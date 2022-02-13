2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with hundreds of thousands of rowdy fans for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open.

A starting field of 132 professionals played two rounds at TPC Scottsdale. After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.

For the final round, the players are going off in threesomes off the first and 10th tees.

The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open final round starts at 9:04 a.m. local time -- or 11:04 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Final-round tee times run through 11:05 a.m. local time -- or 1:05 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final group of the day off the first tee.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open final round on TV starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times for Round 4

All times are Mountain

No. 1

9:04 a.m. -- Sam Ryder, Russell Knox, Stewart Cink

9:15 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Kevin Chappell, Troy Merritt

9:26 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, Sebastián Muñoz

9:37 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Martin Laird, Brian Harman

9:48 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Chris Kirk

9:59 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scott Stallings

10:10 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Bubba Watson, Billy Horschel

10:21 a.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Rory Sabbatini, Louis Oosthuizen

10:32 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin, Garrick Higgo

10:43 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge, Max Homa

10:54 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Talor Gooch, Xander Schauffele

11:05 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler

No. 10

9:04 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat

9:15 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Martin Trainer, Russell Henley

9:26 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Si Woo Kim, Kramer Hickok

9:37 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Branden Grace, K.H. Lee

9:48 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Kisner

9:59 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Hudson Swafford

10:10 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Brice Garnett, Luke List

10:21 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Doug Ghim, Matt Jones

10:32 a.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Kevin Tway, Sepp Straka

10:43 a.m. -- Harry Higgs, Joel Dahmen

10:54 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Charley Hoffman