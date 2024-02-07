2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who returns to No. 1 in the world with a PGA Tour win at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

In the final round, Scheffler played great golf (and enjoyed a few fortunate breaks) to hold off a game Nick Taylor to win the tournament on 19-under 265 with a final-round 65.

As Scheffler defends his title from last year, Taylor also shot 65 to finish two behind of the winner.

Jon Rahm finished in solo third, shooting a final round of 3-under 68 to end up on 14-under 270.

Justin Thomas was fourth, and Jason Day finished fifth.

Scheffler won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Waste Management Phoenix Open recap notes

Scheffler earned approximately 65.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps him return to No. 1 in the world.

Scheffler also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 66 (of 134) players finished the tournament in the 16th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 The Genesis Invitational.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Scottie Scheffler -19 68 64 68 65 265 $3,600,000
2 Nick Taylor -17 66 69 67 65 267 $2,180,000
3 Jon Rahm -14 68 66 68 68 270 $1,380,000
4 Justin Thomas -13 71 68 67 65 271 $980,000
5 Jason Day -12 65 71 68 68 272 $820,000
T6 Sam Burns -11 70 71 64 68 273 $652,500
T6 Sungjae Im -11 70 67 67 69 273 $652,500
T6 Jordan Spieth -11 71 63 69 70 273 $652,500
T6 Tyrrell Hatton -11 70 67 67 69 273 $652,500
T10 Wyndham Clark -10 68 67 70 69 274 $485,000
T10 Xander Schauffele -10 67 67 70 70 274 $485,000
T10 Rickie Fowler -10 71 66 67 70 274 $485,000
T10 Adam Hadwin -10 66 66 71 71 274 $485,000
T14 Patrick Rodgers -8 73 68 70 65 276 $335,000
T14 Taylor Moore -8 69 70 67 70 276 $335,000
T14 Dylan Frittelli -8 74 65 67 70 276 $335,000
T14 Tony Finau -8 70 68 67 71 276 $335,000
T14 Charley Hoffman -8 68 71 66 71 276 $335,000
T14 Beau Hossler -8 74 68 71 63 276 $335,000
T20 Seamus Power -7 71 71 66 69 277 $245,000
T20 Sam Ryder -7 69 68 69 71 277 $245,000
T20 Keegan Bradley -7 69 71 68 69 277 $245,000
T23 Chesson Hadley -6 70 71 68 69 278 $174,000
T23 Scott Stallings -6 66 73 69 70 278 $174,000
T23 Adam Schenk -6 70 67 71 70 278 $174,000
T23 Si Woo Kim -6 72 69 67 70 278 $174,000
T23 Kurt Kitayama -6 75 67 70 66 278 $174,000
T23 Jhonattan Vegas -6 71 66 68 73 278 $174,000
T29 Hideki Matsuyama -5 74 68 67 70 279 $137,000
T29 Hayden Buckley -5 70 69 72 68 279 $137,000
T29 Matt Fitzpatrick -5 70 71 73 65 279 $137,000
T32 James Hahn -4 70 68 72 70 280 $109,286
T32 Billy Horschel -4 72 69 69 70 280 $109,286
T32 Rory McIlroy -4 73 67 70 70 280 $109,286
T32 Matt Kuchar -4 72 67 71 70 280 $109,286
T32 Jason Dufner -4 71 69 70 70 280 $109,286
T32 Zach Johnson -4 69 71 71 69 280 $109,286
T32 Kevin Tway -4 71 67 73 69 280 $109,286
T39 Sahith Theegala -3 72 70 68 71 281 $87,000
T39 Max Homa -3 69 69 71 72 281 $87,000
T39 Lucas Glover -3 71 70 70 70 281 $87,000
T42 Adam Long -2 71 71 68 72 282 $65,350
T42 Ryan Palmer -2 73 67 71 71 282 $65,350
T42 Aaron Rai -2 70 70 71 71 282 $65,350
T42 Viktor Hovland -2 70 70 71 71 282 $65,350
T42 K.H. Lee -2 73 68 71 70 282 $65,350
T42 Brian Harman -2 71 70 73 68 282 $65,350
T42 Keith Mitchell -2 71 71 73 67 282 $65,350
T42 Gary Woodland -2 72 69 75 66 282 $65,350
T50 Tom Kim -1 71 66 73 73 283 $48,543
T50 Justin Lower -1 71 69 71 72 283 $48,543
T50 Lucas Herbert -1 71 69 73 70 283 $48,543
T50 Joel Dahmen -1 73 68 72 70 283 $48,543
T50 Corey Conners -1 70 72 71 70 283 $48,543
T50 Brandon Wu -1 72 70 72 69 283 $48,543
T50 Erik van Rooyen -1 72 69 74 68 283 $48,543
T57 Webb Simpson E 70 72 68 74 284 $45,600
T57 Taylor Pendrith E 73 69 68 74 284 $45,600
T57 Danny Lee E 73 67 73 71 284 $45,600
T57 Greyson Sigg E 73 69 72 70 284 $45,600
T61 Trey Mullinax 1 69 71 73 72 285 $44,400
T61 Nate Lashley 1 71 70 72 72 285 $44,400
63 Kelly Kraft 4 70 71 70 77 288 $43,800
64 Cameron Young 5 73 69 75 72 289 $43,400
65 Stewart Cink 7 69 72 76 74 291 $43,000
66 Jim Herman 8 68 69 78 77 292 $42,600

