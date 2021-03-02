2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.
The betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.
Jon Rahm is next best at 9-to-1.
2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have Arnold Palmer Invitational, with the PGA Tour back at the King's adopted Florida home. This event has been dominated by international players in the last 15 years, and there's no reason to believe that won't continue this week. We were a quad from Vik Hovland away from a second-consecutive win, but we did nail Branden Grace in Puerto Rico (and Kevin Sutherland on the Champions).
2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds: Outright winner
- Rory McIlroy: +900
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1200
- Viktor Hovland: +1200
- Tyrrell Hatton: +1600
- Patrick Reed: +2000
- Sungjae Im: +2000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +2500
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2500
- Francesco Molinari: +2500
- Paul Casey: +3000
- Jordan Spieth: +3000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +3500
- Jason Day: +4000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +4000
- Billy Horschel: +4000
- Jason Kokrak: +4000
- Sam Burns: +4000
- Will Zalatoris: +4000
- Marc Leishman: +5000
- Kevin Na: +5000
- Max Homa: +5000
- Harris English: +6000
- Rickie Fowler: +6000
- Justin Rose: +6000
- Cameron Davis: +6000
- Kevin Kisner: +8000
- Si Woo Kim: +8000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +8000
- Lanto Griffin: +8000
- Cameron Tringale: +8000
- Talor Gooch: +8000
- Brendon Todd: +10000
- Branden Grace: +10000
- Wyndham Clark: +10000
- Corey Conners: +10000
- Charley Hoffman: +10000
- Adam Hadwin: +10000
- Chris Kirk: +10000
- Ian Poulter: +10000
- Alex Noren: +10000
- Shane Lowry: +12500
- Byeong Hun An: +12500
- Robert MacIntyre: +12500
- Maverick McNealy: +12500
- Emiliano Grillo: +12500
- Matt Jones: +12500
- Keegan Bradley: +12500
- Luke List: +12500
- J.T. Poston: +12500
- Matthew NeSmith: +12500
- Brendan Steele: +12500
- Henrik Norlander: +12500
- Victor Perez: +12500
- Sebastian Munoz: +12500
- Matt Wallace: +15000
- Lee Westwood: +15000
- Dylan Frittelli: +15000
- Erik van Rooyen: +15000
- Cameron Champ: +15000
- Chez Reavie: +15000
- Andrew Putnam: +15000
- Joel Dahmen: +15000
- Zach Johnson: +15000
- Charles Howell III: +15000
- Harold Varner III: +15000
- Aaron Wise: +15000
- Patrick Rodgers: +15000
- Doug Ghim: +15000
- Patton Kizzire: +15000
- Russell Knox: +15000
- Keith Mitchell: +15000
- Will Gordon: +15000
- Henrik Stenson: +20000
- Danny Willett: +20000
- Nick Taylor: +20000
- Bernd Wiesberger: +20000
- Kyle Stanley: +20000
- Lucas Glover: +20000
- Sepp Straka: +20000
- Cameron Percy: +20000
- Sung Kang: +20000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +20000
- Peter Malnati: +20000
- Doc Redman: +20000
- Tom Hoge: +20000
- Martin Laird: +20000
- Rory Sabbatini: +20000
- Adam Long: +20000
- John Huh: +20000
- Steve Stricker: +20000
- Brandt Snedeker: +25000
- Charl Schwartzel: +25000
- Graeme McDowell: +25000
- Hudson Swafford: +25000
- Mark Hubbard: +25000
- Richy Werenski: +25000
- Bo Hoag: +25000
- C.T. Pan: +25000
- Jazz Janewattananond: +30000
- Jason Dufner: +30000
- Denny McCarthy: +30000
- Padraig Harrington: +30000
- Tyler Duncan: +30000
- Brian Stuard: +30000
- Kristoffer Ventura: +30000
- Danny Lee: +30000
- Kramer Hickok: +30000
- Austin Cook: +30000
- Robby Shelton: +30000
- Anirban Lahiri: +40000
- Brian Gay: +40000
- Tyler McCumber: +40000
- Matthias Schmid: +50000
- Camilo Villegas: +50000
- Matt Every: +50000
- Jim Herman: +50000
- Robert Streb: +50000
- John Augenstein: +60000
- Paul Goydos: +200000
- Tim Herron: +200000
- Kamaiu Johnson: +300000
- Rod Perry: +300000
- Robert Gamez: +500000