2022 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 1
2022 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 1

04/05/2022 at 1:12 pm
Golf News Net


The best players in the world are at Augusta National this week along with thousands of patrons or the annual Masters Tournament.

A field of 91 will compete in the PGA Tour-recognized major tournament, with the field split evenly each day between morning and afternoon waves, all going off the first tee at Augusta National Golf Club. Each player will have a morning and afternoon tee time.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 50 and ties before the final two rounds.

The 2022 Masters Tournament first round starts at 8 a.m. local time (Eastern time) with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. First-round tee times run through 2:03 p.m. local time (Eastern time) with the final groups of the day off.

You can watch the 2022 Masters Tournament first round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Masters Tournament live stream through Masters.com, CBSSports.com, ESPN+ and more starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern.

2022 Masters Tournament tee times for Round 1

All times are Eastern

  • 8:00 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, JJ Spaun
  • 8:11 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser
  • 8:22 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari
  • 8:33 a.m. -- Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi
  • 8:44 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
  • 8:55 a.m. -- Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young
  • 9:06 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs
  • 9:17 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis
  • 9:39 a.m. -- Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 9:50 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
  • 10:01 a.m. -- Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry
  • 10:12 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 10:23 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey
  • 10:34 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann
  • 10:45 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot
  • 10:56 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau
  • 11:18 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad,
  • 11:29 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ
  • 11:40 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis
  • 11:51 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepherd
  • 12:02 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya
  • 12:13 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners
  • 12:24 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert
  • 12:35 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima
  • 12:57 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im
  • 1:08 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III
  • 1:19 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns
  • 1:30 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa
  • 1:41 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm
  • 1:52 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
  • 2:03 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

