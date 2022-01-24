2022 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines Golf Courses near San Diego, Calif.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +00 betting odds.
Justin Thomas is next best on the table at 12-to-1.
Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele are all on 16-to-1.
This week, we have the Farmers Insurance Open, with Torrey Pines once again hosting the continuation of the West Coast Swing with the unofficial start of the year.
Torrey North is much tougher since the renovation, and Torrey South is pretty tough as it is. It's going to be a different feel than last week for sure.
2022 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jon Rahm
|800
|Justin Thomas
|1200
|Dustin Johnson
|1600
|Xander Schauffele
|1600
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1800
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1800
|Daniel Berger
|2200
|Sam Burns
|2500
|Scottie Scheffler
|2800
|Sungjae Im
|2800
|Tony Finau
|2800
|Will Zalatoris
|3300
|Brooks Koepka
|3500
|Jordan Spieth
|3500
|Marc Leishman
|3500
|Patrick Reed
|4000
|Corey Conners
|5000
|Talor Gooch
|5000
|Billy Horschel
|6600
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|6600
|Joaquin Niemann
|6600
|Lanto Griffin
|6600
|Matthew Wolff
|6600
|Maverick McNealy
|6600
|Ryan Palmer
|6600
|Si Woo Kim
|6600
|Justin Rose
|7000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|7500
|Max Homa
|7500
|Keegan Bradley
|8000
|Luke List
|8000
|Tom Hoge
|8000
|Aaron Wise
|9000
|Alex Noren
|9000
|Cameron Tringale
|9000
|Jason Day
|9000
|Keith Mitchell
|9000
|Brandt Snedeker
|10000
|Cameron Davis
|10000
|Francesco Molinari
|10000
|Rickie Fowler
|10000
|Gary Woodland
|11000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|11000
|Aaron Rai
|12500
|Adam Hadwin
|12500
|Carlos Ortiz
|12500
|Hudson Swafford
|12500
|Joel Dahmen
|12500
|Kevin Streelman
|12500
|Matt Jones
|12500
|Mito Pereira
|12500
|Cameron Champ
|13500
|Adam Svensson
|15000
|Charley Hoffman
|15000
|Michael Thompson
|15000
|Patrick Rodgers
|15000
|Patton Kizzire
|15000
|Phil Mickelson
|15000
|Sebastian Munoz
|15000
|Wyndham Clark
|15000
|Chez Reavie
|17500
|Davis Riley
|17500
|Doug Ghim
|17500
|Emiliano Grillo
|17500
|Henrik Norlander
|17500
|Joseph Bramlett
|17500
|K.H. Lee
|17500
|Lee Hodges
|17500
|C.T. Pan
|20000
|Hayden Buckley
|20000