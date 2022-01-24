2022 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairings: Round 1

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the San Diego area of southern California this week for the annual Farmers Insurance Open.
The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open format features a field of 156 professionals will compete in a tournament played out over four days. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome, with the pros each getting one round at Torrey Pines' North Course and South Course.
After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds played only on the South Course.
The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open first round starts at 9 a.m. local time -- or 12 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees on both the North and South Course. First-round tee times run through 11 a.m. local time -- or 1 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.
You can watch the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open first round on TV starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 3 p.m. Eastern.
All times are Pacific
South Course
No. 1
- 9:00 a.m. -- Pat Perez, J.J. Spaun, Sam Ryder
- 9:10 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Seung-Yul Noh, Will Zalatoris
- 9:20 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Joaquin Niemann, Jason Day
- 9:30 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed
- 9:40 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Corey Conners, Keith Mitchell
- 9:50 a.m. -- Mito Pereira, Joshua Creel, Ryan Alford
- 10:00 a.m. -- Andrew Novak, Justin Lower, Taylor Montgomery
- 10:10 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Alex Noren, Henrik Norlander
- 10:20 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, John Huh
- 10:30 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Long, Kevin Chappell
- 10:40 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson
- 10:50 a.m. -- Hayden Buckley, Taylor Moore, Callum Tarren
- 11:00 a.m. -- Vince Whaley, Alex Smalley, Kurt Kitayama
No. 10
- 9:00 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Luke List, Joseph Bramlett
- 9:10 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Wyndham Clark, Sepp Straka
- 9:20 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Si Woo Kim, Nick Taylor
- 9:30 a.m. -- Jim Herman, J.T. Poston, Matthew Wolff
- 9:40 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Carlos Ortiz, Chez Reavie
- 9:50 a.m. -- Adam Svensson, Lee Hodges, Jared Wolfe
- 10:00 a.m. -- Greyson Sigg, Max McGreevy, Maxwell Sear
- 10:10 a.m. -- Doc Redman, Harry Higgs, Hank Lebioda
- 10:20 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Danny Lee, Adam Schenk
- 10:30 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Richy Werenski, Sung Kang
- 10:40 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Martin Trainer, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:50 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Cameron Tringale, Tyler McCumber
- 11:00 a.m. -- Chad Ramey, David Skinns, Jared du Toit
North Course
No. 1
- 9:00 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Peter Uihlein, Bronson Burgoon
- 9:10 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Adam Hadwin, Scott Stallings
- 9:20 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Dylan Frittelli, C.T. Pan
- 9:30 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Cam Davis, Michael Thompson
- 9:40 a.m. -- James Hahn, Bill Haas, Tom Hoge
- 9:50 a.m. -- Ben Kohles, Paul Barjon, Brandon Wu
- 10:00 a.m. -- Nick Hardy, Dylan Wu, Brent Grant
- 10:10 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney, Trey Mullinax
- 10:20 a.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Maverick McNealy, Brandon Hagy
- 10:30 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Kevin Tway, Jimmy Walker
- 10:40 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Matt Jones, Brandt Snedeker
- 10:50 a.m. -- Davis Riley, Aaron Rai, Curtis Thompson
- 11:00 a.m. -- Brett Drewitt, Austin Smotherman, Michael Block
No. 10
- 9:00 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Chesson Hadley, Matthew NeSmith
- 9:10 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Stuard, Camilo Villegas
- 9:20 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Martin Laird, Charley Hoffman
- 9:30 a.m. -- Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka
- 9:40 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler
- 9:50 a.m. -- Seth Reeves, Sahith Theegala, Kamaiu Johnson
- 10:00 a.m. -- Michael Gligic, Cameron Young, Kevin Yu
- 10:10 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Patrick Rodgers, Doug Ghim
- 10:20 a.m. -- Jonas Blixt, Scott Gutschewski, Stephan Jaeger
- 10:30 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Francesco Molinari, Patton Kizzire
- 10:40 a.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele
- 10:50 a.m. -- Taylor Pendrith, David Lipsky, Austin Eckroat
- 11:00 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dawie van der Walt, Jonathan Byrd