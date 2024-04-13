2024 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings, Round 4: When do Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods play?
CMC Featured Masters

April 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Max Homa
The 2024 Masters tee times and groupings for the fourth and final round on Sunday have been released, with the weekend field including leaders Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau competing at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 2024 Masters Tournament format features a weekend field of 60 players competing in the only invitational major and only major played on the same golf course every year.

In the weekend field, there are 30 twosomes that will compete at Augusta National Golf Club. Players are grouped in order of their score, with the worst-scoring players going out first in the early tee times, and the best scores going out last. Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa are in the final pairing.

The 2024 Masters Tournament final round starts at 9:15 a.m. local time -- or 9:15 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee time of the day going off the first tee. Fourth-round tee times run through 2:35 p.m. local time -- or 2:35 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day.

Tiger Woods tees off at 9:35 a.m., while Phil Mickelson plays at 11:15 a.m. Rory McIlroy will start his final round at 12:45 p.m.

2024 Masters Tournament Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2024 Masters Tournament final round on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Viewers can watch the 2024 Masters Tournament live stream through Masters.com and ESPN+ starting at 10 a.m. Eastern.

2024 Masters Tournament tee times for Round 4

All times local and Eastern

Click header to sort

TIME PLAYERS
9:15 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh
9:25 a.m. Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray
9:35 a.m. *Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods
9:45 a.m. Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy
9:55 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Olesen
10:05 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole
10:15 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Camilo Villegas
10:25 a.m. Russell Henley, Jason Day
10:35 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee
10:45 a.m. Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston
11:05 a.m. Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka
11:15 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry
11:25 a.m. Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala
11:35 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, Harris English
11:45 a.m. Jon Rahm, Tony Finau
11:55 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List
12:05 p.m. Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler
12:25 p.m. Danny Willett, Adam Scott
12:35 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton
12:45 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann
12:55 p.m. Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka
1:05 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed
1:15 p.m. Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk
1:25 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
1:45 p.m. Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
1:55 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith
2:05 p.m. Cameron Davis, Nicolai Hojgaard
2:15 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
2:25 p.m. Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg
2:35 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

