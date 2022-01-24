2022 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
01/24/2022 at 10:31 am
The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines Golf Courses near San Diego, Calif.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +00 betting odds.

Justin Thomas is next best on the table at 12-to-1.

Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele are all on 16-to-1.

2022 FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN: Tournament Model | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Discord

This week, we have the Farmers Insurance Open, with Torrey Pines once again hosting the continuation of the West Coast Swing with the unofficial start of the year.

Torrey North is much tougher since the renovation, and Torrey South is pretty tough as it is. It's going to be a different feel than last week for sure.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm 800
Justin Thomas 1200
Dustin Johnson 1600
Xander Schauffele 1600
Bryson DeChambeau 1800
Hideki Matsuyama 1800
Daniel Berger 2200
Sam Burns 2500
Scottie Scheffler 2800
Sungjae Im 2800
Tony Finau 2800
Will Zalatoris 3300
Brooks Koepka 3500
Jordan Spieth 3500
Marc Leishman 3500
Patrick Reed 4000
Corey Conners 5000
Talor Gooch 5000
Billy Horschel 6600
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 6600
Joaquin Niemann 6600
Lanto Griffin 6600
Matthew Wolff 6600
Maverick McNealy 6600
Ryan Palmer 6600
Si Woo Kim 6600
Justin Rose 7000
Mackenzie Hughes 7500
Max Homa 7500
Keegan Bradley 8000
Luke List 8000
Tom Hoge 8000
Aaron Wise 9000
Alex Noren 9000
Cameron Tringale 9000
Jason Day 9000
Keith Mitchell 9000
Brandt Snedeker 10000
Cameron Davis 10000
Francesco Molinari 10000
Rickie Fowler 10000
Gary Woodland 11000
Jhonattan Vegas 11000
Aaron Rai 12500
Adam Hadwin 12500
Carlos Ortiz 12500
Hudson Swafford 12500
Joel Dahmen 12500
Kevin Streelman 12500
Matt Jones 12500
Mito Pereira 12500
Cameron Champ 13500
Adam Svensson 15000
Charley Hoffman 15000
Michael Thompson 15000
Patrick Rodgers 15000
Patton Kizzire 15000
Phil Mickelson 15000
Sebastian Munoz 15000
Wyndham Clark 15000
Chez Reavie 17500
Davis Riley 17500
Doug Ghim 17500
Emiliano Grillo 17500
Henrik Norlander 17500
Joseph Bramlett 17500
K.H. Lee 17500
Lee Hodges 17500
C.T. Pan 20000
Hayden Buckley 20000

