2022 The American Express tee times and pairings: Round 2

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the California desert this week for the annual The American Express.

The 2022 The American Express format features a field of 156 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously playing alongside an amateur competition, with pros paired each day with an amateur. For the first three days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course, PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.

After the first three rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros and the top 5 amateurs before the Sunday final round at the Dye Stadium Course.

The 2022 The American Express second round starts at 8:40 a.m. local time -- or 11:40 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Second-round tee times run through 10:40 a.m. local time -- or 1:40 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

You can watch the 2022 The American Express second round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 The American Express live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

All times are Pacific

La Quinta Country Club

No. 1

8:40 a.m. – Tyler McCumber, Sam Ryder

8:50 a.m. – Brian Gay, Robert Streb

9:00 a.m. – Andrew Novak, James Hart du Preez

9:10 a.m. – Seung-Yul Noh, Austin Cook

9:20 a.m. – Brandon Hagy, Troy Merritt

9:30 a.m. – Michael Thompson, Martin Trainer

9:40 a.m. – David Skinns, Callum Tarren

9:50 a.m. – Henrik Norlander, Kramer Hickok

10:00 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, K.H. Lee

10:10 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Kyle Mendoza

10:20 a.m. – Jonas Blixt, Chris Stroud

10:30 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Wesley Bryan

10:40 a.m. – Jared Wolfe, Austin Smotherman

No. 10

8:40 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Roger Sloan

8:50 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Patton Kizzire

9:00 a.m. – Seth Reeves, Justin Lower

9:10 a.m. – Kelly Kraft, Scott Stallings

9:20 a.m. – Andrew Landry, Jim Herman

9:30 a.m. – Charles Howell III, Talor Gooch

9:40 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Matthew NeSmith

9:50 a.m. – James Hahn, Chesson Hadley

10:00 a.m. – Matthew Wolff, Gary Woodland

10:10 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Max McGreevy

10:20 a.m. – Peter Uihlein, Patrick Rodgers

10:30 a.m. – Davis Love III, Brendon Todd

10:40 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Brandon Wu

PGA West - Nicklaus Tournament Course

No. 1

8:40 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Watney

8:50 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker

9:00 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Paul Barjon

9:10 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Rory Sabbatini

9:20 a.m. – Cameron Tringale, Wyndham Clark

9:30 a.m. – Hudson Swafford, Lucas Glover

9:40 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Ben Kohles

9:50 a.m. – Russell Knox, Anirban Lahiri

10:00 a.m. – Cameron Champ, Sebastián Muñoz

10:10 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Mark Wilson

10:20 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Alex Noren

10:30 a.m. – Graeme McDowell, Francesco Molinari

10:40 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Alex Smalley

No. 10

8:40 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris

8:50 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler

9:00 a.m. – Vince Whaley, Trey Mullinax

9:10 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Pat Perez

9:20 a.m. – Bill Haas, Jonathan Byrd

9:30 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Patrick Reed

9:40 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Chan Kim

9:50 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Chez Reavie

10:00 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler

10:10 a.m. – Cameron Young, Davis Riley

10:20 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Adam Long

10:30 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

10:40 a.m. – Carlos Ortiz, John Pak

PGA West - Pete Dye Stadium Course

No. 1

8:40 a.m. – Bronson Burgoon, Denny McCarthy

8:50 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Dylan Frittelli

9:00 a.m. – Brett Drewitt, David Lipsky

9:10 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett

9:20 a.m. – Brian Harman, Camilo Villegas

9:30 a.m. – Corey Conners, Lanto Griffin

9:40 a.m. – Luke List, Brendan Steele

9:50 a.m. – Russell Henley, Chris Kirk

10:00 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer

10:10 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Greyson Sigg

10:20 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Jhonattan Vegas

10:30 a.m. – Jason Day, Justin Rose

10:40 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith

No. 10

8:40 a.m. – Brian Stuard, Hank Lebioda

8:50 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Andrew Putnam

9:00 a.m. – Curtis Thompson, Stephen Stallings Jr.

9:10 a.m. – Danny Lee, John Huh

9:20 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Tom Hoge

9:30 a.m. – Seamus Power, Kevin Tway

9:40 a.m. – Scott Gutschewski, Michael Gligic

9:50 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Doc Redman

10:00 a.m. – Luke Donald, C.T. Pan

10:10 a.m. – Joshua Creel, T.J. Vogel

10:20 a.m. – Doug Ghim, J.J. Spaun

10:30 a.m. – Richy Werenski, Sung Kang

10:40 a.m. – Dylan Wu, Dawie van der Walt