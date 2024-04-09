2024 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 2
2024 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 2

April 9, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 Masters tee times and groupings for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday have been released, with several threesomes featuing the best golfers in the world competing at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 2024 Masters Tournament format features a field of 89 players competing in the only invitational major and only major played on the same golf course every year. For the first two rounds, the players will compete in threesomes except for two twosomes to start each wave.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 50 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 2024 Masters Tournament second round starts at 8 a.m. local time -- or 8 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Second-round tee times run through 2 p.m. local time -- or 2 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2024 Masters Tournament tee times: Round 1

2024 Masters Tournament Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2024 Masters Tournament second round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Viewers can watch the 2024 Masters Tournament live stream through Masters.com and ESPN+ starting at 8:15 a.m. Eastern.

2024 Masters Tournament tee times for Round 2

All times local and Eastern

Click header to sort

TIME PLAYERS
8:00 a.m. Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
8:12 a.m. Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
8:24 a.m. Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, *Neal Shipley
8:36 a.m. Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
8:48 a.m. Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, *Stewart Hagestad
9:00 a.m. Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
9:12 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry
9:24 a.m. Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk
9:36 a.m. Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
9:48 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
10:06 a.m. Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
10:18 a.m. Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
10:30 a.m. Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
10:42 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala
10:54 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
11:06 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
11:18 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, *Santiago de la Fuente
11:30 a.m. Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger
11:42 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, *Christo Lamprecht
11:54 a.m. Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau
12:12 p.m. Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, *Jasper Stubbs
12:24 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
12:36 p.m. Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
12:48 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
1:00 p.m. Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
1:12 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
1:24 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
1:36 p.m. Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
1:48 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
2:00 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

