2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.
Justin Thomas is next best at 9-to-1, with Californian Xander Schauffele at 10-to-1.
Rory McIlroy is 12-to-1, while Webb Simpson is 14-to-1.
2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds: Outright winner
This week, we have Waste Management Phoenix Open, with the PGA Tour heading to the Phoenix area for a tournament that is typically the biggest party on Tour. Well, not this year. There will be fans, but just a small sliver compared to normal years. That also has meant a great field for the tournament, as players who would typically steer clear of TPC Scottsdale are playing since there are fewer fans.
2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Jon Rahm: +700
- Justin Thomas: +900
- Xander Schauffele: +1000
- Rory McIlroy: +1200
- Webb Simpson: +1400
- Daniel Berger: +2000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2000
- Harris English: +3000
- Sungjae Im: +3000
- Brooks Koepka: +4000
- Bubba Watson: +4000
- Scottie Scheffler: +4000
- Will Zalatoris: +4000
- Ryan Palmer: +4000
- Rickie Fowler: +5000
- Matthew Wolff: +5000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +5000
- Billy Horschel: +5000
- Gary Woodland: +5000
- Jason Day: +6000
- Si Woo Kim: +6000
- Russell Henley: +6000
- Corey Conners: +8000
- Matt Kuchar: +8000
- Carlos Ortiz: +8000
- Sam Burns: +8000
- Brian Harman: +8000
- Brendan Steele: +8000
- Cameron Champ: +8000
- Max Homa: +8000
- Byeong Hun An: +8000
- Jordan Spieth: +10000
- Talor Gooch: +10000
- Sebastian Munoz: +10000
- Brendon Todd: +10000
- Zach Johnson: +10000
- Rory Sabbatini: +10000
- Patton Kizzire: +10000
- Adam Long: +10000
- Henrik Norlander: +10000
- Chris Kirk: +10000
- Luke List: +10000
- Adam Hadwin: +10000
- Aaron Wise: +12500
- Emiliano Grillo: +12500
- Ryan Moore: +12500
- Russell Knox: +12500
- Sepp Straka: +12500
- Dylan Frittelli: +12500
- Chez Reavie: +12500
- Wyndham Clark: +12500
- Cameron Tringale: +15000
- Erik van Rooyen: +15000
- Keegan Bradley: +15000
- Charley Hoffman: +15000
- J.T. Poston: +15000
- Joel Dahmen: +15000
- Lucas Glover: +15000
- Kevin Streelman: +15000
- Doc Redman: +15000
- Matt Jones: +15000
- Martin Laird: +15000
- Michael Thompson: +15000
- Kyle Stanley: +15000
- Charl Schwartzel: +15000
- James Hahn: +15000
- John Huh: +15000
- Nick Taylor: +20000
- Stewart Cink: +20000
- Patrick Rodgers: +20000
- Harold Varner III: +20000
- Harry Higgs: +20000
- Denny McCarthy: +20000
- Keith Mitchell: +20000
- Matthew NeSmith: +20000
- Richy Werenski: +20000
- Tom Lewis: +20000
- J.B. Holmes: +20000
- Mark Hubbard: +20000
- Tom Hoge: +20000
- Austin Cook: +20000
- Bo Hoag: +20000
- Padraig Harrington: +25000
- Pat Perez: +25000
- Robby Shelton: +25000
- Will Gordon: +25000
- Sam Ryder: +25000
- Vaughn Taylor: +25000
- Hudson Swafford: +25000
- Scott Stallings: +25000
- Danny Lee: +25000
- Tyler Duncan: +30000
- Brian Stuard: +30000
- Beau Hossler: +30000
- Brice Garnett: +30000
- C.T. Pan: +30000
- Robert Streb: +30000
- John Augenstein: +30000
- Adam Schenk: +30000
- Davis Riley: +30000
- Andrew Putnam: +30000
- Jason Dufner: +30000
- Brian Gay: +30000
- Ryan Armour: +30000
- Camilo Villegas: +30000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +30000
- Nate Lashley: +30000
- Troy Merritt: +30000
- Xinjun Zhang: +30000
- Steve Stricker: +30000
- Ted Potter Jr: +40000
- Jamie Lovemark: +50000
- Jimmy Walker: +50000
- Luke Donald: +50000
- Sean O'Hair: +50000
- Sung Kang: +50000
- Kevin Tway: +50000
- Scott Brown: +50000
- Grayson Murray: +50000
- Satoshi Kodaira: +60000
- Scott Harrington: +100000
- Jerry Kelly: +100000
- Michael Kim: +100000
- William McGirt: +100000
- Hunter Mahan: +100000
- Bo Van Pelt: +100000
- Martin Trainer: +100000
- Kevin Stadler: +100000
- Jess Mueller: +300000