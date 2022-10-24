2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Denny McCarthy, who comes into the week at +1600 betting odds.
Adrian Meronk and Thomas Detry are at 18-to-1.
Aaron Rai, Mark Hubbard and Seamus Power are at 22-to-1 betting odds.
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Preview
This week, we have the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with the PGA Tour coming back to Bermuda for an event granting major access to winners. This is a short course -- the shortest on Tour -- whose difficulty turns entirely on the weather.
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Denny McCarthy
|1600
|Adrian Meronk
|1800
|Thomas Detry
|1800
|Aaron Rai
|2200
|Mark Hubbard
|2200
|Seamus Power
|2200
|Nick Hardy
|2500
|Justin Lower
|2800
|Patrick Rodgers
|3000
|Robby Shelton
|3300
|S.H. Kim
|3300
|Alex Smalley
|3500
|Russell Knox
|3500
|Byeong-Hun An
|4000
|Greyson Sigg
|4000
|Nick Taylor
|4000
|Stephan Jaeger
|4000
|Cameron Percy
|4500
|Erik van Rooyen
|4500
|Adam Long
|5000
|Callum Tarren
|5000
|Will Gordon
|5000
|Henrik Norlander
|5500
|Joseph Bramlett
|5500
|Adam Schenk
|6000
|Brandon Wu
|6000
|Zecheng Dou
|6000
|Doug Ghim
|6600
|Harry Hall
|6600
|Austin Eckroat
|7000
|Ben Taylor
|7000
|Chesson Hadley
|7000
|Lucas Glover
|7000
|Michael Gligic
|7000
|Sam Ryder
|7000
|Tyler Duncan
|7000
|Peter Malnati
|7500
|Ryan Armour
|7500
|Brian Gay
|8000
|Brice Garnett
|8000
|C.T. Pan
|8000
|Garrick Higgo
|8000
|Kramer Hickok
|8000
|Fabian Gomez
|9000
|Scott Piercy
|9000
|Vincent Norrman
|9000
|Austin Smotherman
|10000
|Kevin Yu
|10000
|Matti Schmid
|10000
|MJ Daffue
|10000
|Sam Stevens
|10000
|Ben Griffin
|11000
|Ben Martin
|11000
|Brian Stuard
|11000
|Charley Hoffman
|11000
|Nate Lashley
|11000
|Cody Gribble
|12500
|David Hearn
|12500
|Hank Lebioda
|12500
|Luke Donald
|12500
|Michael Kim
|12500
|Wiliam McGirt
|12500
|Austin Cook
|14000
|Caleb Surratt
|14000
|Chad Ramey
|14000
|Harrison Endycott
|14000
|Nicholas Lindheim
|14000
|Andrew Novak
|15000
|David Lingmerth
|15000
|Harry Higgs
|15000
|Matthias Schwab
|15000
|Aaron Baddeley
|16000
|Kevin Tway
|16000
|Philip Knowles
|16000
|Robert Streb
|16000
|Scott Gutschewski
|16000
|Augusto Nunez
|17500
|Brandon Matthews
|17500
|Camillo Villegas
|17500
|Chris Stroud
|17500
|Jonathan Byrd
|17500
|Kevin Roy
|17500
|Scott Brown
|17500