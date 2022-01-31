2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
01/31/2022 at 4:16 pm
The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Patrick Cantlay, who comes into the week at +700 betting odds.

Daniel Berger is next best on the table at 11-to-1.

Will Zalatoris is on 18-to-1, while Jordan Spieth is at 20-to-1 betting odds.

2022 AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Discord

This week, we have the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with the tournament returning to its traditional format, complete with three courses and the pro-am component.

Remember that there is a cut after three rounds to the top 60 and ties for the final round. Meanwhile, you have to expect six-hour rounds and some variability with the luck of the draw.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Patrick Cantlay 700
Daniel Berger 1100
Will Zalatoris 1800
Jordan Spieth 2000
Jason Day 2200
Maverick McNealy 2200
Justin Rose 2500
Matthew Fitzpatrick 2800
Seamus Power 2800
Cameron Tringale 3000
Kevin Kisner 3300
Brian Harman 4000
Lanto Griffin 4000
Min Woo Lee 4000
Mito Pereira 4000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4500
Kevin Streelman 4500
Ryan Palmer 4500
Mackenzie Hughes 5000
Dean Burmester 5500
Matt Kuchar 5500
Russell Knox 5500
Tom Hoge 6000
Charl Schwartzel 6600
Denny McCarthy 7000
Stewart Cink 7000
Chris Kirk 7500
Lucas Glover 7500
Matt Jones 7500
Aaron Rai 8000
Chez Reavie 8000
Joel Dahmen 8000
Matthias Schwab 8000
Michael Thompson 8000
Brendon Todd 9000
Cameron Champ 9000
Charley Hoffman 9000
Keith Mitchell 9000
Troy Merritt 9000
Adam Hadwin 10000
Brandt Snedeker 10000
Taylor Moore 10000
Alex Smalley 11000
Andrew Putnam 11000
Brandon Harkins 11000
Matthew Nesmith 11000
Nick Taylor 11000
Patrick Rodgers 11000
Pat Perez 11500
Andrew Landry 12500
Greyson Sigg 12500
Joseph Bramlett 12500
Scott Stallings 12500
Taylor Pendrith 12500
Vincent Whaley 12500
Wyndham Clark 12500
Adam Svensson 15000
Chad Ramey 15000
Davis Riley 15000
Dylan Frittelli 15000
JJ Spaun 15000
John Murphy 15000
Kyle Stanley 15000
Scott Piercy 15000
Tyler Duncan 15000

