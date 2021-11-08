2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Sam Burns, who comes into the week at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.

Scottie Scheffler is on 18-to-1, while Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im and Matthew Wolff are on 22-to-1.

Brooks Koepka and Tyrrell Hatton sit on 25-to-1.

2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, with the event boasting a field as good as last week in Mexico. This is the second year Memorial Park welcomes the world's best, with the Tom Doak renovation unlikely to play quite as difficult as last year.

