2023 Wells Fargo Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/07/2023
The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Wyndham Clark, who earns his first PGA Tour win at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Clark pulled away from the field in the final round, including Xander Schauffele, to earn a four-shot win on 19-under 265.

Schauffele was three better than Tyrrell Hatton and Harris English, who shared joint third place on 12-under total.

Clark won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Wells Fargo Championship recap notes

Clark earned 63.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Clark also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 68 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 29th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Wyndham Clark -19 67 67 63 68 265 $3,600,000
2 Xander Schauffele -15 66 69 64 70 269 $2,180,000
T3 Harris English -12 71 66 66 69 272 $1,180,000
T3 Tyrrell Hatton -12 69 65 68 70 272 $1,180,000
T5 Adam Scott -11 67 68 67 71 273 $772,500
T5 Tommy Fleetwood -11 65 71 67 70 273 $772,500
7 Michael Kim -10 68 68 69 69 274 $675,000
T8 Denny McCarthy -9 71 67 71 66 275 $525,000
T8 Sungjae Im -9 69 66 68 72 275 $525,000
T8 Brendon Todd -9 71 68 65 71 275 $525,000
T8 K.H. Lee -9 66 70 71 68 275 $525,000
T8 Max Homa -9 70 67 68 70 275 $525,000
T8 Corey Conners -9 70 69 66 70 275 $525,000
T14 Gary Woodland -8 69 69 67 71 276 $355,000
T14 Rickie Fowler -8 71 68 68 69 276 $355,000
T14 Jimmy Walker -8 72 68 68 68 276 $355,000
T14 Justin Thomas -8 68 67 70 71 276 $355,000
T18 Kevin Streelman -7 66 71 70 70 277 $285,000
T18 Séamus Power -7 69 70 67 71 277 $285,000
T18 Alex Smalley -7 73 65 68 71 277 $285,000
T21 Dylan Wu -6 72 65 69 72 278 $235,000
T21 Patrick Cantlay -6 67 71 71 69 278 $235,000
T23 Tony Finau -5 71 69 70 69 279 $185,000
T23 Matt Kuchar -5 72 67 68 72 279 $185,000
T23 Tom Kim -5 67 73 68 71 279 $185,000
T23 Emiliano Grillo -5 67 73 68 71 279 $185,000
T27 J.J. Spaun -4 68 67 72 73 280 $137,000
T27 Taylor Moore -4 66 71 71 72 280 $137,000
T27 Trace Crowe -4 70 70 69 71 280 $137,000
T27 Doug Ghim -4 71 69 67 73 280 $137,000
T27 Nate Lashley -4 68 66 71 75 280 $137,000
T27 Stephan Jaeger -4 70 70 70 70 280 $137,000
T27 Adam Svensson -4 68 67 70 75 280 $137,000
T27 Mark Hubbard -4 72 69 67 72 280 $137,000
T35 Chad Ramey -3 69 71 70 71 281 $99,600
T35 Keegan Bradley -3 70 69 69 73 281 $99,600
T35 Matthew NeSmith -3 67 71 69 74 281 $99,600
T35 Matt Fitzpatrick -3 69 70 72 70 281 $99,600
T35 Ryan Palmer -3 66 72 70 73 281 $99,600
T40 Kramer Hickok -2 67 74 72 69 282 $83,000
T40 Francesco Molinari -2 72 68 71 71 282 $83,000
T40 Joseph Bramlett -2 72 69 72 69 282 $83,000
T43 Hayden Buckley -1 72 67 73 71 283 $69,000
T43 Viktor Hovland -1 71 69 66 77 283 $69,000
T43 Akshay Bhatia -1 72 69 69 73 283 $69,000
T43 Si Woo Kim -1 68 72 70 73 283 $69,000
T47 Rory McIlroy E 68 73 71 72 284 $51,222
T47 Alejandro Tosti E 75 66 72 71 284 $51,222
T47 Sam Stevens E 70 70 72 72 284 $51,222
T47 Henrik Norlander E 70 71 73 70 284 $51,222
T47 David Lingmerth E 71 67 75 71 284 $51,222
T47 Beau Hossler E 68 69 72 75 284 $51,222
T47 MJ Daffue E 70 70 70 74 284 $51,222
T47 Zac Blair E 72 68 73 71 284 $51,222
T47 Trey Mullinax E 70 69 71 74 284 $51,222
T56 Sahith Theegala 1 67 74 71 73 285 $46,200
T56 Ryan Armour 1 70 71 75 69 285 $46,200
T56 Chris Kirk 1 67 71 73 74 285 $46,200
T59 Justin Suh 2 72 69 73 72 286 $44,600
T59 Cam Davis 2 71 70 73 72 286 $44,600
T59 Harrison Endycott 2 74 66 71 75 286 $44,600
T59 Cameron Young 2 71 70 72 73 286 $44,600
T59 Keith Mitchell 2 69 71 71 75 286 $44,600
T64 Callum Tarren 3 70 71 72 74 287 $43,000
T64 Webb Simpson 3 71 67 77 72 287 $43,000
T64 Austin Eckroat 3 70 70 75 72 287 $43,000
67 Stewart Cink 5 71 66 78 74 289 $42,200
68 Nick Hardy 8 71 70 77 74 292 $41,800

