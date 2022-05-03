2022 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds.

Corey Conners, Tony Finau and Matt Fitzpatrick are next best on the table at 20-to-1.

Abraham Ancer is at 25-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Wells Fargo Championship, with the PGA Tour coming back to the D.C. area in a one-off for the tournament that is typically played in Charlotte at Quail Hollow. TPC Potomac is a tricky golf course. It's not particularly long, but the putting surfaces aren't especially large and have a lot of subtle movement.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds: Outright winner