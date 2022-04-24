2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Mexico Open at Vidanta field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Tony Finau and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 28th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 19th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
We do yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for an $7.3 million purse, with 6 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta field
- Abraham Ancer
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Paul Barjon
- Ricky Barnes
- Isidro Benitez
- Daniel Berger - WD
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Ryan Blaum
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Greg Chalmers
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Joshua Creel
- Santiago De la Fuente
- Roberto Díaz
- Luke Donald
- Brett Drewitt
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Matt Every
- Armando Favela
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Flavin
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- David Hearn
- Mark Hensby
- Kramer Hickok
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Manuel Inman
- Jose Cristobal Islas
- Stephan Jaeger
- Matt Jones
- Jeffrey Kang
- Sung Kang
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jim Knous
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Anirban Lahiri
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Graeme McDowell
- Max McGreevy
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Grayson Murray
- Kevin Na
- Bryson Nimmer
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Andrew Novak
- Alvaro Ortiz
- Carlos Ortiz
- C.T. Pan
- Pat Perez
- Turk Pettit
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- J.T. Poston
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Jose Antonio Safa
- Adam Schenk
- Chase Seiffert
- Greyson Sigg
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Scott Stallings
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Dawie van der Walt
- Bo Van Pelt
- Camilo Villegas
- Johnson Wagner
- Matt Wallace
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Ben Willman
- Aaron Wise
- Jared Wolfe
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
Top 50 players in 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta field
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 18. Abraham Ancer
- 25. Tony Finau
- 32. Kevin Na
- 33. Patrick Reed
- 50. Cameron Tringale