2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play round robin results: Who won each group and moved on?

The 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play group stage completed on Friday, with three days of round-robin, group-based match play wrapping up at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

The 64-player field was divided into 16 four-player groups ahead of the tournament, with the four players in each group playing each other once each to determine a group champion and who would move on to the knockout stage of the tournament over the weekend.

Of the 16 groups, 12 were decided by the round-robin matches themselves. However, in four of the groups, a tie for the most points in the group necessitated a sudden-death playoff to determine a group winner. In Group 3, Will Zalatoris beat Viktor Hovland. In Group 5, Scottie Scheffler beat Matt Fitzpatrick in a marathon. In Group 7, Lucas Herbert lost to Takumi Kanaya after he missed a three-footer for par on the first playoff hole. In Group 14, Kevin Na moved past Maverick McNealy, who was the final man in the field.

Now, as the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play format dictates, the group winners enter into a single-elimination tournament, with the group winners playing against each other as though their group number was a seeding in a tournament.

2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play group results

Group 1: Jon Rahm (1, 2 points), Patrick Reed (23, 1.5 points), Cameron Young (40, 1 points), Sebastian Munoz (58, 1.5 points)

Group 2: Collin Morikawa (2, 2.5 points), Jason Kokrak (22, 1 points), Sergio Garcia (43, 1.5 points), Robert MacIntyre (61, 1 points)

Group 3: Viktor Hovland (3, 2 points), Will Zalatoris (24, 2 points), Cameron Tringale (45, 1 points), Sepp Straka (63, 1 points)

Group 4: Patrick Cantlay (4, 1.5 points), Sungjae Im (21, 1 points), Seamus Power (42, 2 points), Keith Mitchell (62, 1.5 points)

Group 5: Scottie Scheffler (5, 2 points), Matt Fitzpatrick (20, 2 points), Tommy Fleetwood (41, 1 points), Ian Poulter (59, 1 points)

Group 6: Justin Thomas (6, 1 points), Kevin Kisner (29, 3 points), Marc Leishman (37, 1 points), Luke List (53, 1 points)

Group 7: Xander Schauffele (7, 1 points), Tony Finau (18, 1 points), Lucas Herbert (39, 2 points), Takumi Kanaya (56, 2 points)

Group 8: Dustin Johnson (8, 3 points), Max Homa (30, 1 points), Matthew Wolff (38, 0 points), Mackenzie Hughes (51, 2 points)

Group 9: Bryson DeChambeau (9, 0.5 points), Talor Gooch (27, 2 points), Lee Westwood (47, 1 points), Richard Bland (54, 2.5 points)

Group 10: Louis Oosthuizen (10, 1 points), Paul Casey (19, 0 points), Corey Conners (36, 3 points), Alex Noren (50, 2 points)

Group 11: Jordan Spieth (11, 1 points), Adam Scott (32, 2.5 points), Justin Rose (46, 1.5 points), Keegan Bradley (60, 1 points)

Group 12: Billy Horschel (12, 2.5 points), Thomas Pieters (26, 1.5 points), Tom Hoge (33, 0.5 points), Min Woo Lee (49, 1.5 points)

Group 13: Tyrrell Hatton (13, 3 points), Daniel Berger (17, 1 points), Si Woo Kim (48, 2 points), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52, 0 points)

Group 14: Joaquin Niemann (14, 1 points), Kevin Na (25, 2.5 points), Russell Henley (34, 0 points), Maverick McNealy (64, 2.5 points)

Group 15: Abraham Ancer (15, 2.5 points), Webb Simpson (31, 1 points), Brian Harman (44, 1 points), Bubba Watson (57, 1.5 points)

Group 16: Brooks Koepka (16, 3 points), Shane Lowry (28, 1 points), Harold Varner III (35, 2 points), Erik van Rooyen (55, 0 points)

2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Round of 16 matches