2024 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 1 updated for weather delays
2024 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 1 updated for weather delays

April 11, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Masters tee times and groupings for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday have been released, with several threesomes featuing the best golfers in the world competing at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 2024 Masters Tournament format features a field of 89 players competing in the only invitational major and only major played on the same golf course every year. For the first two rounds, the players will compete in threesomes except for two twosomes to start each wave.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 50 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 2024 Masters Tournament first round was set to start at 8 a.m. local time -- or 8 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. However, weather required a two-and-a-half-hour delay to the start of the competition, which is now set for 10:30 a.m. That means all tee times for Thursday are delayed by two-and-a-half-hours. First-round tee times now run through 4:30 p.m. local time -- or 4:30 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

You can watch the 2024 Masters Tournament first round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Viewers can watch the 2024 Masters Tournament live stream through Masters.com and ESPN+ starting at 8:15 a.m. Eastern.

2024 Masters Tournament tee times for Round 1

All times local and Eastern

Click header to sort

OLD TIME NOW TIME PLAYERS
8:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
8:12 a.m. 10:42 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, *Santiago de la Fuente
8:24 a.m. 10:54 a.m. Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger
8:36 a.m. 11:06 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, *Christo Lamprecht
8:48 a.m. 11:18 a.m. Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau
9:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m. Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, *Jasper Stubbs
9:12 a.m. 11:42 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Chris KirkRyan Fox
9:24 a.m. 11:54 a.m. Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
9:36 a.m. 12:06 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Sepp StrakaTony Finau
9:48 a.m. 12:18 p.m. Nick Taylor, Joaquin NiemannRussell Henley
10:06 a.m. 12:36 p.m. Patrick CantlayMin Woo LeeRickie Fowler
10:18 a.m. 12:48 p.m. Hideki MatsuyamaWill ZalatorisJustin Thomas
10:30 a.m. 1 p.m. Jon RahmMatt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
10:42 a.m. 1:12 p.m. Scottie SchefflerRory McIlroyXander Schauffele
10:54 a.m. 1:24 p.m. Wyndham ClarkViktor HovlandCameron Smith
11:06 a.m. 1:36 p.m. Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
11:18 a.m. 1:48 p.m. Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
11:30 a.m. 2 p.m. Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, *Neal Shipley
11:42 a.m. 2:12 p.m. Vijay Singh, Si Woo KimEmiliano Grillo
11:54 a.m. 2:24 p.m. Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, *Stewart Hagestad
12:12 p.m. 2:36 p.m. Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
12:24 p.m. 2:54 p.m. Akshay BhatiaJ.T. PostonShane Lowry
12:36 p.m. 3:06 p.m. Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk
12:48 p.m. 3:12 p.m. Patrick Reed, Sungjae ImKurt Kitayama
1:00 p.m. 3:30 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
1:12 p.m. 3:42 p.m. Adam ScottSam BurnsCameron Young
1:24 p.m. 3:54 p.m. Tiger WoodsJason DayMax Homa
1:36 p.m. 4:06 p.m. Brian HarmanBrooks KoepkaTom Kim
1:48 p.m. 4:18 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala
2:00 p.m. 4:30 p.m. Dustin JohnsonCollin MorikawaTommy Fleetwood

