2023 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players in the final leg at the Tour Championship

08/20/2023
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The PGA Tour's 2023 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the final stage, the Tour Championship, at the conclusion of the 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago, Ill.

The BMW Championship field had the top 50 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season and The Northern Trust.

However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the BMW Championship, the top 30 players in total points, adding in the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship, qualify for the Tour Championship, played this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

One player played their way into the Tour Championship from outside the top 30 heading into this tournament.

In addition to earning a spot in the Tour Championship and at least $500,000 in earnings next week, players get other benefits, including spots in three of four major championships in 2023 and berths into all eight Signature events next season.

2023 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2023 Tour Championship

RANKING PLAYER POINTS PREV
1 Scottie Scheffler 4217.94 2
2 Viktor Hovland 4024.425 7
3 Rory McIlroy 3494.097 3
4 Jon Rahm 3485.72 1
5 Lucas Glover 3040.864 4
6 Max Homa 2871.273 6
7 Patrick Cantlay 2842.807 5
8 Brian Harman 2339.411 9
9 Wyndham Clark 2157.407 8
10 Matt Fitzpatrick 2042.558 40
11 Tommy Fleetwood 1967.16 10
12 Russell Henley 1948.358 15
13 Keegan Bradley 1932.902 11
14 Rickie Fowler 1885.351 12
15 Xander Schauffele 1866.016 19
16 Tom Kim 1813.633 18
17 Sungjae Im 1780.422 28
18 Tony Finau 1743.995 13
19 Corey Conners 1687.955 25
20 Si Woo Kim 1672.057 17
21 Taylor Moore 1668.81 14
22 Nick Taylor 1633.414 16
23 Adam Schenk 1619.806 20
24 Collin Morikawa 1608.581 22
25 Jason Day 1574.429 21
26 Sam Burns 1560.924 30
27 Emiliano Grillo 1542.886 23
28 Tyrrell Hatton 1509.227 26
29 Jordan Spieth 1506.211 27
30 Sepp Straka 1502.574 24

Players eliminated from the 2023 FedEx Cup playoffs at BMW Championship

RANKING PLAYER POINTS PREV
31 Sahith Theegala 1494.316 31
32 Chris Kirk 1476.26 29
33 Denny McCarthy 1454.046 34
34 Justin Rose 1411.719 32
35 Andrew Putnam 1309.229 41
36 Kurt Kitayama 1299.58 33
37 Adam Svensson 1279.909 39
38 Harris English 1201.188 49
39 J.T. Poston 1192.718 43
40 Lee Hodges 1187.156 36
41 Seamus Power 1185.051 35
42 Cameron Young 1181.403 46
43 Eric Cole 1174.851 42
44 Byeong Hun An 1159.344 38
45 Adam Hadwin 1156.259 37
46 Tom Hoge 1112.588 48
47 Brendon Todd 1075.295 44
48 Cam Davis 1071.538 45
49 Patrick Rodgers 1011.267 50
50 Hideki Matsuyama 941.702 47

