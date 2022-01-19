2022 The American Express tee times and pairings: Round 1

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the California desert this week for the annual The American Express.

The 2022 The American Express format features a field of 156 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously playing alongside an amateur competition, with pros paired each day with an amateur. For the first three days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course, PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.

After the first three rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros and the top 5 amateurs before the Sunday final round at the Dye Stadium Course.

The 2022 The American Express first round starts at 8:40 a.m. local time -- or 11:40 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. First-round tee times run through 10:40 a.m. local time -- or 1:40 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2022 The American Express tee times: Round 2 | Round 3

2022 The American Express Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 The American Express first round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 The American Express live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

2022 The American Express tee times for Round 1

All times are Pacific

La Quinta Country Club

No. 1

8:40 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Adam Long

8:50 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

9:00 a.m. – Carlos Ortiz, John Pak

9:10 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris

9:20 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler

9:30 a.m. – Vince Whaley, Trey Mullinax

9:40 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Pat Perez

9:50 a.m. – Bill Haas, Jonathan Byrd

10:00 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Patrick Reed

10:10 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Chan Kim

10:20 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Chez Reavie

10:30 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler

10:40 a.m. – Cameron Young, Davis Riley

No. 10

8:40 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Alex Noren

8:50 a.m. – Graeme McDowell, Francesco Molinari

9:00 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Alex Smalley

9:10 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Watney

9:20 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker

9:30 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Paul Barjon

9:40 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Rory Sabbatini

9:50 a.m. – Cameron Tringale, Wyndham Clark

10:00 a.m. – Hudson Swafford, Lucas Glover

10:10 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Ben Kohles

10:20 a.m. – Russell Knox, Anirban Lahiri

10:30 a.m. – Cameron Champ, Sebastián Muñoz

10:40 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Mark Wilson

PGA West - Nicklaus Tournament Course

No. 1

8:40 a.m. – Doug Ghim, J.J. Spaun

8:50 a.m. – Richy Werenski, Sung Kang

9:00 a.m. – Dylan Wu, Dawie van der Walt

9:10 a.m. – Brian Stuard, Hank Lebioda

9:20 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Andrew Putnam

9:30 a.m. – Curtis Thompson, Stephen Stallings Jr.

9:40 a.m. – Danny Lee, John Huh

9:50 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Tom Hoge

10:00 a.m. – Seamus Power, Kevin Tway

10:10 a.m. – Scott Gutschewski, Michael Gligic

10:20 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Doc Redman

10:30 a.m. – Luke Donald, C.T. Pan

10:40 a.m. – Joshua Creel, T.J. Vogel

No. 10

8:40 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Jhonattan Vegas

8:50 a.m. – Jason Day, Justin Rose

9:00 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith

9:10 a.m. – Bronson Burgoon, Denny McCarthy

9:20 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Dylan Frittelli

9:30 a.m. – Brett Drewitt, David Lipsky

9:40 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett

9:50 a.m. – Brian Harman, Camilo Villegas

10:00 a.m. – Corey Conners, Lanto Griffin

10:10 a.m. – Luke List, Brendan Steele

10:20 a.m. – Russell Henley, Chris Kirk

10:30 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer

10:40 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Greyson Sigg

PGA West - Pete Dye Stadium Course

No. 1

8:40 a.m. – Peter Uihlein, Patrick Rodgers

8:50 a.m. – Davis Love III, Brendon Todd

9:00 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Brandon Wu

9:10 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Roger Sloan

9:20 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Patton Kizzire

9:30 a.m. – Seth Reeves, Justin Lower

9:40 a.m. – Kelly Kraft, Scott Stallings

9:50 a.m. – Andrew Landry, Jim Herman

10:00 a.m. – Charles Howell III, Talor Gooch

10:10 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Matthew NeSmith

10:20 a.m. – James Hahn, Chesson Hadley

10:30 a.m. – Matthew Wolff, Gary Woodland

10:40 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Max McGreevy

No. 10

8:40 a.m. – Jonas Blixt, Chris Stroud

8:50 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Wesley Bryan

9:00 a.m. – Jared Wolfe, Austin Smotherman

9:10 a.m. – Tyler McCumber, Sam Ryder

9:20 a.m. – Brian Gay, Robert Streb

9:30 a.m. – Andrew Novak, James Hart du Preez

9:40 a.m. – Seung-Yul Noh, Austin Cook

9:50 a.m. – Brandon Hagy, Troy Merritt

10:00 a.m. – Michael Thompson, Martin Trainer

10:10 a.m. – David Skinns, Callum Tarren

10:20 a.m. – Henrik Norlander, Kramer Hickok

10:30 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, K.H. Lee

10:40 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Kyle Mendoza