Fall Special! Save big on GNN memberships or get two months free!

Fall is here, and that means the golf season -- even though it never really ends -- is starting to wind down for the calendar year. And with the arrival of fall, we're offering great deals on our GNN memberships.

Through the end of the year, you can become a GNN Supporter for just $15 for one year (normally $30 annually) or a Forebucks member for just $30 for one year (normally $75 annually).

GNN Supporters get access to:

Five weekly editions of The Break

Additional episodes of The 19th Hole, including interview shows that won't be made available to the public

Stories, news analysis and columns from Ballengee, the GNN team and special guest authors

An annual gift from Golf Scouts, our new golf accessories business

Priority access to future Golf News Net events

A member-only Discord channel for ongoing chats with Ballengee and the occasional special guest from the golf world

Member-only discount codes and offers

Forebucks, which is geared toward fantasy golf players and golf bettors, includes everything GNN Supporters get and adds:

Reliable PGA Tour model based on clear foundations instead of ever-changing stats

Fantasy golf research including a searchable database of PGA Tour results and key statistics

Course fit modeling: See which players are most likely to like this week's course

Quality Stokes Gained data: Find out which players are performing best in the toughest fields

Course demand insights: Learn what this week's host course requires of players to succeed

This offer is also available to existing subscribers, meaning you can upgrade or add a year onto your existing subscription at these prices. (Current subscribers, please contact us about this option.)

New this fall, we're also offering a way to get two months of our Forebucks membership for free. We've teamed up with Anokhi to help our readers take control over their data. Founded and run by online advertising veterans, Anokhi's goal is to return control of consumer data to the consumer. How do they do this? By eliminating the middlemen who are vacuuming your data across pretty much everywhere you go online -- including on your phone. By utilizing Anokhi's mobile app, you decide if and how to sell your data (and get paid for it).

Every GNN reader who signs up for a free account with our partners at Anokhi will receive two free months of our Forebucks membership. As an Anokhi customer, you can also take advantage of Anokhi’s revolutionary data bank to control your online (and offline) data. Create your account, email us with a screen capture of your account, and we'll start your two-month trial!