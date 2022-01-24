2022 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairings: Round 1

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the San Diego area of southern California this week for the annual Farmers Insurance Open.

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open format features a field of 156 professionals will compete in a tournament played out over four days. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome, with the pros each getting one round at Torrey Pines' North Course and South Course.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds played only on the South Course.

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open first round starts at 9 a.m. local time -- or 12 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees on both the North and South Course. First-round tee times run through 11 a.m. local time -- or 1 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open tee times: Round 2

2022 Farmers Insurance Open Wednesday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open first round on TV starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 3 p.m. Eastern.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open tee times for Round 1

All times are Pacific

South Course

No. 1

9:00 a.m. -- Pat Perez, J.J. Spaun, Sam Ryder

9:10 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Seung-Yul Noh, Will Zalatoris

9:20 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Joaquin Niemann, Jason Day

9:30 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed

9:40 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Corey Conners, Keith Mitchell

9:50 a.m. -- Mito Pereira, Joshua Creel, Ryan Alford

10:00 a.m. -- Andrew Novak, Justin Lower, Taylor Montgomery

10:10 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Alex Noren, Henrik Norlander

10:20 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, John Huh

10:30 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Long, Kevin Chappell

10:40 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson

10:50 a.m. -- Hayden Buckley, Taylor Moore, Callum Tarren

11:00 a.m. -- Vince Whaley, Alex Smalley, Kurt Kitayama

No. 10

9:00 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Luke List, Joseph Bramlett

9:10 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Wyndham Clark, Sepp Straka

9:20 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Si Woo Kim, Nick Taylor

9:30 a.m. -- Jim Herman, J.T. Poston, Matthew Wolff

9:40 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Carlos Ortiz, Chez Reavie

9:50 a.m. -- Adam Svensson, Lee Hodges, Jared Wolfe

10:00 a.m. -- Greyson Sigg, Max McGreevy, Maxwell Sear

10:10 a.m. -- Doc Redman, Harry Higgs, Hank Lebioda

10:20 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Danny Lee, Adam Schenk

10:30 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Richy Werenski, Sung Kang

10:40 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Martin Trainer, Scottie Scheffler

10:50 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Cameron Tringale, Tyler McCumber

11:00 a.m. -- Chad Ramey, David Skinns, Jared du Toit

North Course

No. 1

9:00 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Peter Uihlein, Bronson Burgoon

9:10 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Adam Hadwin, Scott Stallings

9:20 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Dylan Frittelli, C.T. Pan

9:30 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Cam Davis, Michael Thompson

9:40 a.m. -- James Hahn, Bill Haas, Tom Hoge

9:50 a.m. -- Ben Kohles, Paul Barjon, Brandon Wu

10:00 a.m. -- Nick Hardy, Dylan Wu, Brent Grant

10:10 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney, Trey Mullinax

10:20 a.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Maverick McNealy, Brandon Hagy

10:30 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Kevin Tway, Jimmy Walker

10:40 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Matt Jones, Brandt Snedeker

10:50 a.m. -- Davis Riley, Aaron Rai, Curtis Thompson

11:00 a.m. -- Brett Drewitt, Austin Smotherman, Michael Block

No. 10

9:00 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Chesson Hadley, Matthew NeSmith

9:10 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Stuard, Camilo Villegas

9:20 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Martin Laird, Charley Hoffman

9:30 a.m. -- Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka

9:40 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler

9:50 a.m. -- Seth Reeves, Sahith Theegala, Kamaiu Johnson

10:00 a.m. -- Michael Gligic, Cameron Young, Kevin Yu

10:10 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Patrick Rodgers, Doug Ghim

10:20 a.m. -- Jonas Blixt, Scott Gutschewski, Stephan Jaeger

10:30 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Francesco Molinari, Patton Kizzire

10:40 a.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele

10:50 a.m. -- Taylor Pendrith, David Lipsky, Austin Eckroat

11:00 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dawie van der Walt, Jonathan Byrd