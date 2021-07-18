2021 3M Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 3M Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
The 3M Open field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Matthew Wolff and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first event after the British Open Championship, which was cancelled last year.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $6.6 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 3M Open field
- Byeong Hun An
- Mark Anderson
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Chris Baker
- Ricky Barnes
- Ryan Blaum
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rafael Campos
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Greg Chalmers
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Quade Cummins
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Austin Eckroat
- Matt Every
- Tony Finau
- Angus Flanagan
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gellerman
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Ryan Hall
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Lucas Herbert
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Tom Hoge
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Dustin Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Matt Kuchar
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- K.H. Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- Sean O'Hair
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Rob Oppenheim
- John Pak
- Cameron Percy
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- Wes Roach
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Robby Shelton
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- Brent Snyder
- J.J. Spaun
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Shawn Stefani
- Brandon Stone
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Stuard
- Zack Sucher
- Ben Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Johnson Wagner
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
Top 50 players in 2021 3M Open field
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 9. Patrick Reed
- 13. Louis Oosthuizen
- 17. Tony Finau
- 37. Matthew Wolff
- 38. Corey Conners
- 39. Stewart Cink
- 49. Lucas Herbert