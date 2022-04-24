2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Tony Finau and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 28th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 19th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.

We do yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for an $7.3 million purse, with 6 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta field

Abraham Ancer

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Paul Barjon

Ricky Barnes

Isidro Benitez

Daniel Berger - WD

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Ryan Blaum

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Greg Chalmers

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Joshua Creel

Santiago De la Fuente

Roberto Díaz

Luke Donald

Brett Drewitt

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Matt Every

Armando Favela

Tony Finau

Patrick Flavin

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Nick Hardy

David Hearn

Mark Hensby

Kramer Hickok

Bo Hoag

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Manuel Inman

Jose Cristobal Islas

Stephan Jaeger

Matt Jones

Jeffrey Kang

Sung Kang

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jim Knous

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Anirban Lahiri

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Graeme McDowell

Max McGreevy

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Grayson Murray

Kevin Na

Bryson Nimmer

Seung-Yul Noh

Andrew Novak

Alvaro Ortiz

Carlos Ortiz

C.T. Pan

Pat Perez

Turk Pettit

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

J.T. Poston

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Jose Antonio Safa

Adam Schenk

Chase Seiffert

Greyson Sigg

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Scott Stallings

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Dawie van der Walt

Bo Van Pelt

Camilo Villegas

Johnson Wagner

Matt Wallace

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Ben Willman

Aaron Wise

Jared Wolfe

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

