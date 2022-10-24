2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship host course, scorecard and course breakdown

The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is played this year at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

The tournament's host course has been the same since the start of the event back in 2019, when it was meant to play as an opposite-field event.

Port Royal Golf Course plays as a par-71 golf course, playing to a scorecard distance of 6,828 yards, making it the shortest golf course on the PGA Tour. Four courses on the PGA Tour player under 7,000 yards, and two of them are for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Port Royal Golf Course course breakdown

Port Royal Golf Course has just three par 5s, four par 3s and 11 par 4s, and each side of the golf course finishes with a par 3, a par 4 and a par 5.

The first par 3 on the course is under 150 yards, but the rest are over 200 yards. The three longer par 3s range from 210 to 235 yards, meaning they're going to force players to hit mid-irons to long irons on each tee shot.

The par 5s are fairly short, with two under 520 yards, meaning these are scoring opportunities for players.

The par 4s, though, are the biggest determining factor in how it lines up with a player. There are six par 4s on the course playing under 400 yards on the scorecard, meaning a player has to keep the ball in play but can otherwise have a chance to score.

Port Royal Golf Course scorecard