decent field for the final PGA Tour event of the fall. Sea Island hosts the field on two courses until the weekend, and there are a handful of horse-for-course players looking to win the trophy.

