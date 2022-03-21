2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Thursday matches, tee times, betting odds

The 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tee times and matches for Thursday, the second day of round-robin play, have been announced, and we've got some great matches at Austin Country Club.
All 64 players in the field are in action, with tee times going off every 11 minutes. Each of the 16 groups go off together in two-match groups. There are actually four-match groups, with the groups lined up to play each other once the tournament goes bracket-style in the Round of 16 going in order each day.
The betting odds for each match are listed as well.
RELATED: 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play matches, tee times for Wednesday | Friday
The 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play second day starts at 9:20 a.m. local time (Central time) with the first match of the day going off the first tee. Second-round tee times run through 3:01 p.m. local time (Central time) with the final match of the day off the first tee.
2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play second day on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 10:15 a.m. Eastern.
2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play matches, tee times, betting odds for Thursday
All times are Central
- 9:20 a.m. -- Group 10: Louis Oosthuizen (10) vs. Corey Conners (36)
- 9:31 a.m. -- Group 10: Paul Casey (19) vs. Alex Noren (50)
- 9:42 a.m. -- Group 7: Xander Schauffele (7) vs. Lucas Herbert (39)
- 9:53 a.m. -- Group 7: Tony Finau (18) vs. Takumi Kanaya (56)
- 10:04 a.m. -- Group 15: Abraham Ancer (15) vs. Brian Harman (44)
- 10:15 a.m. -- Group 15: Webb Simpson (31) vs. Bubba Watson (57)
- 10:26 a.m. -- Group 2: Collin Morikawa (2) vs. Sergio Garcia (43)
- 10:37 a.m. -- Group 2: Jason Kokrak (22) vs. Robert MacIntyre (61)
- 10:48 a.m. -- Group 12: Billy Horschel (12) vs. Tom Hoge (33)
- 10:59 a.m. -- Group 12: Thomas Pieters (26) vs. Min Woo Lee (49)
- 11:10 a.m. -- Group 5: Scottie Scheffler (5) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (41)
- 11:21 a.m. -- Group 5: Matthew Fitzpatrick (20) vs. Ian Poulter (59)
- 11:32 a.m. -- Group 13: Tyrrell Hatton (13) vs. Si Woo Kim (48)
- 11:43 a.m. -- Group 13: Daniel Berger (17) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52)
- 11:54 a.m. -- Group 4: Patrick Cantlay (4) vs. Seamus Power (42)
- 12:05 p.m. -- Group 4: Sungjae Im (21) vs. Keith Mitchell (62)
- 12:16 p.m. -- Group 9: Bryson DeChambeau (9) vs. Lee Westwood (47)
- 12:27 p.m. -- Group 9: Talor Gooch (27) vs. Richard Bland (54)
- 12:38 p.m. -- Group 8: Dustin Johnson (8) vs. Matthew Wolff (38)
- 12:49 p.m. -- Group 8: Max Homa (30) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (51)
- 1:00 p.m. -- Group 16: Brooks Koepka (16) vs. Harold Varner III (35)
- 1:11 p.m. -- Group 16: Shane Lowry (28) vs. Erik van Rooyen (55)
- 1:22 p.m. -- Group 1: Jon Rahm (1) vs. Cameron Young (40)
- 1:33 p.m. -- Group 1: Patrick Reed (23) vs. Sebastian Muñoz (58)
- 1:44 p.m. -- Group 11: Jordan Spieth (11) vs. Justin Rose (46)
- 1:55 p.m. -- Group 11: Adam Scott (32) vs. Keegan Bradley (60)
- 2:06 p.m. -- Group 6: Justin Thomas (6) vs. Marc Leishman (37)
- 2:17 p.m. -- Group 6: Kevin Kisner (29) vs. Luke List (53)
- 2:28 p.m. -- Group 14: Joaquin Niemann (14) vs. Russell Henley (34)
- 2:39 p.m. -- Group 14: Kevin Na (25) vs. Maverick McNealy (64)
- 2:50 p.m. -- Group 3: Viktor Hovland (3) vs. Cameron Tringale (45)
- 3:01 p.m. -- Group 3: Will Zalatoris (24) vs. Sepp Straka (63)