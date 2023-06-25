2023 Travelers Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured PGA Tour Suggested Links

2023 Travelers Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/25/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Keegan Bradley
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Travelers Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Keegan Bradley, who earns his sixth-career PGA Tour title and first-career designated title with a win at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

Bradley won the event by three shots on 23-under 257, shooting a final round of 2-under 68 to secure the win over Brian Harman and Zac Blair.

Patrick Cantlay, 54-hole leader Chez Reavie and Scottie Scheffler all finished tied for third place on 19-under total.

Bradley won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The PGA Tour logo

Travelers Championship recap notes

Bradley earned 69.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Bradley earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major championship level for this invitational event.

A total of 67 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 35th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

2023 Travelers Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Keegan Bradley -23 62 63 64 68 257 $3,600,000
T2 Brian Harman -20 66 66 64 64 260 $1,780,000
T2 Zac Blair -20 65 65 68 62 260 $1,780,000
T4 Patrick Cantlay -19 65 68 61 67 261 $841,667
T4 Chez Reavie -19 64 63 63 71 261 $841,667
T4 Scottie Scheffler -19 63 70 63 65 261 $841,667
T7 Denny McCarthy -18 60 65 70 67 262 $650,000
T7 Rory McIlroy -18 68 64 66 64 262 $650,000
T9 Min Woo Lee -17 66 65 65 67 263 $525,000
T9 Justin Thomas -17 70 64 62 67 263 $525,000
T9 Corey Conners -17 67 65 65 66 263 $525,000
T9 Alex Smalley -17 70 62 64 67 263 $525,000
T13 Rickie Fowler -16 70 65 60 69 264 $405,000
T13 Hideki Matsuyama -16 69 64 65 66 264 $405,000
T15 Lucas Herbert -15 67 64 66 68 265 $335,000
T15 Carson Young -15 69 66 65 65 265 $335,000
T15 Doug Ghim -15 69 64 67 65 265 $335,000
T15 Emiliano Grillo -15 67 65 69 64 265 $335,000
T19 Xander Schauffele -14 68 64 67 67 266 $245,800
T19 Greyson Sigg -14 66 66 67 67 266 $245,800
T19 Adam Scott -14 62 68 65 71 266 $245,800
T19 Shane Lowry -14 64 69 69 64 266 $245,800
T19 Russell Henley -14 69 65 69 63 266 $245,800
T24 Eric Cole -13 64 65 73 65 267 $167,000
T24 Aaron Rai -13 67 66 68 66 267 $167,000
T24 Ludvig Aberg -13 67 65 65 70 267 $167,000
T24 Austin Eckroat -13 67 65 68 67 267 $167,000
T24 Chesson Hadley -13 66 65 70 66 267 $167,000
T29 Wyndham Clark -12 68 67 67 66 268 $134,000
T29 Sungjae Im -12 65 67 67 69 268 $134,000
T29 Viktor Hovland -12 67 65 70 66 268 $134,000
T29 Zach Johnson -12 68 66 69 65 268 $134,000
T33 Luke List -11 66 70 67 66 269 $109,000
T33 Cam Davis -11 65 70 71 63 269 $109,000
T33 Callum Tarren -11 67 69 63 70 269 $109,000
T33 Gary Woodland -11 69 65 68 67 269 $109,000
T33 Ryan Palmer -11 68 67 66 68 269 $109,000
T38 Nick Hardy -10 69 67 65 69 270 $83,000
T38 Chad Ramey -10 66 70 66 68 270 $83,000
T38 Kyle Reifers -10 69 65 68 68 270 $83,000
T38 Tom Kim -10 69 64 72 65 270 $83,000
T38 Kelly Kraft -10 65 71 68 66 270 $83,000
T38 Sepp Straka -10 69 67 68 66 270 $83,000
T38 Michael Kim -10 68 65 66 71 270 $83,000
T45 Davis Riley -9 70 63 74 64 271 $61,200
T45 Jason Day -9 71 64 66 70 271 $61,200
T45 Tony Finau -9 69 66 66 70 271 $61,200
T45 Andrew Putnam -9 67 68 69 67 271 $61,200
T49 Kevin Yu -8 65 67 71 69 272 $51,533
T49 Russell Knox -8 68 68 70 66 272 $51,533
T49 Matt Fitzpatrick -8 67 67 70 68 272 $51,533
T52 Sahith Theegala -7 66 70 66 71 273 $47,900
T52 Webb Simpson -7 70 66 69 68 273 $47,900
T52 Kevin Tway -7 68 66 70 69 273 $47,900
T52 Zecheng Dou -7 72 63 70 68 273 $47,900
T56 Justin Suh -6 68 66 72 68 274 $46,000
T56 Brett Stegmaier -6 68 67 71 68 274 $46,000
T56 Harry Hall -6 70 66 69 69 274 $46,000
T56 David Lipsky -6 68 67 70 69 274 $46,000
T60 Cameron Young -5 67 69 72 67 275 $44,600
T60 Harris English -5 69 66 70 70 275 $44,600
T60 Tom Hoge -5 68 67 68 72 275 $44,600
63 Ben Martin -4 67 68 69 72 276 $43,800
T64 Andy Svoboda -3 68 65 73 71 277 $43,200
T64 Stephan Jaeger -3 66 68 69 74 277 $43,200
66 Ryan Blaum -2 71 65 76 66 278 $42,600
67 Andrew Landry 2 67 68 75 72 282 $42,200

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.