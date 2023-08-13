2023 FedEx Cup standings: 50 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship
PGA Tour Suggested Links

2023 FedEx Cup standings: 50 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship

08/13/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 29: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 8th hole during the Third Round on Day Four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 29, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The PGA Tour's 2023 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the second stage, the BMW Championship, at the conclusion of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship field had the top 70 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season.

However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the top 50 players in total points, adding in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, qualify for the BMW Championship, played this year at Olympia Fields Golf Club outside Chicago, Ill.

Two players played their way into the BMW Championship from outside the top 50 heading into this tournament.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

2023 FedEx Cup standings: 50 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2023 BMW Championship

RANKING PLAYER POINTS PREV
1 Jon Rahm 3385.72 1
2 Scottie Scheffler 3237.94 2
3 Rory McIlroy 2954.097 3
4 Lucas Glover 2884.864 49
5 Patrick Cantlay 2642.807 13
6 Max Homa 2451.273 4
7 Viktor Hovland 2024.425 7
8 Wyndham Clark 1957.407 5
9 Brian Harman 1919.411 6
10 Tommy Fleetwood 1834.16 26
11 Keegan Bradley 1817.902 8
12 Rickie Fowler 1752.351 9
13 Tony Finau 1671.995 10
14 Taylor Moore 1632.81 25
15 Russell Henley 1618.358 20
16 Nick Taylor 1593.414 12
17 Si Woo Kim 1572.057 18
18 Tom Kim 1552.033 14
19 Xander Schauffele 1536.016 16
20 Adam Schenk 1535.806 24
21 Jason Day 1531.429 11
22 Collin Morikawa 1475.581 22
23 Emiliano Grillo 1442.886 21
24 Sepp Straka 1430.574 15
25 Corey Conners 1426.355 30
26 Tyrrell Hatton 1425.227 17
27 Jordan Spieth 1422.211 31
28 Sungjae Im 1420.422 32
29 Chris Kirk 1361.26 28
30 Sam Burns 1360.924 19
31 Sahith Theegala 1294.316 34
32 Justin Rose 1255.719 33
33 Kurt Kitayama 1241.58 23
34 Denny McCarthy 1192.446 27
35 Seamus Power 1147.051 29
36 Lee Hodges 1144.156 35
37 Adam Hadwin 1108.259 44
38 Byeong Hun An 1107.344 37
39 Adam Svensson 1079.909 38
40 Matt Fitzpatrick 1062.558 36
41 Andrew Putnam 1047.629 41
42 Eric Cole 1041.851 40
43 J.T. Poston 1036.718 45
44 Brendon Todd 1017.295 39
45 Cam Davis 1007.538 62
46 Cameron Young 981.403 48
47 Hideki Matsuyama 941.702 57
48 Tom Hoge 940.588 46
49 Harris English 939.588 42
50 Patrick Rodgers 939.267 43

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.