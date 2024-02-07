2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who returns to No. 1 in the world with a PGA Tour win at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.
In the final round, Scheffler played great golf (and enjoyed a few fortunate breaks) to hold off a game Nick Taylor to win the tournament on 19-under 265 with a final-round 65.
As Scheffler defends his title from last year, Taylor also shot 65 to finish two behind of the winner.
Jon Rahm finished in solo third, shooting a final round of 3-under 68 to end up on 14-under 270.
Justin Thomas was fourth, and Jason Day finished fifth.
Scheffler won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.
Waste Management Phoenix Open recap notes
Scheffler earned approximately 65.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps him return to No. 1 in the world.
Scheffler also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.
A total of 66 (of 134) players finished the tournament in the 16th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 The Genesis Invitational.
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|-19
|68
|64
|68
|65
|265
|$3,600,000
|2
|Nick Taylor
|-17
|66
|69
|67
|65
|267
|$2,180,000
|3
|Jon Rahm
|-14
|68
|66
|68
|68
|270
|$1,380,000
|4
|Justin Thomas
|-13
|71
|68
|67
|65
|271
|$980,000
|5
|Jason Day
|-12
|65
|71
|68
|68
|272
|$820,000
|T6
|Sam Burns
|-11
|70
|71
|64
|68
|273
|$652,500
|T6
|Sungjae Im
|-11
|70
|67
|67
|69
|273
|$652,500
|T6
|Jordan Spieth
|-11
|71
|63
|69
|70
|273
|$652,500
|
|T6
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-11
|70
|67
|67
|69
|273
|$652,500
|T10
|Wyndham Clark
|-10
|68
|67
|70
|69
|274
|$485,000
|T10
|Xander Schauffele
|-10
|67
|67
|70
|70
|274
|$485,000
|T10
|Rickie Fowler
|-10
|71
|66
|67
|70
|274
|$485,000
|T10
|Adam Hadwin
|-10
|66
|66
|71
|71
|274
|$485,000
|T14
|Patrick Rodgers
|-8
|73
|68
|70
|65
|276
|$335,000
|T14
|Taylor Moore
|-8
|69
|70
|67
|70
|276
|$335,000
|T14
|Dylan Frittelli
|-8
|74
|65
|67
|70
|276
|$335,000
|
|T14
|Tony Finau
|-8
|70
|68
|67
|71
|276
|$335,000
|T14
|Charley Hoffman
|-8
|68
|71
|66
|71
|276
|$335,000
|T14
|Beau Hossler
|-8
|74
|68
|71
|63
|276
|$335,000
|T20
|Seamus Power
|-7
|71
|71
|66
|69
|277
|$245,000
|T20
|Sam Ryder
|-7
|69
|68
|69
|71
|277
|$245,000
|T20
|Keegan Bradley
|-7
|69
|71
|68
|69
|277
|$245,000
|T23
|Chesson Hadley
|-6
|70
|71
|68
|69
|278
|$174,000
|T23
|Scott Stallings
|-6
|66
|73
|69
|70
|278
|$174,000
|
|T23
|Adam Schenk
|-6
|70
|67
|71
|70
|278
|$174,000
|T23
|Si Woo Kim
|-6
|72
|69
|67
|70
|278
|$174,000
|T23
|Kurt Kitayama
|-6
|75
|67
|70
|66
|278
|$174,000
|T23
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-6
|71
|66
|68
|73
|278
|$174,000
|T29
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-5
|74
|68
|67
|70
|279
|$137,000
|T29
|Hayden Buckley
|-5
|70
|69
|72
|68
|279
|$137,000
|T29
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-5
|70
|71
|73
|65
|279
|$137,000
|T32
|James Hahn
|-4
|70
|68
|72
|70
|280
|$109,286
|
|T32
|Billy Horschel
|-4
|72
|69
|69
|70
|280
|$109,286
|T32
|Rory McIlroy
|-4
|73
|67
|70
|70
|280
|$109,286
|T32
|Matt Kuchar
|-4
|72
|67
|71
|70
|280
|$109,286
|T32
|Jason Dufner
|-4
|71
|69
|70
|70
|280
|$109,286
|T32
|Zach Johnson
|-4
|69
|71
|71
|69
|280
|$109,286
|T32
|Kevin Tway
|-4
|71
|67
|73
|69
|280
|$109,286
|T39
|Sahith Theegala
|-3
|72
|70
|68
|71
|281
|$87,000
|T39
|Max Homa
|-3
|69
|69
|71
|72
|281
|$87,000
|
|T39
|Lucas Glover
|-3
|71
|70
|70
|70
|281
|$87,000
|T42
|Adam Long
|-2
|71
|71
|68
|72
|282
|$65,350
|T42
|Ryan Palmer
|-2
|73
|67
|71
|71
|282
|$65,350
|T42
|Aaron Rai
|-2
|70
|70
|71
|71
|282
|$65,350
|T42
|Viktor Hovland
|-2
|70
|70
|71
|71
|282
|$65,350
|T42
|K.H. Lee
|-2
|73
|68
|71
|70
|282
|$65,350
|T42
|Brian Harman
|-2
|71
|70
|73
|68
|282
|$65,350
|T42
|Keith Mitchell
|-2
|71
|71
|73
|67
|282
|$65,350
|T42
|Gary Woodland
|-2
|72
|69
|75
|66
|282
|$65,350
|T50
|Tom Kim
|-1
|71
|66
|73
|73
|283
|$48,543
|T50
|Justin Lower
|-1
|71
|69
|71
|72
|283
|$48,543
|T50
|Lucas Herbert
|-1
|71
|69
|73
|70
|283
|$48,543
|T50
|Joel Dahmen
|-1
|73
|68
|72
|70
|283
|$48,543
|T50
|Corey Conners
|-1
|70
|72
|71
|70
|283
|$48,543
|T50
|Brandon Wu
|-1
|72
|70
|72
|69
|283
|$48,543
|T50
|Erik van Rooyen
|-1
|72
|69
|74
|68
|283
|$48,543
|T57
|Webb Simpson
|E
|70
|72
|68
|74
|284
|$45,600
|T57
|Taylor Pendrith
|E
|73
|69
|68
|74
|284
|$45,600
|T57
|Danny Lee
|E
|73
|67
|73
|71
|284
|$45,600
|T57
|Greyson Sigg
|E
|73
|69
|72
|70
|284
|$45,600
|T61
|Trey Mullinax
|1
|69
|71
|73
|72
|285
|$44,400
|T61
|Nate Lashley
|1
|71
|70
|72
|72
|285
|$44,400
|63
|Kelly Kraft
|4
|70
|71
|70
|77
|288
|$43,800
|64
|Cameron Young
|5
|73
|69
|75
|72
|289
|$43,400
|65
|Stewart Cink
|7
|69
|72
|76
|74
|291
|$43,000
|66
|Jim Herman
|8
|68
|69
|78
|77
|292
|$42,600