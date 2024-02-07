2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who returns to No. 1 in the world with a PGA Tour win at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

In the final round, Scheffler played great golf (and enjoyed a few fortunate breaks) to hold off a game Nick Taylor to win the tournament on 19-under 265 with a final-round 65.

As Scheffler defends his title from last year, Taylor also shot 65 to finish two behind of the winner.

Jon Rahm finished in solo third, shooting a final round of 3-under 68 to end up on 14-under 270.

Justin Thomas was fourth, and Jason Day finished fifth.

Scheffler won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Waste Management Phoenix Open recap notes

Scheffler earned approximately 65.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps him return to No. 1 in the world.

Scheffler also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 66 (of 134) players finished the tournament in the 16th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 The Genesis Invitational.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

