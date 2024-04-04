2024 Masters Tournament format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 Masters Tournament format remains unchanged this year, with the major event played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The 2024 Masters Tournament field is 87 players.

The Masters Tournament field is made up of players who get invited based on the 20 invitation categories to earn a spot in the year's first major.

Masters Tournament format

The Masters Tournament format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into threesomes for the first two rounds. For the first two rounds, the threesomes remain paired together.

In the first two rounds, the threesomes (and two twosomes) will have a tee time in the morning wave and the afternoon wave on the tee sheet. Each threesome will start on the first tee, with the field evenly split each day between morning and afternoon.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 50 players and ties. All players who make the cut are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 Masters Tournament winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will earn 750 FedEx Cup points and will earn 100 Official World Golf Ranking points.

Masters Tournament playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under Masters rules. The Masters Tournament playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, then 10 played by any qualifying players. Masters Tournament playoff competitors compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.