2022 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairings: Round 2
PGA Tour

01/24/2022 at 9:41 pm
Golf News Net


The PGA Tour's best are competing in the San Diego area of southern California this week for the annual Farmers Insurance Open.

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open format features a field of 156 professionals will compete in a tournament played out over four days. For the first two days, each tee time will be a threesome, with the pros each getting one round at Torrey Pines' North Course and South Course.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds played only on the South Course.

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open second round starts at 9 a.m. local time -- or 12 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees on both the North and South Course. First-round tee times run through 11 a.m. local time -- or 1 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

You can watch the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open second round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open tee times for Round 2

All times are Pacific

South Course

No. 1

  • 9:00 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Patrick Rodgers, Doug Ghim
  • 9:10 a.m. -- Jonas Blixt, Scott Gutschewski, Stephan Jaeger
  • 9:20 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Francesco Molinari, Patton Kizzire
  • 9:30 a.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele
  • 9:40 a.m. -- Taylor Pendrith, David Lipsky, Austin Eckroat
  • 9:50 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dawie van der Walt, Jonathan Byrd
  • 10:00 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Chesson Hadley, Matthew NeSmith
  • 10:10 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Stuard, Camilo Villegas
  • 10:20 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Martin Laird, Charley Hoffman
  • 10:30 a.m. -- Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka
  • 10:40 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler
  • 10:50 a.m. -- Seth Reeves, Sahith Theegala, Kamaiu Johnson
  • 11:00 a.m. -- Michael Gligic, Cameron Young, Kevin Yu

No. 10

  • 9:00 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney, Trey Mullinax
  • 9:10 a.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Maverick McNealy, Brandon Hagy
  • 9:20 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Kevin Tway, Jimmy Walker
  • 9:30 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Matt Jones, Brandt Snedeker
  • 9:40 a.m. -- Davis Riley, Aaron Rai, Curtis Thompson
  • 9:50 a.m. -- Brett Drewitt, Austin Smotherman, Michael Block
  • 10:00 a.m. -- Chris Stroud, Peter Uihlein, Bronson Burgoon
  • 10:10 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Adam Hadwin, Scott Stallings
  • 10:20 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Dylan Frittelli, C.T. Pan
  • 10:30 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Cam Davis, Michael Thompson
  • 10:40 a.m. -- James Hahn, Bill Haas, Tom Hoge
  • 10:50 a.m. -- Ben Kohles, Paul Barjon, Brandon Wu
  • 11:00 a.m. -- Nick Hardy, Dylan Wu, Brent Grant

North Course

No. 1

  • 9:00 a.m. -- Doc Redman, Harry Higgs, Hank Lebioda
  • 9:10 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Danny Lee, Adam Schenk
  • 9:20 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Richy Werenski, Sung Kang
  • 9:30 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Martin Trainer, Scottie Scheffler
  • 9:40 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Cameron Tringale, Tyler McCumber
  • 9:50 a.m. -- Chad Ramey, David Skinns, Jared du Toit
  • 10:00 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Luke List, Joseph Bramlett
  • 10:10 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Wyndham Clark, Sepp Straka
  • 10:20 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Si Woo Kim, Nick Taylor
  • 10:30 a.m. -- Jim Herman, J.T. Poston, Matthew Wolff
  • 10:40 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Carlos Ortiz, Chez Reavie
  • 10:50 a.m. -- Adam Svensson, Lee Hodges, Jared Wolfe
  • 11:00 a.m. -- Greyson Sigg, Max McGreevy, Maxwell Sear

No. 10

  • 9:00 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Alex Noren, Henrik Norlander
  • 9:10 a.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, John Huh
  • 9:20 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Long, Kevin Chappell
  • 9:30 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson
  • 9:40 a.m. -- Hayden Buckley, Taylor Moore, Callum Tarren
  • 9:50 a.m. -- Vince Whaley, Alex Smalley, Kurt Kitayama
  • 10:00 a.m. -- Pat Perez, J.J. Spaun, Sam Ryder
  • 10:10 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Seung-Yul Noh, Will Zalatoris
  • 10:20 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Joaquin Niemann, Jason Day
  • 10:30 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed
  • 10:40 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Corey Conners, Keith Mitchell
  • 10:50 a.m. -- Mito Pereira, Joshua Creel, Ryan Alford
  • 11:00 a.m. -- Andrew Novak, Justin Lower, Taylor Montgomery

