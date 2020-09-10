Future U.S. Open venues and dates through 2047: confirmed and speculative

As we get ready for the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California, the USGA has already settled up future US Open venues and sites and dates through 2027.

The US Open has future sites through 2027, with Pebble Beach Golf Links getting the nod in its now-expected 8-10 year range of serving again as a US Open venue.

RELATED: Future PGA Championship sites through 2025 | Future Open Championship sites through 2025 | Future U.S. Women's Open sites through 2025

However, even though we know sites for the 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 US Opens, we can use our crystal ball to look to future US Open sites all the way through 2030. With the new USGA deal to establish Pinehurst No. 2 as the first-ever US Open anchor site, we also have some of the venues well into the 2040s.

Future US Open venues and dates announced

Potential future US Open sites

2028 -- TPC Sawgrass: There is no basis in fact, hell, even fiction, for this, but the U.S. Open has never been hosted in Florida. (For good reason, have you been in Florida in June?) What better place to host it than the site Tiger Woods won his first U.S. Amateur 35 years prior?

2029 -- The Olympic Club: This is a pure guess based on slotting for the championship. With the east coast being such an obvious choice for the 2028 US Open, Olympic Club is as good as anywhere for a West Coast Open in 2029.

2030 -- Merion: It might be a really cool thing for the USGA to decide to have the US Open in a patriotic location. Between the two, Merion makes the most sense for 2026. After all, this country was formed in Philadelphia.

Recent past US Open venues