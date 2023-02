2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times and pairings: Round 3

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Arizona desert this week for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open format features a field of 134 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event, now down to 66 players for the weekend.

After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds on the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale.

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open third round starts at 10:50 a.m. local time -- or 12:50 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Third-round tee times run through 12:40 p.m. local time -- or 2:40 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open first round on TV starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel and 3 p.m. on CBS.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:15 a.m. Eastern.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times for Round 3

All times Eastern

Click header to sort