2023 The American Express final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The American Express final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who continues his great run with the PGA Tour win at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.

Amid a crowded leaderboard in the final round, Rahm wound up in a showdown with Davis Thompson, who didn't blink in the closing stretch. Rahm was better, though, and he earned the win by a shot on 27-under 261.

Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk finished in a share of third place on 25-under total.

Rahm won the $1,440,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

Hero World Challenge recap notes

Rahm earned approximately 52 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps him in the ranking.

Rahm also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points increased for elevated events, which this was the first.

A total of 69 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 12th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 54-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

2023 The American Express final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details