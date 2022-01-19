2022 The American Express tee times and pairings: Round 1

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the California desert this week for the annual The American Express.
The 2022 The American Express format features a field of 156 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously playing alongside an amateur competition, with pros paired each day with an amateur. For the first three days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course, PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.
After the first three rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros and the top 5 amateurs before the Sunday final round at the Dye Stadium Course.
The 2022 The American Express first round starts at 8:40 a.m. local time -- or 11:40 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. First-round tee times run through 10:40 a.m. local time -- or 1:40 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.
2022 The American Express Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2022 The American Express first round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2022 The American Express live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.
2022 The American Express tee times for Round 1
All times are Pacific
La Quinta Country Club
No. 1
- 8:40 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Adam Long
- 8:50 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Tony Finau
- 9:00 a.m. – Carlos Ortiz, John Pak
- 9:10 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris
- 9:20 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler
- 9:30 a.m. – Vince Whaley, Trey Mullinax
- 9:40 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Pat Perez
- 9:50 a.m. – Bill Haas, Jonathan Byrd
- 10:00 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Patrick Reed
- 10:10 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Chan Kim
- 10:20 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Chez Reavie
- 10:30 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:40 a.m. – Cameron Young, Davis Riley
No. 10
- 8:40 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Alex Noren
- 8:50 a.m. – Graeme McDowell, Francesco Molinari
- 9:00 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Alex Smalley
- 9:10 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Watney
- 9:20 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
- 9:30 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Paul Barjon
- 9:40 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Rory Sabbatini
- 9:50 a.m. – Cameron Tringale, Wyndham Clark
- 10:00 a.m. – Hudson Swafford, Lucas Glover
- 10:10 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Ben Kohles
- 10:20 a.m. – Russell Knox, Anirban Lahiri
- 10:30 a.m. – Cameron Champ, Sebastián Muñoz
- 10:40 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Mark Wilson
PGA West - Nicklaus Tournament Course
No. 1
- 8:40 a.m. – Doug Ghim, J.J. Spaun
- 8:50 a.m. – Richy Werenski, Sung Kang
- 9:00 a.m. – Dylan Wu, Dawie van der Walt
- 9:10 a.m. – Brian Stuard, Hank Lebioda
- 9:20 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Andrew Putnam
- 9:30 a.m. – Curtis Thompson, Stephen Stallings Jr.
- 9:40 a.m. – Danny Lee, John Huh
- 9:50 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Tom Hoge
- 10:00 a.m. – Seamus Power, Kevin Tway
- 10:10 a.m. – Scott Gutschewski, Michael Gligic
- 10:20 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Doc Redman
- 10:30 a.m. – Luke Donald, C.T. Pan
- 10:40 a.m. – Joshua Creel, T.J. Vogel
No. 10
- 8:40 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Jhonattan Vegas
- 8:50 a.m. – Jason Day, Justin Rose
- 9:00 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith
- 9:10 a.m. – Bronson Burgoon, Denny McCarthy
- 9:20 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Dylan Frittelli
- 9:30 a.m. – Brett Drewitt, David Lipsky
- 9:40 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett
- 9:50 a.m. – Brian Harman, Camilo Villegas
- 10:00 a.m. – Corey Conners, Lanto Griffin
- 10:10 a.m. – Luke List, Brendan Steele
- 10:20 a.m. – Russell Henley, Chris Kirk
- 10:30 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer
- 10:40 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Greyson Sigg
PGA West - Pete Dye Stadium Course
No. 1
- 8:40 a.m. – Peter Uihlein, Patrick Rodgers
- 8:50 a.m. – Davis Love III, Brendon Todd
- 9:00 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Brandon Wu
- 9:10 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Roger Sloan
- 9:20 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Patton Kizzire
- 9:30 a.m. – Seth Reeves, Justin Lower
- 9:40 a.m. – Kelly Kraft, Scott Stallings
- 9:50 a.m. – Andrew Landry, Jim Herman
- 10:00 a.m. – Charles Howell III, Talor Gooch
- 10:10 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Matthew NeSmith
- 10:20 a.m. – James Hahn, Chesson Hadley
- 10:30 a.m. – Matthew Wolff, Gary Woodland
- 10:40 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Max McGreevy
No. 10
- 8:40 a.m. – Jonas Blixt, Chris Stroud
- 8:50 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Wesley Bryan
- 9:00 a.m. – Jared Wolfe, Austin Smotherman
- 9:10 a.m. – Tyler McCumber, Sam Ryder
- 9:20 a.m. – Brian Gay, Robert Streb
- 9:30 a.m. – Andrew Novak, James Hart du Preez
- 9:40 a.m. – Seung-Yul Noh, Austin Cook
- 9:50 a.m. – Brandon Hagy, Troy Merritt
- 10:00 a.m. – Michael Thompson, Martin Trainer
- 10:10 a.m. – David Skinns, Callum Tarren
- 10:20 a.m. – Henrik Norlander, Kramer Hickok
- 10:30 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, K.H. Lee
- 10:40 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Kyle Mendoza