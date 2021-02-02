2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Justin Thomas is next best at 9-to-1, with Californian Xander Schauffele at 10-to-1.

Rory McIlroy is 12-to-1, while Webb Simpson is 14-to-1.

2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have Waste Management Phoenix Open, with the PGA Tour heading to the Phoenix area for a tournament that is typically the biggest party on Tour. Well, not this year. There will be fans, but just a small sliver compared to normal years. That also has meant a great field for the tournament, as players who would typically steer clear of TPC Scottsdale are playing since there are fewer fans.

2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds: Outright winner