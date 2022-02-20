The Honda Classic history, results and past winners

The Honda Classic is the PGA Tour's Palm Beach area event on the schedule. The event is part of the Florida Swing, which runs through the Sunshine State in March.

The Honda Classic became a PGA Tour event in 1972, known then as Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic. It originally was associated with the actor and comedian, as events often were back in the day.

The event took on added prestige when Jack Nicklaus won in consecutive years in 1977 and 1978. In the late 2000s, the tournament went to another level when Tiger Woods moved to the area and made it his hometown event.

In recent memory, the tournament has been sort of hosted by Nicklaus, with hospitals and children's charities bearing his name benefiting from the event.

Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Mark Calcavecchia and Padraig Harrington are tied with the most wins in this event's history, with two each.

The Honda Classic format

The Honda Classic is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 144 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

The Honda Classic host courses

2007–present: PGA National Resort and Spa (Champion Course) 2003–2006: Country Club at Mirasol 1997–2002: TPC at Heron Bay 1992–1995: Weston Hills Golf and C.C. 1984–1991, 1996: TPC Eagle Trace 1972–1983: Inverrary Country Club (East Course)

The Honda Classic past sponsors

The Honda Classic has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:

Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic: 1972

Jackie Gleason Inverrary-National Airlines Classic: 1973

Jackie Gleason-Inverrary Classic: 1974-1980

American Motors Inverrary Classic: 1981

Honda Inverrary Classic: 1981-1983

The Honda Classic: 1984-present

The Honda Classic history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY 2021 Matt Jones 268 −12 5 $1,260,000 2020 Im Sung-jae 274 −6 1 $1,260,000 2019 Keith Mitchell 271 −9 1 $1,224,000 2018 Justin Thomas 272 −8 PO $1,188,000 2017 Rickie Fowler 268 −12 4 $1,152,000 2016 Adam Scott 271 −9 1 $1,098,000 2015 Pádraig Harrington (2) 274 −6 PO $1,098,000 2014 Russell Henley 272 −8 PO $1,080,000 2013 Michael Thompson 271 −9 2 $1,080,000 2012 Rory McIlroy 268 −12 2 $1,026,000 2011 Rory Sabbatini 271 −9 1 $1,026,000 2010 Camilo Villegas 267 −13 5 $1,008,000 2009 Yang Yong-eun 271 −9 1 $1,008,000 2008 Ernie Els 274 −6 1 $990,000 2007 Mark Wilson 275 −5 PO $990,000 2006 Luke Donald 276 −12 2 $990,000 2005 Pádraig Harrington 274 −14 PO $990,000 2004 Todd Hamilton 276 −12 1 $900,000 2003 Justin Leonard 264 −24 1 $900,000 2002 Matt Kuchar 269 −19 2 $630,000 2001 Jesper Parnevik 270 −18 1 $576,000 2000 Dudley Hart 269 −19 1 $522,000 1999 Vijay Singh 277 −11 2 $468,000 1998 Mark Calcavecchia (2) 270 −18 3 $324,000 1997 Stuart Appleby 274 −14 1 $270,000 1996 Tim Herron 271 −17 4 $234,000 1995 Mark O'Meara 275 −9 1 $216,000 1994 Nick Price 276 −8 1 $198,000 1993 Fred Couples 207[a] −9 PO $198,000 1992 Corey Pavin 273 −15 PO $198,000 1991 Steve Pate 279 −9 3 $180,000 1990 John Huston 282 −6 2 $180,000 1989 Blaine McCallister 266 −22 4 $144,000 1988 Joey Sindelar 276 −12 2 $126,000 1987 Mark Calcavecchia 279 −9 3 $108,000 1986 Kenny Knox 287 −1 1 $90,000 1985 Curtis Strange 275 −13 PO $90,000 1984 Bruce Lietzke 280 −8 PO $90,000 1983 Johnny Miller (2) 278 −10 2 $72,000 1982 Hale Irwin 269 −19 1 $72,000 1981 Tom Kite 274 −14 1 $54,000 1980 Johnny Miller 274 −14 2 $54,000 1979 Larry Nelson 274 −14 3 $54,000 1978 Jack Nicklaus (2) 276 −12 1 $50,000 1977 Jack Nicklaus 275 −13 5 $50,000 1976 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A 1975 Bob Murphy 273 −15 1 $52,000 1974 Leonard Thompson 278 −10 1 $52,000 1973 Lee Trevino 279 −9 1 $52,000 1972 Tom Weiskopf 278 −10 1 $52,000