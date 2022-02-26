2022 The Honda Classic tee times and pairings: Round 3

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with thousands of fans in Palm Beach for the annual The Honda Classic.
A field of 144 professionals began in this week's PGA Tour tournament, with the field cut to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.
Now, with the field cut down, the weekend field will play in twosomes for the last two rounds at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
The 2022 The Honda Classic third round starts at 7:35 a.m. local time (Eastern time) with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Third-round tee times run through 1:40 p.m. local time (Eastern time) with the final group of the day off the first tee.
2022 The Honda Classic Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2022 The Honda Classic third round on TV starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2022 The Honda Classic live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:45 a.m. Eastern.
2022 The Honda Classic tee times for Round 3
All times are Eastern
No. 1
- 7:35 a.m. -- Andrew Kozan
- 7:40 a.m. -- Justin Lower, Rick Lamb
- 7:50 a.m. -- J.J. Spaun, Austin Cook
- 8:00 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Patrick Rodgers
- 8:10 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Billy Horschel
- 8:20 a.m. -- Brett Drewitt, Davis Riley
- 8:30 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Curtis Thompson
- 8:40 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Rickie Fowler
- 8:50 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Ryan Palmer
- 9:00 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Trey Mullinax
- 9:10 a.m. -- Matthew NeSmith, Denny McCarthy
- 9:20 a.m. -- Dylan Wu, Alex Smalley
- 9:30 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Cameron Young
- 9:45 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd
- 9:55 a.m. -- Callum Tarren, Joshua Creel
- 10:05 a.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Stephan Jaeger
- 10:15 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Martin Trainer
- 10:25 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 10:35 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Brooks Koepka
- 10:45 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, J.T. Poston
- 10:55 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Bronson Burgoon
- 11:05 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Garrick Higgo
- 11:15 a.m. -- Aaron Rai, Rory Sabbatini
- 11:25 a.m. -- Sam Ryder, Mito Pereira
- 11:35 a.m. -- David Lipsky, Peter Uihlein
- 11:50 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab
- 12:00 p.m. -- Sam Stevens, Lee Westwood
- 12:10 p.m. -- Russell Knox, Martin Contini
- 12:20 p.m. -- William McGirt, Beau Hossler
- 12:30 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Dylan Frittelli
- 12:40 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:50 p.m. -- John Huh, Nick Watney
- 1:00 p.m. -- Roger Sloan, Shane Lowry
- 1:10 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges
- 1:20 p.m. -- Adam Svensson, Chase Seiffert
- 1:30 p.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Mark Hubbard
- 1:40 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Chris Kirk