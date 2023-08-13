2023 BMW Championship field: Players, rankings
2023 BMW Championship field: Players, rankings

08/13/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
The 2023 BMW Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at Olympia Fields Golf Club near Chicago, Ill., from Aug. 17-20, 2023.

The BMW Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and more.

This is set to be a 50-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 47th tournament of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour season and the second event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the middle slot in the three-event playoff slate -- now reserved for the top 50 players in the standings instead of the top 70.

Two players -- Cam Davis and Hideki Matsuyama -- played their way into the top 50 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Eligible players skipping the event are not replaced in the field. Players who are suspended from the PGA Tour but would have otherwise qualified are not in the field, replaced by the next eligible players in the rankings.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 41 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 BMW Championship field

RANKING PLAYER
1 Jon Rahm
2 Scottie Scheffler
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Lucas Glover
5 Patrick Cantlay
6 Max Homa
7 Viktor Hovland
8 Wyndham Clark
9 Brian Harman
10 Tommy Fleetwood
11 Keegan Bradley
12 Rickie Fowler
13 Tony Finau
14 Taylor Moore
15 Russell Henley
16 Nick Taylor
17 Si Woo Kim
18 Tom Kim
19 Xander Schauffele
20 Adam Schenk
21 Jason Day
22 Collin Morikawa
23 Emiliano Grillo
24 Sepp Straka
25 Corey Conners
26 Tyrrell Hatton
27 Jordan Spieth
28 Sungjae Im
29 Chris Kirk
30 Sam Burns
31 Sahith Theegala
32 Justin Rose
33 Kurt Kitayama
34 Denny McCarthy
35 Seamus Power
36 Lee Hodges
37 Adam Hadwin
38 Byeong Hun An
39 Adam Svensson
40 Matt Fitzpatrick
41 Andrew Putnam
42 Eric Cole
43 J.T. Poston
44 Brendon Todd
45 Cam Davis
46 Cameron Young
47 Hideki Matsuyama
48 Tom Hoge
49 Harris English
50 Patrick Rodgers

Top 50 players in 2023 BMW Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Rory McIlroy
3 Jon Rahm
4 Patrick Cantlay
5 Viktor Hovland
6 Xander Schauffele
7 Max Homa
9 Brian Harman
10 Matt Fitzpatrick
11 Wyndham Clark
12 Jordan Spieth
14 Tyrrell Hatton
15 Keegan Bradley
16 Cameron Young
17 Tony Finau
18 Tom Kim
20 Jason Day
21 Sam Burns
22 Collin Morikawa
23 Tommy Fleetwood
24 Sepp Straka
26 Rickie Fowler
27 Sungjae Im
28 Kurt Kitayama
29 Russell Henley
31 Corey Conners
32 Hideki Matsuyama
33 Denny McCarthy
34 Justin Rose
35 Emiliano Grillo
36 Sahith Theegala
37 Si Woo Kim
38 Harris English
40 J.T. Poston
41 Billy Horschel
42 Tom Hoge
44 Chris Kirk
45 Nick Taylor
48 Adam Schenk
49 Cameron Davis
TBD Lucas Glover

