2021 Wyndham Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Kevin Kisner, who prevailed in a bizarre six-man playoff at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

The Georgia product was one of six players who got to extra frames on 15-under 265, including Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, Brendan Grace, Roger Sloan and Kevin Na.

On the first playoff hole, just two players hit the green on the par-4 18th, with Scott having a five-foot birdie putt to win, which he missed. All six players made par.

On the second playoff hole on the same hole, Kisner stuffed his approach shot to 4 feet and made the birdie putt to secure his first win in a PGA Tour playoff after losing the previous five. It was his first win since the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Kisner Rooyen won the $1,152,000 winner's share of the $6,400,000 purse.

Wyndham Championship recap notes

Kisner Rooyen earned 46 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Kisner also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 74 players finished the tournament in the 42nd event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues next week, starting the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Northern Trust in New Jersey.

2021 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details