2023 The American Express final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
01/22/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 The American Express final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who continues his great run with the PGA Tour win at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.

Amid a crowded leaderboard in the final round, Rahm wound up in a showdown with Davis Thompson, who didn't blink in the closing stretch. Rahm was better, though, and he earned the win by a shot on 27-under 261.

Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk finished in a share of third place on 25-under total.

Rahm won the $1,440,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

Rahm earned approximately 52 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps him in the ranking.

Rahm also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points increased for elevated events, which this was the first.

A total of 69 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 12th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 54-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

2023 The American Express final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jon Rahm -27 64 64 65 68 261 $1,440,000
2 Davis Thompson -26 62 64 67 69 262 $872,000
T3 Xander Schauffele -25 65 68 68 62 263 $472,000
T3 Chris Kirk -25 69 67 63 64 263 $472,000
5 Taylor Montgomery -24 64 69 65 66 264 $328,000
T6 Erik van Rooyen -23 65 72 66 62 265 $252,400
T6 Matti Schmid -23 64 72 65 64 265 $252,400
T6 Robby Shelton -23 66 68 65 66 265 $252,400
T6 Tom Kim -23 69 62 67 67 265 $252,400
T6 J.T. Poston -23 65 66 66 68 265 $252,400
T11 Garrick Higgo -22 67 68 68 63 266 $171,600
T11 Scottie Scheffler -22 68 65 66 67 266 $171,600
T11 Patton Kizzire -22 69 63 67 67 266 $171,600
T11 Sam Burns -22 64 70 64 68 266 $171,600
T11 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -22 68 67 62 69 266 $171,600
T16 Danny Lee -21 67 68 67 65 267 $134,000
T16 Tony Finau -21 69 67 65 66 267 $134,000
T18 Adam Hadwin -20 68 69 64 67 268 $110,000
T18 Jason Day -20 67 64 70 67 268 $110,000
T18 Sungjae Im -20 65 66 68 69 268 $110,000
T18 Harry Higgs -20 70 66 62 70 268 $110,000
T22 Harrison Endycott -19 65 71 67 66 269 $80,400
T22 Si Woo Kim -19 70 64 69 66 269 $80,400
T22 Keith Mitchell -19 66 70 66 67 269 $80,400
T22 Alex Smalley -19 67 68 71 63 269 $80,400
T26 Cameron Young -18 68 70 65 67 270 $58,400
T26 Thomas Detry -18 69 66 67 68 270 $58,400
T26 Justin Rose -18 66 67 72 65 270 $58,400
T26 Matthias Schwab -18 66 71 68 65 270 $58,400
T26 Patrick Cantlay -18 68 66 71 65 270 $58,400
T26 Tano Goya -18 66 71 69 64 270 $58,400
T32 Ben Griffin -17 73 67 64 67 271 $46,700
T32 Tom Hoge -17 71 66 68 66 271 $46,700
T32 Brendan Steele -17 68 73 64 66 271 $46,700
T32 Dylan Wu -17 69 69 61 72 271 $46,700
T36 Austin Cook -16 68 70 66 68 272 $38,080
T36 Andrew Putnam -16 69 69 65 69 272 $38,080
T36 Eric Cole -16 65 70 69 68 272 $38,080
T36 Stephan Jaeger -16 68 69 65 70 272 $38,080
T36 Will Zalatoris -16 69 69 67 67 272 $38,080
T41 Byeong Hun An -15 67 74 63 69 273 $26,924
T41 Trevor Werbylo -15 66 69 69 69 273 $26,924
T41 Tyler Duncan -15 64 67 71 71 273 $26,924
T41 Scott Piercy -15 66 67 69 71 273 $26,924
T41 Zach Johnson -15 67 68 70 68 273 $26,924
T41 Sebastián Muñoz -15 71 67 62 73 273 $26,924
T41 Stewart Cink -15 67 68 70 68 273 $26,924
T41 Justin Lower -15 71 68 67 67 273 $26,924
T41 Harry Hall -15 72 65 69 67 273 $26,924
T50 Denny McCarthy -14 65 71 68 70 274 $19,880
T50 Aaron Baddeley -14 71 68 65 70 274 $19,880
T50 Beau Hossler -14 68 66 71 69 274 $19,880
T50 Wyndham Clark -14 70 71 64 69 274 $19,880
T54 Kevin Tway -13 67 67 69 72 275 $18,400
T54 Sahith Theegala -13 66 70 68 71 275 $18,400
T54 Dean Burmester -13 65 71 67 72 275 $18,400
T54 Rickie Fowler -13 68 68 68 71 275 $18,400
T54 Justin Suh -13 72 65 66 72 275 $18,400
T54 Russell Knox -13 66 69 69 71 275 $18,400
T54 Joseph Bramlett -13 66 70 68 71 275 $18,400
T54 Vincent Norrman -13 70 69 66 70 275 $18,400
T62 Martin Laird -12 71 69 65 71 276 $17,520
T62 Zecheng Dou -12 70 68 68 70 276 $17,520
T62 Anders Albertson -12 68 72 66 70 276 $17,520
T65 Ryan Armour -11 69 68 68 72 277 $17,120
T65 Davis Riley -11 70 67 69 71 277 $17,120
67 Sam Stevens -10 70 68 66 74 278 $16,880
68 Andrew Landry -5 68 66 70 79 283 $16,720
69 Paul Haley II -3 72 67 67 79 285 $16,560

