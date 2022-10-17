The 10 longest and 10 shortest courses on the PGA Tour in 2022-2023
The 10 longest and 10 shortest courses on the PGA Tour in 2022-2023

10/17/2022 at 5:05 pm
Golf News Net


The PGA Tour plays on anywhere from 48-50 courses most years, so the players see a variety of golf courses, architects, holes, grasses and styles. The lengths of these courses varies wildly, by 937 yards from the longest course on the PGA Tour (Torrey Pines' South Course, part of the Farmers Insurance Open) to the shortest course on the PGA Tour (Port Royal Golf Course, home of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship).

We wanted to share with you the 10 longest courses on the PGA Tour and the 10 shortest courses on the PGA Tour in the 2022-2023 season, which you can then compare to our list of the hardest courses on the PGA Tour and the easiest courses on the PGA Tour.

The longest courses on the PGA Tour

EVENT COURSE PAR YARDS
Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines (South) 72 7765
Corales Puntacana Championship Corales Golf Club 72 7670
Sentry Tournament of Champions Plantation Course at Kapalua 73 7596
PGA Championship Southern Hills CC 70 7556
BMW Championship Wilmington Country Club 71 7534
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Muirfield Village Golf Club 72 7533
Masters Tournament Augusta National Golf Club 72 7510
Puerto Rico Open Grand Reserve Country Club 72 7506
AT&T Byron Nelson TPC Craig Ranch 72 7468
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Bay Hill Club & Lodge 72 7466

The longest course on the PGA Tour is Torrey Pines' South Course, which plays to a length of 7,765 yards. It can play that length, in part, because it was lengthened for the 2008 U.S. Open. That hasn't changed.

Next up is the 7,670-yard Corales Golf Club, which will host the Corales Puntacana Championship.

The renovated Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, home to the Sentry Tournament of Champions, is just under 7,600 yards and the third-longest course on the PGA Tour. It plays as a par-73 course.

Three of the four majors will not be played on courses in the 10 longest this season.

The shortest courses on the PGA Tour

EVENT COURSE PAR YARDS
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Port Royal Golf Course 71 6828
Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands 70 6852
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Monterey Peninsula CC 71 6957
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Pebble Beach Golf Links 72 6972
The RSM Classic Sea Island Resort (Seaside) 70 7005
RBC Canadian Open St. George's G&CC 70 7014
World Wide Technology Championship El Camaleon Golf Club 71 7017
Zozo Championship Accordia Golf Narashino CC 70 7041
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Spyglass Hill Golf Course 72 7041
Sony Open in Hawaii Waialae Country Club 70 7044

The shortest course on the PGA Tour is Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda, which hosts the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Two of the four shortest courses on the PGA Tour by the scorecard are part of the three that host the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which makes sense given the format.

The Travelers Championship, which has given up the lowest score in PGA Tour history (58), is the second-shortest course.

