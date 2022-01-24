2022 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines Golf Courses near San Diego, Calif.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +00 betting odds.

Justin Thomas is next best on the table at 12-to-1.

Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele are all on 16-to-1.

This week, we have the Farmers Insurance Open, with Torrey Pines once again hosting the continuation of the West Coast Swing with the unofficial start of the year.

Torrey North is much tougher since the renovation, and Torrey South is pretty tough as it is. It's going to be a different feel than last week for sure.

PLAYER ODDS Jon Rahm 800 Justin Thomas 1200 Dustin Johnson 1600 Xander Schauffele 1600 Bryson DeChambeau 1800 Hideki Matsuyama 1800 Daniel Berger 2200 Sam Burns 2500 Scottie Scheffler 2800 Sungjae Im 2800 Tony Finau 2800 Will Zalatoris 3300 Brooks Koepka 3500 Jordan Spieth 3500 Marc Leishman 3500 Patrick Reed 4000 Corey Conners 5000 Talor Gooch 5000 Billy Horschel 6600 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 6600 Joaquin Niemann 6600 Lanto Griffin 6600 Matthew Wolff 6600 Maverick McNealy 6600 Ryan Palmer 6600 Si Woo Kim 6600 Justin Rose 7000 Mackenzie Hughes 7500 Max Homa 7500 Keegan Bradley 8000 Luke List 8000 Tom Hoge 8000 Aaron Wise 9000 Alex Noren 9000 Cameron Tringale 9000 Jason Day 9000 Keith Mitchell 9000 Brandt Snedeker 10000 Cameron Davis 10000 Francesco Molinari 10000 Rickie Fowler 10000 Gary Woodland 11000 Jhonattan Vegas 11000 Aaron Rai 12500 Adam Hadwin 12500 Carlos Ortiz 12500 Hudson Swafford 12500 Joel Dahmen 12500 Kevin Streelman 12500 Matt Jones 12500 Mito Pereira 12500 Cameron Champ 13500 Adam Svensson 15000 Charley Hoffman 15000 Michael Thompson 15000 Patrick Rodgers 15000 Patton Kizzire 15000 Phil Mickelson 15000 Sebastian Munoz 15000 Wyndham Clark 15000 Chez Reavie 17500 Davis Riley 17500 Doug Ghim 17500 Emiliano Grillo 17500 Henrik Norlander 17500 Joseph Bramlett 17500 K.H. Lee 17500 Lee Hodges 17500 C.T. Pan 20000 Hayden Buckley 20000