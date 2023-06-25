2023 Travelers Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Travelers Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Keegan Bradley, who earns his sixth-career PGA Tour title and first-career designated title with a win at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
Bradley won the event by three shots on 23-under 257, shooting a final round of 2-under 68 to secure the win over Brian Harman and Zac Blair.
Patrick Cantlay, 54-hole leader Chez Reavie and Scottie Scheffler all finished tied for third place on 19-under total.
Bradley won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.
Travelers Championship recap notes
Bradley earned 69.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Bradley earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major championship level for this invitational event.
A total of 67 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 35th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
2023 Travelers Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Keegan Bradley
|-23
|62
|63
|64
|68
|257
|$3,600,000
|T2
|Brian Harman
|-20
|66
|66
|64
|64
|260
|$1,780,000
|T2
|Zac Blair
|-20
|65
|65
|68
|62
|260
|$1,780,000
|T4
|Patrick Cantlay
|-19
|65
|68
|61
|67
|261
|$841,667
|T4
|Chez Reavie
|-19
|64
|63
|63
|71
|261
|$841,667
|T4
|Scottie Scheffler
|-19
|63
|70
|63
|65
|261
|$841,667
|T7
|Denny McCarthy
|-18
|60
|65
|70
|67
|262
|$650,000
|T7
|Rory McIlroy
|-18
|68
|64
|66
|64
|262
|$650,000
|T9
|Min Woo Lee
|-17
|66
|65
|65
|67
|263
|$525,000
|T9
|Justin Thomas
|-17
|70
|64
|62
|67
|263
|$525,000
|T9
|Corey Conners
|-17
|67
|65
|65
|66
|263
|$525,000
|T9
|Alex Smalley
|-17
|70
|62
|64
|67
|263
|$525,000
|T13
|Rickie Fowler
|-16
|70
|65
|60
|69
|264
|$405,000
|T13
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-16
|69
|64
|65
|66
|264
|$405,000
|T15
|Lucas Herbert
|-15
|67
|64
|66
|68
|265
|$335,000
|T15
|Carson Young
|-15
|69
|66
|65
|65
|265
|$335,000
|T15
|Doug Ghim
|-15
|69
|64
|67
|65
|265
|$335,000
|T15
|Emiliano Grillo
|-15
|67
|65
|69
|64
|265
|$335,000
|T19
|Xander Schauffele
|-14
|68
|64
|67
|67
|266
|$245,800
|T19
|Greyson Sigg
|-14
|66
|66
|67
|67
|266
|$245,800
|T19
|Adam Scott
|-14
|62
|68
|65
|71
|266
|$245,800
|T19
|Shane Lowry
|-14
|64
|69
|69
|64
|266
|$245,800
|T19
|Russell Henley
|-14
|69
|65
|69
|63
|266
|$245,800
|T24
|Eric Cole
|-13
|64
|65
|73
|65
|267
|$167,000
|T24
|Aaron Rai
|-13
|67
|66
|68
|66
|267
|$167,000
|T24
|Ludvig Aberg
|-13
|67
|65
|65
|70
|267
|$167,000
|T24
|Austin Eckroat
|-13
|67
|65
|68
|67
|267
|$167,000
|T24
|Chesson Hadley
|-13
|66
|65
|70
|66
|267
|$167,000
|T29
|Wyndham Clark
|-12
|68
|67
|67
|66
|268
|$134,000
|T29
|Sungjae Im
|-12
|65
|67
|67
|69
|268
|$134,000
|T29
|Viktor Hovland
|-12
|67
|65
|70
|66
|268
|$134,000
|T29
|Zach Johnson
|-12
|68
|66
|69
|65
|268
|$134,000
|T33
|Luke List
|-11
|66
|70
|67
|66
|269
|$109,000
|T33
|Cam Davis
|-11
|65
|70
|71
|63
|269
|$109,000
|T33
|Callum Tarren
|-11
|67
|69
|63
|70
|269
|$109,000
|T33
|Gary Woodland
|-11
|69
|65
|68
|67
|269
|$109,000
|T33
|Ryan Palmer
|-11
|68
|67
|66
|68
|269
|$109,000
|T38
|Nick Hardy
|-10
|69
|67
|65
|69
|270
|$83,000
|T38
|Chad Ramey
|-10
|66
|70
|66
|68
|270
|$83,000
|T38
|Kyle Reifers
|-10
|69
|65
|68
|68
|270
|$83,000
|T38
|Tom Kim
|-10
|69
|64
|72
|65
|270
|$83,000
|T38
|Kelly Kraft
|-10
|65
|71
|68
|66
|270
|$83,000
|T38
|Sepp Straka
|-10
|69
|67
|68
|66
|270
|$83,000
|T38
|Michael Kim
|-10
|68
|65
|66
|71
|270
|$83,000
|T45
|Davis Riley
|-9
|70
|63
|74
|64
|271
|$61,200
|T45
|Jason Day
|-9
|71
|64
|66
|70
|271
|$61,200
|T45
|Tony Finau
|-9
|69
|66
|66
|70
|271
|$61,200
|T45
|Andrew Putnam
|-9
|67
|68
|69
|67
|271
|$61,200
|T49
|Kevin Yu
|-8
|65
|67
|71
|69
|272
|$51,533
|T49
|Russell Knox
|-8
|68
|68
|70
|66
|272
|$51,533
|T49
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-8
|67
|67
|70
|68
|272
|$51,533
|T52
|Sahith Theegala
|-7
|66
|70
|66
|71
|273
|$47,900
|T52
|Webb Simpson
|-7
|70
|66
|69
|68
|273
|$47,900
|T52
|Kevin Tway
|-7
|68
|66
|70
|69
|273
|$47,900
|T52
|Zecheng Dou
|-7
|72
|63
|70
|68
|273
|$47,900
|T56
|Justin Suh
|-6
|68
|66
|72
|68
|274
|$46,000
|T56
|Brett Stegmaier
|-6
|68
|67
|71
|68
|274
|$46,000
|T56
|Harry Hall
|-6
|70
|66
|69
|69
|274
|$46,000
|T56
|David Lipsky
|-6
|68
|67
|70
|69
|274
|$46,000
|T60
|Cameron Young
|-5
|67
|69
|72
|67
|275
|$44,600
|T60
|Harris English
|-5
|69
|66
|70
|70
|275
|$44,600
|T60
|Tom Hoge
|-5
|68
|67
|68
|72
|275
|$44,600
|63
|Ben Martin
|-4
|67
|68
|69
|72
|276
|$43,800
|T64
|Andy Svoboda
|-3
|68
|65
|73
|71
|277
|$43,200
|T64
|Stephan Jaeger
|-3
|66
|68
|69
|74
|277
|$43,200
|66
|Ryan Blaum
|-2
|71
|65
|76
|66
|278
|$42,600
|67
|Andrew Landry
|2
|67
|68
|75
|72
|282
|$42,200