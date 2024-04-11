2024 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 1 updated for weather delays

The 2024 Masters tee times and groupings for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday have been released, with several threesomes featuing the best golfers in the world competing at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 2024 Masters Tournament format features a field of 89 players competing in the only invitational major and only major played on the same golf course every year. For the first two rounds, the players will compete in threesomes except for two twosomes to start each wave.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 50 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 2024 Masters Tournament first round was set to start at 8 a.m. local time -- or 8 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. However, weather required a two-and-a-half-hour delay to the start of the competition, which is now set for 10:30 a.m. That means all tee times for Thursday are delayed by two-and-a-half-hours. First-round tee times now run through 4:30 p.m. local time -- or 4:30 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2024 Masters Tournament tee times: Round 2

2024 Masters Tournament Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2024 Masters Tournament first round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Viewers can watch the 2024 Masters Tournament live stream through Masters.com and ESPN+ starting at 8:15 a.m. Eastern.

2024 Masters Tournament tee times for Round 1

All times local and Eastern

Click header to sort