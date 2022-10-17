The 10 longest and 10 shortest courses on the PGA Tour in 2022-2023

The PGA Tour plays on anywhere from 48-50 courses most years, so the players see a variety of golf courses, architects, holes, grasses and styles. The lengths of these courses varies wildly, by 937 yards from the longest course on the PGA Tour (Torrey Pines' South Course, part of the Farmers Insurance Open) to the shortest course on the PGA Tour (Port Royal Golf Course, home of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship).
We wanted to share with you the 10 longest courses on the PGA Tour and the 10 shortest courses on the PGA Tour in the 2022-2023 season, which you can then compare to our list of the hardest courses on the PGA Tour and the easiest courses on the PGA Tour.
The longest courses on the PGA Tour
|EVENT
|COURSE
|PAR
|YARDS
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Torrey Pines (South)
|72
|7765
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|Corales Golf Club
|72
|7670
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Plantation Course at Kapalua
|73
|7596
|PGA Championship
|Southern Hills CC
|70
|7556
|BMW Championship
|Wilmington Country Club
|71
|7534
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Muirfield Village Golf Club
|72
|7533
|Masters Tournament
|Augusta National Golf Club
|72
|7510
|Puerto Rico Open
|Grand Reserve Country Club
|72
|7506
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|TPC Craig Ranch
|72
|7468
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Bay Hill Club & Lodge
|72
|7466
The longest course on the PGA Tour is Torrey Pines' South Course, which plays to a length of 7,765 yards. It can play that length, in part, because it was lengthened for the 2008 U.S. Open. That hasn't changed.
Next up is the 7,670-yard Corales Golf Club, which will host the Corales Puntacana Championship.
The renovated Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, home to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, is just under 7,600 yards and the third-longest course on the PGA Tour. It plays as a par-73 course.
Three of the four majors will not be played on courses in the 10 longest this season.
The shortest courses on the PGA Tour
|EVENT
|COURSE
|PAR
|YARDS
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Port Royal Golf Course
|71
|6828
|Travelers Championship
|TPC River Highlands
|70
|6852
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Monterey Peninsula CC
|71
|6957
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|72
|6972
|The RSM Classic
|Sea Island Resort (Seaside)
|70
|7005
|RBC Canadian Open
|St. George's G&CC
|70
|7014
|World Wide Technology Championship
|El Camaleon Golf Club
|71
|7017
|Zozo Championship
|Accordia Golf Narashino CC
|70
|7041
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Spyglass Hill Golf Course
|72
|7041
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Waialae Country Club
|70
|7044
The shortest course on the PGA Tour is Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda, which hosts the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Two of the four shortest courses on the PGA Tour by the scorecard are part of the three that host the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which makes sense given the format.
The Travelers Championship, which has given up the lowest score in PGA Tour history (58), is the second-shortest course.