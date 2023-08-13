2023 FedEx Cup standings: 50 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship

The PGA Tour's 2023 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the second stage, the BMW Championship, at the conclusion of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship field had the top 70 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season.
However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the top 50 players in total points, adding in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, qualify for the BMW Championship, played this year at Olympia Fields Golf Club outside Chicago, Ill.
Two players played their way into the BMW Championship from outside the top 50 heading into this tournament.
- 45. Cam Davis (62)
- 47. Hideki Matsuyama (57)
2023 FedEx Cup standings: 50 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2023 BMW Championship
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|PREV
|1
|Jon Rahm
|3385.72
|1
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|3237.94
|2
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|2954.097
|3
|4
|Lucas Glover
|2884.864
|49
|5
|Patrick Cantlay
|2642.807
|13
|6
|Max Homa
|2451.273
|4
|7
|Viktor Hovland
|2024.425
|7
|8
|Wyndham Clark
|1957.407
|5
|9
|Brian Harman
|1919.411
|6
|10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1834.16
|26
|11
|Keegan Bradley
|1817.902
|8
|12
|Rickie Fowler
|1752.351
|9
|13
|Tony Finau
|1671.995
|10
|14
|Taylor Moore
|1632.81
|25
|15
|Russell Henley
|1618.358
|20
|16
|Nick Taylor
|1593.414
|12
|17
|Si Woo Kim
|1572.057
|18
|18
|Tom Kim
|1552.033
|14
|19
|Xander Schauffele
|1536.016
|16
|20
|Adam Schenk
|1535.806
|24
|21
|Jason Day
|1531.429
|11
|22
|Collin Morikawa
|1475.581
|22
|23
|Emiliano Grillo
|1442.886
|21
|24
|Sepp Straka
|1430.574
|15
|25
|Corey Conners
|1426.355
|30
|26
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1425.227
|17
|27
|Jordan Spieth
|1422.211
|31
|28
|Sungjae Im
|1420.422
|32
|29
|Chris Kirk
|1361.26
|28
|30
|Sam Burns
|1360.924
|19
|31
|Sahith Theegala
|1294.316
|34
|32
|Justin Rose
|1255.719
|33
|33
|Kurt Kitayama
|1241.58
|23
|34
|Denny McCarthy
|1192.446
|27
|35
|Seamus Power
|1147.051
|29
|36
|Lee Hodges
|1144.156
|35
|37
|Adam Hadwin
|1108.259
|44
|38
|Byeong Hun An
|1107.344
|37
|39
|Adam Svensson
|1079.909
|38
|40
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1062.558
|36
|41
|Andrew Putnam
|1047.629
|41
|42
|Eric Cole
|1041.851
|40
|43
|J.T. Poston
|1036.718
|45
|44
|Brendon Todd
|1017.295
|39
|45
|Cam Davis
|1007.538
|62
|46
|Cameron Young
|981.403
|48
|47
|Hideki Matsuyama
|941.702
|57
|48
|Tom Hoge
|940.588
|46
|49
|Harris English
|939.588
|42
|50
|Patrick Rodgers
|939.267
|43