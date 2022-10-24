2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship preview

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour is back in Bermuda, for an event that has transformed into a full-fledged PGA Tour event. There are few big-name players in the field this week.

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Seamus Power: Power is the lone top-50 player in the field this week, so he's kind of No. 1 by default, but he also plays well in difficult scoring conditions.

2. Denny McCarthy: McCarthy is the betting favorite this week, and he was middle of the pack last week at Congaree. He's the best putter on Tour.

3. Thomas Detry: Detry has been wonderful since the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, and there's every reason to believe that will continue.

4. Adrian Meronk: A bunch of DP World Tour regulars are competing this week, and Meronk has been having a strong season there.

5. Russell Knox: Knox is one of the few players with a solid course history here that isn't at least in his 40s, and he's been playing OK here and there.

6. Mark Hubbard: Weak field? Mark Hubbard eats those for breakfast.

7. Patrick Rodgers: He's made three cuts in a row, and that's counting for something in the field this week. Was fourth here last year.

8. S.H. Kim: Kim has the goods to be a key player on the PGA Tour for years to come, and he could win this week.

9. Doug Ghim: Ghim played twice this fall and made the cut both times, but it wasn't pretty. Still, was in the top 15 here in 2021.

10. Akshay Bhatia: Look, I don't have a form reason to pick Akshay, but if the weather gets gross, he thrived in it on the KFT this past season.