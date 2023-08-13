2023 BMW Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 BMW Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at Olympia Fields Golf Club near Chicago, Ill., from Aug. 17-20, 2023.
The BMW Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and more.
This is set to be a 50-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 47th tournament of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour season and the second event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the middle slot in the three-event playoff slate -- now reserved for the top 50 players in the standings instead of the top 70.
Two players -- Cam Davis and Hideki Matsuyama -- played their way into the top 50 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Eligible players skipping the event are not replaced in the field. Players who are suspended from the PGA Tour but would have otherwise qualified are not in the field, replaced by the next eligible players in the rankings.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 41 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 BMW Championship field
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|1
|Jon Rahm
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Lucas Glover
|5
|Patrick Cantlay
|6
|Max Homa
|7
|Viktor Hovland
|8
|Wyndham Clark
|9
|Brian Harman
|10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|11
|Keegan Bradley
|12
|Rickie Fowler
|13
|Tony Finau
|14
|Taylor Moore
|15
|Russell Henley
|16
|Nick Taylor
|17
|Si Woo Kim
|18
|Tom Kim
|19
|Xander Schauffele
|20
|Adam Schenk
|21
|Jason Day
|22
|Collin Morikawa
|23
|Emiliano Grillo
|24
|Sepp Straka
|25
|Corey Conners
|26
|Tyrrell Hatton
|27
|Jordan Spieth
|28
|Sungjae Im
|29
|Chris Kirk
|30
|Sam Burns
|31
|Sahith Theegala
|32
|Justin Rose
|33
|Kurt Kitayama
|34
|Denny McCarthy
|35
|Seamus Power
|36
|Lee Hodges
|37
|Adam Hadwin
|38
|Byeong Hun An
|39
|Adam Svensson
|40
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|41
|Andrew Putnam
|42
|Eric Cole
|43
|J.T. Poston
|44
|Brendon Todd
|45
|Cam Davis
|46
|Cameron Young
|47
|Hideki Matsuyama
|48
|Tom Hoge
|49
|Harris English
|50
|Patrick Rodgers
