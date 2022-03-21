2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Wednesday matches, tee times, betting odds

The 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tee times and matches for Wednesday, the first day of round-robin play, have been announced, and we've got some great matches at Austin Country Club.

All 64 players in the field are in action, with tee times going off every 11 minutes. Each of the 16 groups go off together in two-match groups. There are actually four-match groups, with the groups lined up to play each other once the tournament goes bracket-style in the Round of 16 going in order each day.

The betting odds for each match are listed as well.

The 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play first day starts at 9:20 a.m. local time (Central time) with the first match of the day going off the first tee. First-round tee times run through 3:01 p.m. local time (Central time) with the final match of the day off the first tee.

2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Wednesday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play first day on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 10:15 a.m. Eastern.

2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play matches, tee times, betting odds for Wednesday

All times are Central