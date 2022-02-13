2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with hundreds of thousands of rowdy fans for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open.
A starting field of 132 professionals played two rounds at TPC Scottsdale. After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.
For the final round, the players are going off in threesomes off the first and 10th tees.
The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open final round starts at 9:04 a.m. local time -- or 11:04 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Final-round tee times run through 11:05 a.m. local time -- or 1:05 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final group of the day off the first tee.
2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open final round on TV starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.
2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times for Round 4
All times are Mountain
No. 1
- 9:04 a.m. -- Sam Ryder, Russell Knox, Stewart Cink
- 9:15 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Kevin Chappell, Troy Merritt
- 9:26 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, Sebastián Muñoz
- 9:37 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Martin Laird, Brian Harman
- 9:48 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Chris Kirk
- 9:59 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scott Stallings
- 10:10 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Bubba Watson, Billy Horschel
- 10:21 a.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Rory Sabbatini, Louis Oosthuizen
- 10:32 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin, Garrick Higgo
- 10:43 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge, Max Homa
- 10:54 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Talor Gooch, Xander Schauffele
- 11:05 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler
No. 10
- 9:04 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat
- 9:15 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Martin Trainer, Russell Henley
- 9:26 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Si Woo Kim, Kramer Hickok
- 9:37 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Branden Grace, K.H. Lee
- 9:48 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Kisner
- 9:59 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Hudson Swafford
- 10:10 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Brice Garnett, Luke List
- 10:21 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Doug Ghim, Matt Jones
- 10:32 a.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Kevin Tway, Sepp Straka
- 10:43 a.m. -- Harry Higgs, Joel Dahmen
- 10:54 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Charley Hoffman