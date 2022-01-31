2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Patrick Cantlay, who comes into the week at +700 betting odds.
Daniel Berger is next best on the table at 11-to-1.
Will Zalatoris is on 18-to-1, while Jordan Spieth is at 20-to-1 betting odds.
2022 AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Discord
This week, we have the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with the tournament returning to its traditional format, complete with three courses and the pro-am component.
Remember that there is a cut after three rounds to the top 60 and ties for the final round. Meanwhile, you have to expect six-hour rounds and some variability with the luck of the draw.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Patrick Cantlay
|700
|Daniel Berger
|1100
|Will Zalatoris
|1800
|Jordan Spieth
|2000
|Jason Day
|2200
|Maverick McNealy
|2200
|Justin Rose
|2500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|2800
|Seamus Power
|2800
|Cameron Tringale
|3000
|Kevin Kisner
|3300
|Brian Harman
|4000
|Lanto Griffin
|4000
|Min Woo Lee
|4000
|Mito Pereira
|4000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|4500
|Kevin Streelman
|4500
|Ryan Palmer
|4500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|5000
|Dean Burmester
|5500
|Matt Kuchar
|5500
|Russell Knox
|5500
|Tom Hoge
|6000
|Charl Schwartzel
|6600
|Denny McCarthy
|7000
|Stewart Cink
|7000
|Chris Kirk
|7500
|Lucas Glover
|7500
|Matt Jones
|7500
|Aaron Rai
|8000
|Chez Reavie
|8000
|Joel Dahmen
|8000
|Matthias Schwab
|8000
|Michael Thompson
|8000
|Brendon Todd
|9000
|Cameron Champ
|9000
|Charley Hoffman
|9000
|Keith Mitchell
|9000
|Troy Merritt
|9000
|Adam Hadwin
|10000
|Brandt Snedeker
|10000
|Taylor Moore
|10000
|Alex Smalley
|11000
|Andrew Putnam
|11000
|Brandon Harkins
|11000
|Matthew Nesmith
|11000
|Nick Taylor
|11000
|Patrick Rodgers
|11000
|Pat Perez
|11500
|Andrew Landry
|12500
|Greyson Sigg
|12500
|Joseph Bramlett
|12500
|Scott Stallings
|12500
|Taylor Pendrith
|12500
|Vincent Whaley
|12500
|Wyndham Clark
|12500
|Adam Svensson
|15000
|Chad Ramey
|15000
|Davis Riley
|15000
|Dylan Frittelli
|15000
|JJ Spaun
|15000
|John Murphy
|15000
|Kyle Stanley
|15000
|Scott Piercy
|15000
|Tyler Duncan
|15000