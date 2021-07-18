2021 3M Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 3M Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

The 3M Open field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Matthew Wolff and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first event after the British Open Championship, which was cancelled last year.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $6.6 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 3M Open field

Byeong Hun An

Mark Anderson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Chris Baker

Ricky Barnes

Ryan Blaum

Dominic Bozzelli

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Jonathan Byrd

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rafael Campos

Sebastian Cappelen

Greg Chalmers

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Quade Cummins

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Austin Eckroat

Matt Every

Tony Finau

Angus Flanagan

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Sergio Garcia

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gellerman

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Ryan Hall

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Lucas Herbert

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Dustin Johnson

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

K.H. Lee

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Adam Long

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Sean O'Hair

Louis Oosthuizen

Rob Oppenheim

John Pak

Cameron Percy

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Wes Roach

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Robby Shelton

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

Brent Snyder

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Shawn Stefani

Brandon Stone

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Steve Stricker

Brian Stuard

Zack Sucher

Ben Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Johnson Wagner

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Top 50 players in 2021 3M Open field