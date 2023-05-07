2023 Wells Fargo Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Wyndham Clark, who earns his first PGA Tour win at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Clark pulled away from the field in the final round, including Xander Schauffele, to earn a four-shot win on 19-under 265.

Schauffele was three better than Tyrrell Hatton and Harris English, who shared joint third place on 12-under total.

Clark won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Wells Fargo Championship recap notes

Clark earned 63.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Clark also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 68 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 29th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details