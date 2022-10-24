2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Denny McCarthy, who comes into the week at +1600 betting odds.

Adrian Meronk and Thomas Detry are at 18-to-1.

Aaron Rai, Mark Hubbard and Seamus Power are at 22-to-1 betting odds.

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Preview

This week, we have the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with the PGA Tour coming back to Bermuda for an event granting major access to winners. This is a short course -- the shortest on Tour -- whose difficulty turns entirely on the weather.

