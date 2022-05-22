2022 PGA Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4

The best players in the world are at Southern Hills this week along with thousands of patrons for the annual PGA Championship.

A weekend field of 78 will compete in the PGA Tour-recognized major tournament, with the field all going off the first tee at Southern Hills Country Club. Each player will have a tee time with a partner, with an even number of players competing over the weekend after there was a cut to the top70 and ties before the final two rounds.

Players are paired together based on total score through the previous round of the tournament, with tied players going out in order in which they finished.

The 2022 PGA Championship final round starts at 7 a.m. local time (Central time) with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Final-round tee times run through 1:35 p.m. local time (Central time) with the final groups of the day off.

2022 PGA Championship Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 PGA Championship final round on TV starting at 10 a.m. Eastern on ESPN and 2 p.m. on CBS.

Viewers can watch the 2022 PGA Championship live stream through PGA Championship.com, ESPN+ and more starting at 8 a.m. Eastern.

2022 PGA Championship tee times for final Round 4

All times are Central