2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Wednesday matches, tee times, betting odds

The 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tee times and matches for Wednesday, the first day of round-robin play, have been announced, and we've got some great matches at Austin Country Club.
All 64 players in the field are in action, with tee times going off every 11 minutes. Each of the 16 groups go off together in two-match groups. There are actually four-match groups, with the groups lined up to play each other once the tournament goes bracket-style in the Round of 16 going in order each day.
The betting odds for each match are listed as well.
The 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play first day starts at 9:20 a.m. local time (Central time) with the first match of the day going off the first tee. First-round tee times run through 3:01 p.m. local time (Central time) with the final match of the day off the first tee.
2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Wednesday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play first day on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 10:15 a.m. Eastern.
2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play matches, tee times, betting odds for Wednesday
All times are Central
- 9:20 a.m. -- Group 11: Jordan Spieth (11) vs. Keegan Bradley (60)
- 9:31 a.m. -- Group 11: Adam Scott (32) vs. Justin Rose (46)
- 9:42 a.m. -- Group 6: Justin Thomas (6) vs. Luke List (53)
- 9:53 a.m. -- Group 6: Kevin Kisner (29) vs. Marc Leishman (37)
- 10:04 a.m. -- Group 14: Joaquin Niemann (14) vs. Maverick McNealy (64)
- 10:15 a.m. -- Group 14: Kevin Na (25) vs. Russell Henley (34)
- 10:26 a.m. -- Group 3: Viktor Hovland (3) vs. Sepp Straka (63)
- 10:37 a.m. -- Group 3: Will Zalatoris (24) vs. Cameron Tringale (45)
- 10:48 a.m. -- Group 10: Louis Oosthuizen (10) vs. Alex Noren (50)
- 10:59 a.m. -- Group 10: Paul Casey (19) vs. Corey Conners (36)
- 11:10 a.m. -- Group 7: Xander Schauffele (7) vs. Takumi Kanaya (56)
- 11:21 a.m. -- Group 7: Tony Finau (18) vs. Lucas Herbert (39)
- 11:32 a.m. -- Group 15: Abraham Ancer (15) vs. Bubba Watson (57)
- 11:43 a.m. -- Group 15: Webb Simpson (31) vs. Brian Harman (44)
- 11:54 a.m. -- Group 2: Collin Morikawa (2) vs. Robert MacIntyre (61)
- 12:05 p.m. -- Group 2: Jason Kokrak (22) vs. Sergio Garcia (43)
- 12:16 p.m. -- Group 12: Billy Horschel (12) vs. Min Woo Lee (49)
- 12:27 p.m. -- Group 12: Thomas Pieters (26) vs. Tom Hoge (33)
- 12:38 p.m. -- Group 5: Scottie Scheffler (5) vs. Ian Poulter (59)
- 12:49 p.m. -- Group 5: Matthew Fitzpatrick (20) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (41)
- 1:00 p.m. -- Group 13: Tyrrell Hatton (13) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52)
- 1:11 p.m. -- Group 13: Daniel Berger (17) vs. Si Woo Kim (48)
- 1:22 p.m. -- Group 4: Patrick Cantlay (4) vs. Keith Mitchell (62)
- 1:33 p.m. -- Group 4: Sungjae Im (21) vs. Seamus Power (42)
- 1:44 p.m. -- Group 9: Bryson DeChambeau (9) vs. Richard Bland (54)
- 1:55 p.m. -- Group 9: Talor Gooch (27) vs. Lee Westwood (47)
- 2:06 p.m. -- Group 8: Dustin Johnson (8) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (51)
- 2:17 p.m. -- Group 8: Max Homa (30) vs. Matthew Wolff (38)
- 2:28 p.m. -- Group 16: Brooks Koepka (16) vs. Erik van Rooyen (55)
- 2:39 p.m. -- Group 16: Shane Lowry (28) vs. Harold Varner III (35)
- 2:50 p.m. -- Group 1: Jon Rahm (1) vs. Sebastian Muñoz (58)
- 3:01 p.m. -- Group 1: Patrick Reed (23) vs. Cameron Young (40)