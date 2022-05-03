2022 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds.
Corey Conners, Tony Finau and Matt Fitzpatrick are next best on the table at 20-to-1.
Abraham Ancer is at 25-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the Wells Fargo Championship, with the PGA Tour coming back to the D.C. area in a one-off for the tournament that is typically played in Charlotte at Quail Hollow. TPC Potomac is a tricky golf course. It's not particularly long, but the putting surfaces aren't especially large and have a lot of subtle movement.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
2022 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|1000
|Corey Conners
|2000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|2000
|Tony Finau
|2000
|Abraham Ancer
|2500
|Gary Woodland
|2500
|Russell Henley
|3000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3000
|Keegan Bradley
|3000
|Seamus Power
|3500
|Marc Leishman
|4000
|Paul Casey
|4000
|Keith Mitchell
|4000
|Max Homa
|4000
|Cameron Young
|4000
|Sergio Garcia
|5000
|Patrick Reed
|5000
|Webb Simpson
|5000
|Si Woo Kim
|5000
|Matt Kuchar
|5000
|Sepp Straka
|5000
|Doug Ghim
|5000
|Joel Dahmen
|5000
|Jason Day
|6000
|Brian Harman
|6000
|Brandon Wu
|6000
|Aaron Rai
|6000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|6000
|Matthew NeSmith
|6000
|Kevin Streelman
|6000
|Troy Merritt
|6000
|C.T. Pan
|6000
|Anirban Lahiri
|8000
|Luke List
|8000
|Matt Jones
|8000
|Russell Knox
|8000
|Adam Long
|8000
|Cam Davis
|8000
|Alex Smalley
|8000
|Lanto Griffin
|8000
|David Lipsky
|8000
|Branden Grace
|8000
|Francesco Molinari
|8000
|Denny McCarthy
|8000
|Brendan Steele
|8000
|Rickie Fowler
|10000
|Matthias Schwab
|10000
|Dylan Frittelli
|10000
|Taylor Moore
|10000
|Kurt Kitayama
|10000
|K.H. Lee
|10000
|Mark Hubbard
|10000
|Lucas Glover
|10000
|Martin Laird
|10000
|Matthew Wolff
|12500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|12500
|Stewart Cink
|12500
|Sung Kang
|12500
|Beau Hossler
|12500
|Chad Ramey
|12500
|Nate Lashley
|12500
|Greyson Sigg
|12500
|Scott Piercy
|12500
|Doc Redman
|12500
|J.T. Poston
|12500
|Nick Taylor
|15000
|Adam Svensson
|15000
|Tyler Duncan
|15000
|Michael Thompson
|15000
|Brian Stuard
|15000
|Andrew Novak
|15000
|Harry Higgs
|15000
|Stephan Jaeger
|15000
|Peter Malnati
|15000
|Ryan Armour
|15000
|Hank Lebioda
|15000
|Charl Schwartzel
|20000
|Zach Johnson
|20000
|Joseph Bramlett
|20000
|Danny Lee
|20000
|Kramer Hickok
|20000
|Lee Hodges
|20000
|Trey Mullinax
|20000
|Charley Hoffman
|20000
|Sam Ryder
|20000
|Peter Uihlein
|20000
|Kevin Chappell
|20000
|Matt Wallace
|20000
|Hayden Buckley
|20000
|Chase Seiffert
|20000
|John Huh
|20000
|Rory Sabbatini
|20000
|Chez Reavie
|20000
|Andrew Putnam
|20000
|Adam Schenk
|20000
|Austin Smotherman
|25000
|Vince Whaley
|25000
|Brandon Hagy
|25000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|25000
|Ben Martin
|25000
|Brice Garnett
|25000
|Cameron Percy
|25000
|Justin Lower
|25000
|James Hahn
|25000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|25000
|Luke Donald
|25000
|Jonathan Byrd
|25000
|Dylan Wu
|25000
|Bo Hoag
|30000
|Roger Sloan
|30000
|Bill Haas
|30000
|Chesson Hadley
|30000
|Kevin Tway
|30000
|Jim Herman
|30000
|Nick Watney
|30000
|Camilo Villegas
|30000
|Vaughn Taylor
|30000
|Wesley Bryan
|30000
|Paul Barjon
|30000
|Henrik Norlander
|30000
|Ben Kohles
|30000
|Callum Tarren
|30000
|Ryan Blaum
|40000
|Richy Werenski
|40000
|Kelly Kraft
|40000
|Jacob Bridgeman
|40000
|Bryson Nimmer
|50000
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|50000
|Max McGreevy
|50000
|Seth Reeves
|50000
|Curtis Thompson
|50000
|Austin Cook
|50000
|David Skinns
|50000
|Jared Wolfe
|50000
|Johnson Wagner
|50000
|Michael Gligic
|50000
|Scott Gutschewski
|50000
|Martin Trainer
|50000
|David Lingmerth
|50000
|Brett Drewitt
|60000
|Joshua Creel
|60000
|Tommy Gainey
|60000
|Seung-Yul Noh
|60000
|Jim Knous
|60000
|Dawie van der Walt
|60000
|Brandon Matthews
|60000
|Morgan Hoffmann
|100000
|Turk Pettit
|100000
|Bo Van Pelt
|100000
|William McGirt
|100000
|Jonas Blixt
|100000
|Gregory Odom, Jr
|100000
|Larkin Gross
|100000
|Drew Nesbitt
|100000
|Nicholas Thompson
|100000
|Norman Xiong
|100000