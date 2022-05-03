2022 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
05/03/2022 at 9:06 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds.

Corey Conners, Tony Finau and Matt Fitzpatrick are next best on the table at 20-to-1.

Abraham Ancer is at 25-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Wells Fargo Championship, with the PGA Tour coming back to the D.C. area in a one-off for the tournament that is typically played in Charlotte at Quail Hollow. TPC Potomac is a tricky golf course. It's not particularly long, but the putting surfaces aren't especially large and have a lot of subtle movement.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 1000
Corey Conners 2000
Matt Fitzpatrick 2000
Tony Finau 2000
Abraham Ancer 2500
Gary Woodland 2500
Russell Henley 3000
Tyrrell Hatton 3000
Keegan Bradley 3000
Seamus Power 3500
Marc Leishman 4000
Paul Casey 4000
Keith Mitchell 4000
Max Homa 4000
Cameron Young 4000
Sergio Garcia 5000
Patrick Reed 5000
Webb Simpson 5000
Si Woo Kim 5000
Matt Kuchar 5000
Sepp Straka 5000
Doug Ghim 5000
Joel Dahmen 5000
Jason Day 6000
Brian Harman 6000
Brandon Wu 6000
Aaron Rai 6000
Jhonattan Vegas 6000
Matthew NeSmith 6000
Kevin Streelman 6000
Troy Merritt 6000
C.T. Pan 6000
Anirban Lahiri 8000
Luke List 8000
Matt Jones 8000
Russell Knox 8000
Adam Long 8000
Cam Davis 8000
Alex Smalley 8000
Lanto Griffin 8000
David Lipsky 8000
Branden Grace 8000
Francesco Molinari 8000
Denny McCarthy 8000
Brendan Steele 8000
Rickie Fowler 10000
Matthias Schwab 10000
Dylan Frittelli 10000
Taylor Moore 10000
Kurt Kitayama 10000
K.H. Lee 10000
Mark Hubbard 10000
Lucas Glover 10000
Martin Laird 10000
Matthew Wolff 12500
Mackenzie Hughes 12500
Stewart Cink 12500
Sung Kang 12500
Beau Hossler 12500
Chad Ramey 12500
Nate Lashley 12500
Greyson Sigg 12500
Scott Piercy 12500
Doc Redman 12500
J.T. Poston 12500
Nick Taylor 15000
Adam Svensson 15000
Tyler Duncan 15000
Michael Thompson 15000
Brian Stuard 15000
Andrew Novak 15000
Harry Higgs 15000
Stephan Jaeger 15000
Peter Malnati 15000
Ryan Armour 15000
Hank Lebioda 15000
Charl Schwartzel 20000
Zach Johnson 20000
Joseph Bramlett 20000
Danny Lee 20000
Kramer Hickok 20000
Lee Hodges 20000
Trey Mullinax 20000
Charley Hoffman 20000
Sam Ryder 20000
Peter Uihlein 20000
Kevin Chappell 20000
Matt Wallace 20000
Hayden Buckley 20000
Chase Seiffert 20000
John Huh 20000
Rory Sabbatini 20000
Chez Reavie 20000
Andrew Putnam 20000
Adam Schenk 20000
Austin Smotherman 25000
Vince Whaley 25000
Brandon Hagy 25000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 25000
Ben Martin 25000
Brice Garnett 25000
Cameron Percy 25000
Justin Lower 25000
James Hahn 25000
Satoshi Kodaira 25000
Luke Donald 25000
Jonathan Byrd 25000
Dylan Wu 25000
Bo Hoag 30000
Roger Sloan 30000
Bill Haas 30000
Chesson Hadley 30000
Kevin Tway 30000
Jim Herman 30000
Nick Watney 30000
Camilo Villegas 30000
Vaughn Taylor 30000
Wesley Bryan 30000
Paul Barjon 30000
Henrik Norlander 30000
Ben Kohles 30000
Callum Tarren 30000
Ryan Blaum 40000
Richy Werenski 40000
Kelly Kraft 40000
Jacob Bridgeman 40000
Bryson Nimmer 50000
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 50000
Max McGreevy 50000
Seth Reeves 50000
Curtis Thompson 50000
Austin Cook 50000
David Skinns 50000
Jared Wolfe 50000
Johnson Wagner 50000
Michael Gligic 50000
Scott Gutschewski 50000
Martin Trainer 50000
David Lingmerth 50000
Brett Drewitt 60000
Joshua Creel 60000
Tommy Gainey 60000
Seung-Yul Noh 60000
Jim Knous 60000
Dawie van der Walt 60000
Brandon Matthews 60000
Morgan Hoffmann 100000
Turk Pettit 100000
Bo Van Pelt 100000
William McGirt 100000
Jonas Blixt 100000
Gregory Odom, Jr 100000
Larkin Gross 100000
Drew Nesbitt 100000
Nicholas Thompson 100000
Norman Xiong 100000

