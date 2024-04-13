2024 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings, Round 3: When do Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods play?

The 2024 Masters tee times and groupings for the third round on Saturday have been released, with the weekend field including leaders Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau competing at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 2024 Masters Tournament format features a weekend field of 60 players competing in the only invitational major and only major played on the same golf course every year.

In the weekend field, there are 30 twosomes that will compete at Augusta National Golf Club. Players are grouped in order of their score, with the worst-scoring players going out first in the early tee times, and the best scores going out last. Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau are in the final pairing, and not Scottie Scheffler, because they were the first to finish 36 holes at 6-under 138. In golf, the first in players are the last out in the case of ties.

The 2024 Masters Tournament third round starts at 9:35 a.m. local time -- or 9:35 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Third-round tee times run through 2:45 p.m. local time -- or 2:45 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day.

Tiger Woods tees off at 12:45 p.m., while Phil Mickelson plays at 11:25 a.m. Rory McIlroy will start his third round at 10:55 a.m.

2024 Masters Tournament Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2024 Masters Tournament third round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Viewers can watch the 2024 Masters Tournament live stream through Masters.com and ESPN+ starting at 10 a.m. Eastern.

2024 Masters Tournament tee times for Round 3

All times local and Eastern

