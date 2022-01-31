2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Patrick Cantlay, who comes into the week at +700 betting odds.

Daniel Berger is next best on the table at 11-to-1.

Will Zalatoris is on 18-to-1, while Jordan Spieth is at 20-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with the tournament returning to its traditional format, complete with three courses and the pro-am component.

Remember that there is a cut after three rounds to the top 60 and ties for the final round. Meanwhile, you have to expect six-hour rounds and some variability with the luck of the draw.

PLAYER ODDS Patrick Cantlay 700 Daniel Berger 1100 Will Zalatoris 1800 Jordan Spieth 2000 Jason Day 2200 Maverick McNealy 2200 Justin Rose 2500 Matthew Fitzpatrick 2800 Seamus Power 2800 Cameron Tringale 3000 Kevin Kisner 3300 Brian Harman 4000 Lanto Griffin 4000 Min Woo Lee 4000 Mito Pereira 4000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4500 Kevin Streelman 4500 Ryan Palmer 4500 Mackenzie Hughes 5000 Dean Burmester 5500 Matt Kuchar 5500 Russell Knox 5500 Tom Hoge 6000 Charl Schwartzel 6600 Denny McCarthy 7000 Stewart Cink 7000 Chris Kirk 7500 Lucas Glover 7500 Matt Jones 7500 Aaron Rai 8000 Chez Reavie 8000 Joel Dahmen 8000 Matthias Schwab 8000 Michael Thompson 8000 Brendon Todd 9000 Cameron Champ 9000 Charley Hoffman 9000 Keith Mitchell 9000 Troy Merritt 9000 Adam Hadwin 10000 Brandt Snedeker 10000 Taylor Moore 10000 Alex Smalley 11000 Andrew Putnam 11000 Brandon Harkins 11000 Matthew Nesmith 11000 Nick Taylor 11000 Patrick Rodgers 11000 Pat Perez 11500 Andrew Landry 12500 Greyson Sigg 12500 Joseph Bramlett 12500 Scott Stallings 12500 Taylor Pendrith 12500 Vincent Whaley 12500 Wyndham Clark 12500 Adam Svensson 15000 Chad Ramey 15000 Davis Riley 15000 Dylan Frittelli 15000 JJ Spaun 15000 John Murphy 15000 Kyle Stanley 15000 Scott Piercy 15000 Tyler Duncan 15000