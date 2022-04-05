2022 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 1

The best players in the world are at Augusta National this week along with thousands of patrons or the annual Masters Tournament.

A field of 91 will compete in the PGA Tour-recognized major tournament, with the field split evenly each day between morning and afternoon waves, all going off the first tee at Augusta National Golf Club. Each player will have a morning and afternoon tee time.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 50 and ties before the final two rounds.

2022 Masters Tournament tee times: Round 2

The 2022 Masters Tournament first round starts at 8 a.m. local time (Eastern time) with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. First-round tee times run through 2:03 p.m. local time (Eastern time) with the final groups of the day off.

2022 Masters Tournament Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Masters Tournament first round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Masters Tournament live stream through Masters.com, CBSSports.com, ESPN+ and more starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern.

2022 Masters Tournament tee times for Round 1

All times are Eastern