2022 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 2

The best players in the world are at Augusta National this week along with thousands of patrons or the annual Masters Tournament.

A field of 91 will compete in the PGA Tour-recognized major tournament, with the field split evenly each day between morning and afternoon waves, all going off the first tee at Augusta National Golf Club. Each player will have a morning and afternoon tee time.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 50 and ties before the final two rounds.

2022 Masters Tournament tee times: Round 1

The 2022 Masters Tournament second round starts at 8 a.m. local time (Eastern time) with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Second-round tee times run through 2:03 p.m. local time (Eastern time) with the final groups of the day off.

2022 Masters Tournament Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Masters Tournament second round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Masters Tournament live stream through Masters.com, CBSSports.com, ESPN+ and more starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern.

2022 Masters Tournament tee times for Round 2

All times are Eastern

8:00 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad,

8:11 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

8:22 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

8:33 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepherd

8:44 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

8:55 a.m. -- Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

9:06 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

9:17 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima

9:39 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

9:50 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

10:01 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

10:12 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

10:23 a.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

10:34 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

10:45 a.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

10:56 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, JJ Spaun

11:18 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser

11:29 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

11:40 a.m. -- Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

11:51 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

12:02 p.m. -- Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

12:13 p.m. -- Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

12:24 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis

12:35 p.m. -- Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes

12:57 p.m. -- Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

1:08 p.m. -- Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

1:19 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

1:30 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

1:41 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

1:52 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot

2:03 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau