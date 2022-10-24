2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
10/24/2022 at 12:22 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Denny McCarthy, who comes into the week at +1600 betting odds.

Adrian Meronk and Thomas Detry are at 18-to-1.

Aaron Rai, Mark Hubbard and Seamus Power are at 22-to-1 betting odds.

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Preview

This week, we have the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with the PGA Tour coming back to Bermuda for an event granting major access to winners. This is a short course -- the shortest on Tour -- whose difficulty turns entirely on the weather.

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Denny McCarthy 1600
Adrian Meronk 1800
Thomas Detry 1800
Aaron Rai 2200
Mark Hubbard 2200
Seamus Power 2200
Nick Hardy 2500
Justin Lower 2800
Patrick Rodgers 3000
Robby Shelton 3300
S.H. Kim 3300
Alex Smalley 3500
Russell Knox 3500
Byeong-Hun An 4000
Greyson Sigg 4000
Nick Taylor 4000
Stephan Jaeger 4000
Cameron Percy 4500
Erik van Rooyen 4500
Adam Long 5000
Callum Tarren 5000
Will Gordon 5000
Henrik Norlander 5500
Joseph Bramlett 5500
Adam Schenk 6000
Brandon Wu 6000
Zecheng Dou 6000
Doug Ghim 6600
Harry Hall 6600
Austin Eckroat 7000
Ben Taylor 7000
Chesson Hadley 7000
Lucas Glover 7000
Michael Gligic 7000
Sam Ryder 7000
Tyler Duncan 7000
Peter Malnati 7500
Ryan Armour 7500
Brian Gay 8000
Brice Garnett 8000
C.T. Pan 8000
Garrick Higgo 8000
Kramer Hickok 8000
Fabian Gomez 9000
Scott Piercy 9000
Vincent Norrman 9000
Austin Smotherman 10000
Kevin Yu 10000
Matti Schmid 10000
MJ Daffue 10000
Sam Stevens 10000
Ben Griffin 11000
Ben Martin 11000
Brian Stuard 11000
Charley Hoffman 11000
Nate Lashley 11000
Cody Gribble 12500
David Hearn 12500
Hank Lebioda 12500
Luke Donald 12500
Michael Kim 12500
Wiliam McGirt 12500
Austin Cook 14000
Caleb Surratt 14000
Chad Ramey 14000
Harrison Endycott 14000
Nicholas Lindheim 14000
Andrew Novak 15000
David Lingmerth 15000
Harry Higgs 15000
Matthias Schwab 15000
Aaron Baddeley 16000
Kevin Tway 16000
Philip Knowles 16000
Robert Streb 16000
Scott Gutschewski 16000
Augusto Nunez 17500
Brandon Matthews 17500
Camillo Villegas 17500
Chris Stroud 17500
Jonathan Byrd 17500
Kevin Roy 17500
Scott Brown 17500

