2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times and pairings: Round 3

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Arizona desert this week for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open.
The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open format features a field of 134 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event, now down to 66 players for the weekend.
After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds on the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale.
The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open third round starts at 10:50 a.m. local time -- or 12:50 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Third-round tee times run through 12:40 p.m. local time -- or 2:40 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day.
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open first round on TV starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel and 3 p.m. on CBS.
Viewers can watch the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:15 a.m. Eastern.
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times for Round 3
All times Eastern
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|12:50 p.m.
|1
|Trey Mullinax, Ryan Palmer, Danny Lee
|12:50 p.m.
|10
|Jason Dufner, Justin Lower, Aaron Rai
|1:01 p.m.
|1
|Keegan Bradley, Zach Johnson, Viktor Hovland
|1:01 p.m.
|10
|Rory McIlroy, Lucas Herbert, Brian Harman
|1:12 p.m.
|1
|Dylan Frittelli, Hayden Buckley, Charley Hoffman
|1:12 p.m.
|10
|Nate Lashley, Stewart Cink, Joel Dahmen
|1:23 p.m.
|1
|Taylor Moore, Matt Kuchar, Justin Thomas
|1:23 p.m.
|10
|Si Woo Kim, Billy Horschel, Chesson Hadley
|1:34 p.m.
|1
|Kevin Tway, James Hahn, Scott Stallings
|1:34 p.m.
|10
|Kelly Kraft, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns
|1:45 p.m.
|1
|Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Tony Finau
|1:45 p.m.
|10
|Erik van Rooyen, KH Lee, Lucas Glover
|1:56 p.m.
|1
|Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Ryder, Sungjae Im
|1:56 p.m.
|10
|Gary Woodland, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler
|2:07 p.m.
|1
|Jim Herman, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler
|2:07 p.m.
|10
|Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala, Webb Simpson
|2:18 p.m.
|1
|Nick Taylor, Jason Day, Adam Schenk
|2:18 p.m.
|10
|Seamus Power, Adam Long, Taylor Pendrith
|2:29 p.m.
|1
|Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark
|2:29 p.m.
|10
|Brandon Wu, Keith Mitchell, Hideki Matsuyama
|2:40 p.m.
|1
|Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin, Jon Rahm
|2:40 p.m.
|10
|Cameron Young, Corey Conners, Greyson Sigg