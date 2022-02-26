2022 The Honda Classic tee times and pairings: Round 3

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with thousands of fans in Palm Beach for the annual The Honda Classic.

A field of 144 professionals began in this week's PGA Tour tournament, with the field cut to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.

Now, with the field cut down, the weekend field will play in twosomes for the last two rounds at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The 2022 The Honda Classic third round starts at 7:35 a.m. local time (Eastern time) with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Third-round tee times run through 1:40 p.m. local time (Eastern time) with the final group of the day off the first tee.

2022 The Honda Classic Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 The Honda Classic third round on TV starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 The Honda Classic live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:45 a.m. Eastern.

2022 The Honda Classic tee times for Round 3

All times are Eastern

No. 1