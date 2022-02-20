The Honda Classic history, results and past winners

The Honda Classic is the PGA Tour's Palm Beach area event on the schedule. The event is part of the Florida Swing, which runs through the Sunshine State in March.
The Honda Classic became a PGA Tour event in 1972, known then as Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic. It originally was associated with the actor and comedian, as events often were back in the day.
The event took on added prestige when Jack Nicklaus won in consecutive years in 1977 and 1978. In the late 2000s, the tournament went to another level when Tiger Woods moved to the area and made it his hometown event.
In recent memory, the tournament has been sort of hosted by Nicklaus, with hospitals and children's charities bearing his name benefiting from the event.
Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Mark Calcavecchia and Padraig Harrington are tied with the most wins in this event's history, with two each.
The Honda Classic format
The Honda Classic is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The field of 144 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
The Honda Classic host courses
-
2007–present: PGA National Resort and Spa (Champion Course)
2003–2006: Country Club at Mirasol
1997–2002: TPC at Heron Bay
1992–1995: Weston Hills Golf and C.C.
1984–1991, 1996: TPC Eagle Trace
1972–1983: Inverrary Country Club (East Course)
The Honda Classic past sponsors
The Honda Classic has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:
- Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic: 1972
- Jackie Gleason Inverrary-National Airlines Classic: 1973
- Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic: 1974-1980
- American Motors Inverrary Classic: 1981
- Honda Inverrary Classic: 1981-1983
- The Honda Classic: 1984-present
The Honda Classic history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2021
|Matt Jones
|268
|−12
|5
|$1,260,000
|2020
|Im Sung-jae
|274
|−6
|1
|$1,260,000
|2019
|Keith Mitchell
|271
|−9
|1
|$1,224,000
|2018
|Justin Thomas
|272
|−8
|PO
|$1,188,000
|2017
|Rickie Fowler
|268
|−12
|4
|$1,152,000
|2016
|Adam Scott
|271
|−9
|1
|$1,098,000
|2015
|Pádraig Harrington (2)
|274
|−6
|PO
|$1,098,000
|2014
|Russell Henley
|272
|−8
|PO
|$1,080,000
|2013
|Michael Thompson
|271
|−9
|2
|$1,080,000
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|268
|−12
|2
|$1,026,000
|2011
|Rory Sabbatini
|271
|−9
|1
|$1,026,000
|2010
|Camilo Villegas
|267
|−13
|5
|$1,008,000
|2009
|Yang Yong-eun
|271
|−9
|1
|$1,008,000
|2008
|Ernie Els
|274
|−6
|1
|$990,000
|2007
|Mark Wilson
|275
|−5
|PO
|$990,000
|2006
|Luke Donald
|276
|−12
|2
|$990,000
|2005
|Pádraig Harrington
|274
|−14
|PO
|$990,000
|2004
|Todd Hamilton
|276
|−12
|1
|$900,000
|2003
|Justin Leonard
|264
|−24
|1
|$900,000
|2002
|Matt Kuchar
|269
|−19
|2
|$630,000
|2001
|Jesper Parnevik
|270
|−18
|1
|$576,000
|2000
|Dudley Hart
|269
|−19
|1
|$522,000
|1999
|Vijay Singh
|277
|−11
|2
|$468,000
|1998
|Mark Calcavecchia (2)
|270
|−18
|3
|$324,000
|1997
|Stuart Appleby
|274
|−14
|1
|$270,000
|1996
|Tim Herron
|271
|−17
|4
|$234,000
|1995
|Mark O'Meara
|275
|−9
|1
|$216,000
|1994
|Nick Price
|276
|−8
|1
|$198,000
|1993
|Fred Couples
|207[a]
|−9
|PO
|$198,000
|1992
|Corey Pavin
|273
|−15
|PO
|$198,000
|1991
|Steve Pate
|279
|−9
|3
|$180,000
|1990
|John Huston
|282
|−6
|2
|$180,000
|1989
|Blaine McCallister
|266
|−22
|4
|$144,000
|1988
|Joey Sindelar
|276
|−12
|2
|$126,000
|1987
|Mark Calcavecchia
|279
|−9
|3
|$108,000
|1986
|Kenny Knox
|287
|−1
|1
|$90,000
|1985
|Curtis Strange
|275
|−13
|PO
|$90,000
|1984
|Bruce Lietzke
|280
|−8
|PO
|$90,000
|1983
|Johnny Miller (2)
|278
|−10
|2
|$72,000
|1982
|Hale Irwin
|269
|−19
|1
|$72,000
|1981
|Tom Kite
|274
|−14
|1
|$54,000
|1980
|Johnny Miller
|274
|−14
|2
|$54,000
|1979
|Larry Nelson
|274
|−14
|3
|$54,000
|1978
|Jack Nicklaus (2)
|276
|−12
|1
|$50,000
|1977
|Jack Nicklaus
|275
|−13
|5
|$50,000
|1976
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1975
|Bob Murphy
|273
|−15
|1
|$52,000
|1974
|Leonard Thompson
|278
|−10
|1
|$52,000
|1973
|Lee Trevino
|279
|−9
|1
|$52,000
|1972
|Tom Weiskopf
|278
|−10
|1
|$52,000