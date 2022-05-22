2022 PGA Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4
2022 PGA Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4

05/21/2022 at 9:27 pm
The best players in the world are at Southern Hills this week along with thousands of patrons for the annual PGA Championship.

A weekend field of 78 will compete in the PGA Tour-recognized major tournament, with the field all going off the first tee at Southern Hills Country Club. Each player will have a tee time with a partner, with an even number of players competing over the weekend after there was a cut to the top70 and ties before the final two rounds.

Players are paired together based on total score through the previous round of the tournament, with tied players going out in order in which they finished.

The 2022 PGA Championship final round starts at 7 a.m. local time (Central time) with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Final-round tee times run through 1:35 p.m. local time (Central time) with the final groups of the day off.

2022 PGA Championship Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 PGA Championship final round on TV starting at 10 a.m. Eastern on ESPN and 2 p.m. on CBS.

Viewers can watch the 2022 PGA Championship live stream through PGA Championship.com, ESPN+ and more starting at 8 a.m. Eastern.

2022 PGA Championship tee times for final Round 4

All times are Central

TEE TIME PLAYERS
7:00 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka
7:09 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Patton Kizzire
7:18 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel
7:27 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Thomas Pieters
7:36 a.m. Beau Hossler, Si Woo Kim
7:45 a.m. Justin Harding, Jon Rahm
7:55 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Kevin Streelman
8:05 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Kramer Hickok
8:15 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Shaun Norris
8:25 a.m. Lanto Griffin, Charl Schwartzel
8:35 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Marc Leishman
8:45 a.m. Cam Davis, Hideki Matsuyama
8:55 a.m. Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland
9:05 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth
9:15 a.m. Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
9:25 a.m. Troy Merritt, Adam Schenk
9:45 a.m. Brian Harman, Luke List
9:55 a.m. Harold Varner III, Brooks Koepka
10:05 a.m. Bernd Wiesberger, Talor Gooch
10:15 a.m. K.H. Lee, Shane Lowry
10:25 a.m. Rikuya Hoshino, Russell Henley
10:35 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Sebastian Munoz
10:45 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Patrick Reed
10:55 a.m. Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler
11:05 a.m. Laurie Canter, Justin Rose
11:15 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover
11:25 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith
11:35 a.m. Brendan Steele, Kevin Na
11:45 a.m. Adri Arnaus, Rory McIlroy
11:55 a.m. Ryan Fox, Tom Hoge
12:05 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
12:15 p.m. Chris Kirk, Davis Riley
12:25 p.m. Sam Burns, Gary Woodland
12:35 p.m. Lucas Herbert, Max Homa
12:55 p.m. Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson
1:05 p.m. Stewart Cink, Justin Thomas
1:15 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Seamus Power
1:25 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young
1:35 p.m. Mito Pereira, Matt Fitzpatrick

